Zoom's plunge shows the limits of AI craze: Morning Brief

This is The Takeaway from today's Morning Brief, which you can receive in your inbox every Monday to Friday by 6:30 a.m. ET along with:

The chart of the day

What we're watching

What we're reading

Economic data releases and earnings

It's pretty clear so far that 2023 is the year of AI. From Microsoft’s ChatGPT-Bing launch to an AI-generated photo briefly torpedoing equity markets, we’ve been writing, talking, watching, listening – let’s face it, sometimes obsessing – over AI.

But one notable stock move in Tuesday’s session showed the limits of the AI-induced hype in markets. Shares of Zoom Communications (ZM) tumbled after reporting its quarterly numbers.

Like many companies this earnings season, whether in tech or seemingly completely unrelated industries like soft drinks, Zoom touted its investments in artificial intelligence, which began before the current generative AI hype cycle. “AI” was mentioned some 80 times on the conference call, both in comments by Zoom executives and queries by analysts.

Zoom CEO Eric Yuan outlined some of the potential use cases of generative AI, including getting a summary of a meeting if you join late. Zoom IQ for Sales, which already exists, analyzes sales techniques on calls to decipher which might be most effective.

“We are looking at almost every area [to determine] how to leverage generative AI to improve that experience,” Yuan said on the call.

Zoom CFO Kelly Steckelberg told Yahoo Finance that some of these products are already in use and being monetized.

“You can expect that AI is going to add features and functionality that come bundled into multiple categories of products across our platform,” she said.

Sign up for the Yahoo Finance Morning Brief here.

All of that AI happy talk wasn’t enough to boost the stock, which fell more than 6%. Investors seemed to focus more on the company’s Enterprise (i.e. big business) division, which showed lower-than-expected growth.

“Enterprise business should get worse before it gets better and keeps us from being more positive,” wrote MoffettNathanson analyst Sterling Auty, even as he upgraded the stock to market perform from underperform.

Morgan Stanley analysts noted the emphasis on AI, but their focus is elsewhere: “AI investments and differentiation dominated the conversation, particularly as investors look to see how ZM can monetize some of these investments, or whether all of their investments are sound (with mgmt noting a ~100bps drag to ongoing gross margins),” Meta Marshall wrote in a note to investors. "AI is likely to be key towards long term differentiation, but we see Rooms / Contact Center / Sales IQ as nearer term growth drivers (or continued expansion into productivity suites)."

All of which is to say that the initial “buy anything with AI in the name” hysteria has faded.

AI may end up being a huge driver of productivity, stock returns, you name it. Companies still have to convince investors they can grow profits and justify their valuations.

Click here for the latest stock market news and in-depth analysis, including events that move stocks

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance