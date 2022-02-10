U.S. markets close in 4 hours 18 minutes

ON THE RISE:

Inflation reaches fresh 40-year high

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) registered a 7.5% annual gain in January.

Zoox robotaxis are already mingling with the public on semi-private test courses

Kirsten Korosec
·2 min read

Zoox has built dozens of custom-built electric robotaxis and is testing them in one or more "semi-private courses" in California, according to the company's co-founder and CTO Jesse Levinson.

"We have dozens of them — not hundreds yet, but it's it's very far into the double digits, said Levinson, referring to the total number of robotaxis built and in testing.

The disclosure, which came up in a wide-ranging interview with media, suggests that the Amazon subsidiary is ramping up in preparation to begin testing its electric robotaxis on public roads. Zoox currently tests Toyota Highlander vehicles equipped with its self-driving system in San Francisco, Las Vegas and Foster City, California, near its headquarters. Those vehicles all have human safety drivers behind the wheel.

Zoox plans to launch commercially with its purpose-built autonomous vehicle, which is loaded with sensors, can drive bidrectionally, has four-wheel steering and is capable of transporting four people at speeds of up to 75 miles per hour.

The company unveiled the cube-like vehicle in December 2020, before largely disappearing from public view. It turns out this vehicle is being tested on open roads in campus-like settings. Lewison wouldn't disclose exactly where the robotaxis are, but said it was not a closed campus with only Zoox employees.

"You can imagine, you know, campuses or research facilities," he said. "What I mean by open roads is that the people that we're interacting with, whether they're bicyclists, pedestrians, (other) vehicles, they're not other Zoox agents. It's not like a closed Zoox campus."

He later added that these campuses are not yet fully public routes.

Levinson nor a Zoox spokesperson would say when the company plans to test its custom-build robotaxis on public roads. Levinson said it is the next step, which is "really not that far away," he said, adding "we're not talking about years."

In the meantime, the company continues to build the robotaxis at its factory 150,000-square foot factory in Fremont, California.

Amazon’s Zoox is expanding autonomous vehicle operations, testing to Seattle

  • Tesla recalls 579,000 vehicles over “boombox” function

    Tesla (TSLA) is recalling nearly 579,000 vehicles in the U.S. because a “Boombox” function can play sounds over an external speaker and obscure audible warnings for pedestrians. In two of the recalls, Tesla made decisions that violate federal motor vehicle safety standards, while the others are software errors. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says on its website Thursday that the cars and SUVs have what Tesla calls a “Boombox” function that allows drivers to play sounds while the vehicles are moving.

  • Why Rivian Stock Ripped Higher Today

    For the first time since taking office, on Tuesday, Feb. 8, President Joe Biden uttered the word Tesla in public. Speaking from the White House, the president hailed the more than $200 billion in electric car investments being made at "iconic companies like GM and Ford building out new electric vehicle production to Tesla, our nation's largest electric vehicle manufacturer." It certainly doesn't hurt that Biden showered a bit of praise on the maker of electric pickup trucks, calling Rivian one of America's "innovative younger companies."

  • Ford Idles More Production Capacity. The Reason Isn’t What You Expect.

    Ford has been forced to take more production capacity offline, according to reports. The issue isn't the chip shortage.

  • Tesla's Elon Musk Admits He Made a Mistake

    Tesla's CEO and, incidentally, the richest man in the world claims Tesla made an 'idiotic' mistake.

  • Dealer's choice: How to buy a car now

    Justin Soffer always enjoyed the car-buying process, with the typical back-and-forth negotiations that led to good discounts. "It's unusual and dysfunctional," says Soffer, who ended up buying a Toyota RAV4 in December – at the Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price, which he considered a win. Wheeling and dealing on car prices is an American tradition, but lately the dealer is in the driver's seat.

  • Better Buy: Tesla vs. Ford

    Share prices of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) both fell after the automakers reported their fourth-quarter 2021 and full-year earnings results. Let's look at where Tesla and Ford could be headed in 2022 to determine which stock is the better buy now. Howard Smith (Tesla): Every prospective stock investment should be part of a larger strategy.

  • Tesla Finally Gets a Mention as Biden Talks Up Electric Vehicles

    The president doesn't seem to have mentioned the company before, even as he has discussed EVS, so it is a small bit of good news for Tesla.

  • Toyota’s nearly $400M SA plan on track amid global uncertainties

    The $391 million investment includes an expanded plant footprint and new production equipment and technology.

  • No-fly list for unruly airplane passengers ‘incredibly important,’ flight attendant union boss says

    Holding unruly passengers on planes accountable for their actions has become increasingly vital over the past two years, as incidents aboard aircraft reached all-time highs, according to FAA data.

  • Is Ford Stock A Buy After Earnings?

    Ford earnings missed Q4 views, even as electric-vehicle sales continue to climb, Should you buy Ford stock now?

  • Is Rivian Stock A Buy As Analyst Predicts 'Choppy' Road To Ramp-Up?

    Should you buy Rivian stock as shares fall below their IPO price? RIVN stock slumps as analysts see production woes ahead.

  • Arrests made as key U.S.-Canada border crossings blocked by vaccine mandate protesters

    Protests over Canada's COVID-19 vaccine mandates shut down the Ambassador Bridge Tuesday, as long-haul trucks and smaller vehicles blocked traffic destined for Canada, officials said.Why it matters: The bridge, which connects Detroit to Windsor, Canada, is one of the busiest crossings between Canada and the U.S. and a key link for the automobile industry.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Anti-mandate protestors have two lanes of traffic blocked on Huron C

  • What Electric Car Owners Want You to Know Before You Invest in an EV

    Many internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle owners have reservations about buying an electric car. Here's what to know before you make the more eco-friendly investment.

  • Tesla Issues Recall for Faulty Heat Pumps, Loss of Heating in Cold Weather

    The automaker says a software update should fix the problem, which some Model 3, S, X, and Y owners said left them without heat in extremely cold temperaturesBy Keith BarryAfter some Tesla owners...

  • Why Tesla Stock Popped Again Wednesday

    For the third time this month, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has announced a recall of its electric cars in response to concerns by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). In this latest incident, NHTSA warns that in some Tesla vehicles, the windshield defroster may cause reduced visibility in certain conditions. To fix this problem, Tesla is recalling some 26,681 Model S, 3, X, and Y vehicles from model years 2020 through 2022.

  • GM, Ford issue warning to car dealers to not inflate prices

    Due to soaring demand, microchip shortages and supply chain issues, car prices have soared. The average price for a new car was a record-breaking $47,077 in December.

  • Chinese electric car maker Xpeng expands into Sweden and Netherlands

    Chinese electric car maker Xpeng said on Thursday it was expanding further to Europe, taking aim at the Swedish and Dutch markets. Until now the only overseas foray for Xpeng, which makes the P7 and P5 sedans as well as the G3 and G9 sport-utility vehicles, has been Norway. Xpeng said in a statement it will open a store in Stockholm this week and will also partner with local auto dealer Bilia.

  • Tesla is recalling over 26,000 cars due to software error related to windshield defrosting

    Announcement comes just days after Tesla recalled over 817,000 cars in US

  • GM to announce restart of Bolt production as it increases overall EV build

    GM is expected to dramatically boost its EV production this year from previous plans in a competitive race against Ford.

  • Smart Transportation

