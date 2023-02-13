U.S. markets close in 2 hours 18 minutes

Zoox Purpose-Built Robotaxi is First in the World to Operate on Public Roads

·3 min read

The autonomous mobility company looks to deploy its driverless employee shuttle service following the historic run of its passenger vehicle built without traditional driving controls on California roads.

FOSTER CITY, Calif. , Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Autonomous Mobility-as-a-Service company, Zoox, today announced it completed a key milestone: deploying the world's first purpose-built robotaxi on open public roads with passengers. On February 11, 2023, Zoox conducted the first run of its employee shuttle service in Foster City, California, marking the first time in history a purpose-built autonomous robotaxi without traditional driving controls carried passengers on open public roads.

Zoox logo
Zoox logo

To reach this milestone, Zoox completed rigorous testing on private roads and received approval from the California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) to operate its robotaxi on the state's public roads. To date, Zoox is the only purpose-built robotaxi permitted on California public roads that is self-certified to the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (FMVSS). Zoox's ground-up design, which does not include traditional driving controls such as a steering wheel or pedals, incorporated FMVSS performance requirements directly into its vehicle and added more than 100 safety innovations not available in today's passenger cars.

"Becoming the first company to operate a purpose-built robotaxi with passengers on open public roads in California is a significant milestone in not only Zoox's journey, but for the autonomous vehicle industry at large," said Aicha Evans, Chief Executive Officer at Zoox. "Today, with the announcement of the maiden run of our autonomous employee shuttle, we are adding to the progress this industry has seen over the last year and bringing Zoox one step closer to a commercialized purpose-built robotaxi service for the general public."

Following the completion of its historic first run, Zoox will deploy its employee shuttle service in its headquarters of Foster City, California. The employee shuttle service will be offered exclusively to all Zoox full-time employees. The robotaxi is capable of transporting up to four people at a time on a public route between Zoox's two main office buildings, traveling up to 35 mph, and handling left-hand and right-hand turns, bi-directional turns, traffic lights, cyclists, pedestrians, vehicles, and other road agents on this route.

"The founding premise of Zoox was that the best way to advance transportation and increase safety on our roadways was to reimagine the full mobility experience. That means going beyond retrofitting today's passenger vehicles with autonomous technology," said Jesse Levinson, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer at Zoox. "It is a feat of design and engineering – and the culmination of years of hard work – to drive a purpose-built vehicle, fully autonomously and without safety drivers. With the ability to operate our vehicle on public roads and the deployment of our employee shuttle service, we'll continue to refine and improve our technology and operations as we prepare for our commercial service launch." 

In compliance with the California DMV permit, Zoox will first provide its service to its employees. As the company continues to advance its progress and secure additional government clearances, it will expand its service to the general public. To stay up-to-date on the latest news from Zoox and to be the first to hear about its future public service launch, visit zoox.com.

About Zoox
Based in Foster City, CA, Zoox is reinventing personal transportation—making the future safer, cleaner, and more enjoyable for everyone. Its vision for mobility goes beyond the vehicle itself to include a comprehensive and cohesive autonomous mobility service, including charging and maintenance infrastructure and fleet management tools, in addition to vehicle software and hardware. This full-stack approach enables a more comprehensive, rider-focused deployment of the Zoox vision for urban mobility. Zoox is an independent subsidiary of Amazon.com, Inc.

Contact
Melissa Marasco
Public Relations
press@zoox.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zoox-purpose-built-robotaxi-is-first-in-the-world-to-operate-on-public-roads-301744681.html

SOURCE Zoox

