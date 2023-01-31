U.S. markets closed

ZooTampa and Tampa General Hospital Announce Long-Term Partnership to Promote a Healthier Community

·5 min read

TGH Children's Hospital is named as the official and exclusive medical partner of the Zoo; will sponsor new activities and guest experiences.

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ZooTampa at Lowry Park and Tampa General Hospital (TGH) Children's Hospital announced today a multi-year partnership that will focus on enhancing the health of visitors and residents by creating new family-friendly experiences and opportunities for wellness.

ZooTampa Logo
ZooTampa Logo

As the official and exclusive medical partner of the Zoo, TGH Children's Hospital will sponsor a new Family Care Center in the Wallaroo section of the Zoo, a Wellness Trail, and an Annual Kids Fun Run.

"We are proud to partner with Tampa General Hospital, one of the nation's preeminent health care providers, to inspire families to get out, get moving and make connections with nature and wildlife that create positive connections and enhance mental wellness," said ZooTampa President and CEO Joe Couceiro.

Brought together by the shared goal to provide world-class care (both human and animal), the partnership is a natural way for two of the Tampa Bay region's trusted and respected organizations to continue growing their positive impact on the local community.

"TGH Children's Hospital and ZooTampa share many common values, the most important of which is our relentless commitment to the health and wellness of our Tampa Bay community and its wildlife," said Tampa General Hospital President and CEO John Couris. "We are proud to partner with an organization that cares for our community as deeply as we do and works every day to promote healthful habits, from physical activity to prevention and mental wellness."

"This partnership between TGH Children's Hospital and ZooTampa offers a unique opportunity to bring families together to celebrate both wildlife and wellness, including learning about how they can prioritize their health while having fun together" said Melissa Golombek, senior administrator of TGH Children's Hospital and the TGH Women's Institute. "ZooTampa is a quintessential Tampa Bay experience that is locally cherished and nationally recognized, and we are honored to be their exclusive medical partner as they align with TGH Children's Hospital's passion for and dedication to children's wellness."

ABOUT ZOOTAMPA AT LOWRY PARK
ZooTampa at Lowry Park is operated by the Lowry Park Zoological Society, an independent 501(c)(3) charitable organization committed to excellence in conservation, education, recreation, and research. The Zoo is accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) and is recognized as Florida's leading and most attended zoological cultural institution. ZooTampa is an eleven-time winner of the Trip Advisor Travelers' Choice Award (2010-2022), ranking us among the top 10% of attractions worldwide. A winner of 2021 Best of Tampa and is a leader in the rehabilitation and care of Florida species. The Zoo is located at 1101 W. Sligh Avenue in Tampa and is open seven days a week (except Thanksgiving and Christmas) from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., with extended hours for select events. For more information, visit www.zootampa.org or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

ABOUT TAMPA GENERAL HOSPITAL 
Tampa General Hospital, a 1,040-bed, not-for-profit, academic medical center, is one of the largest hospitals in America and delivers world-class care as the region's only center for Level l trauma and comprehensive burn care. Tampa General Hospital is the highest-ranked hospital in the market in U.S. News & World Report's 2022-23 Best Hospitals, and is tied as the third highest-ranked hospital in Florida, with seven specialties ranking among the best programs in the United States. Tampa General Hospital has been designated as a model of excellence by the 2022 Fortune/Merative 100 Top Hospitals list. The academic medical center's commitment to growing and developing its team members is recognized by two prestigious Forbes magazine rankings – first nationally in the 2022 America's Best Employers for Women and sixth out of 100 Florida companies in the 2022 America's Best Employers by State. Tampa General is the safety net hospital for the region, caring for everyone regardless of their ability to pay, and in fiscal year 2021, provided a net community benefit worth more than $224.5 million in the form of health care for underinsured patients, community education, and financial support to community health organizations in Tampa Bay. It is one of the nation's busiest adult solid organ transplant centers and is the primary teaching hospital for the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine. With six medical helicopters, Tampa General Hospital transports critically injured or ill patients from 23 surrounding counties to receive the advanced care they need. Tampa General houses a nationally accredited comprehensive stroke center, and its 32-bed Neuroscience, Intensive Care Unit is the largest on the West Coast of Florida. It also is home to the Jennifer Leigh Muma 82-bed neonatal intensive care unit, and a nationally accredited rehabilitation center. Tampa General Hospital's footprint includes 17 Tampa General Medical Group Primary Care offices, TGH Family Care Center Kennedy, TGH Brandon Healthplex, TGH Virtual Health, and 21 TGH Imaging powered by Tower outpatient radiology centers throughout Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas and Palm Beach counties. Tampa Bay area residents also receive world-class care from the TGH Urgent Care powered by Fast Track network of clinics, and they can even receive home visits in select areas through TGH Urgent Care at Home, powered by Fast Track. As one of the largest hospitals in the country, Tampa General Hospital is the first in Florida to partner with GE Healthcare and open a clinical command center that provides real-time situational awareness to improve and better coordinate patient care at a lower cost. For more information, go to www.tgh.org.

Media Contact: ZooTampa Communications Department
Media.Relations@zootampa.org
(813) 935-8552

Tampa General Hospital logo. (PRNewsFoto/Tampa General Hospital)
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zootampa-and-tampa-general-hospital-announce-long-term-partnership-to-promote-a-healthier-community-301735343.html

SOURCE Tampa General Hospital

