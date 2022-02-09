U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,528.75
    +16.25 (+0.36%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,445.00
    +103.00 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,787.75
    +53.25 (+0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,051.40
    +10.60 (+0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.60
    +0.24 (+0.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,829.60
    +1.70 (+0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    23.31
    +0.10 (+0.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1434
    +0.0014 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9540
    +0.0380 (+1.98%)
     

  • Vix

    21.44
    -1.42 (-6.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3564
    +0.0017 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3780
    -0.1700 (-0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,446.22
    -610.91 (-1.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,006.00
    -25.86 (-2.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,567.07
    -6.40 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,530.82
    +246.30 (+0.90%)
     

Zosano Pharma Announces Pricing of $15.4 Million Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Zosano Pharma Corporation
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ZSAN

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zosano Pharma Corporation (Nasdaq:ZSAN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 51,250,000 units, each consisting of one share of common stock and one warrant to purchase one share of common stock, at a public offering price of $0.30 per unit. The warrants have an exercise price of $0.30 per share, are immediately exercisable and will expire five years from the date of issuance. Zosano has granted the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 7,687,500 shares of common stock and/or additional warrants to purchase up to 7,687,500 shares of common stock.

Maxim Group LLC is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering.

The gross proceeds of the offering are expected to be approximately $15.4 million before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses and excluding the exercise of any warrants and the underwriter’s option to purchase additional securities. This offering is expected to close on or about February 10, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions. Zosano intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for pre-commercialization activities and for general working capital and corporate purposes.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and became effective on July 14, 2021. The offering is being made only by means of a written prospectus and prospectus supplement that will form a part of the registration statement. A final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, when available, electronic copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may be obtained from Maxim Group LLC, 300 Park Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, New York 10022, at (212) 895-3745.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Zosano Pharma

Zosano Pharma Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing products where rapid administration of approved molecules with established safety and efficacy profiles may provide substantial benefit to patients, in markets where patients remain underserved by existing therapies. The company’s transdermal microneedle system technology consists of titanium microneedles coated with drug that are designed to enable rapid systemic administration of therapeutics to patients. Zosano’s lead product candidate is M207, which is a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan designed to be delivered via its transdermal microneedle system technology, as an acute treatment for migraine.

Forward-Looking Statements

To the extent that statements contained in this press release are not descriptions of historical facts regarding Zosano, they are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management made pursuant to the safe harbor of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including regarding the offering, the expected closing date of the offering and the intended use of proceeds from the offering. Such forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause Zosano’s future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the uncertainties related to market conditions, the completion of the public offering on the anticipated terms or at all, and the potential use of proceeds therefrom. Zosano undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to Zosano’s business in general, please refer to Zosano’s prospectus supplement to be filed with the SEC, including the documents incorporated by reference therein, which include Zosano’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 11, 2021 and Zosano’s other periodic reports filed with the SEC.

Zosano Contact:

Christine Matthews
Chief Financial Officer
510-745-1200

Zosano PR:

Sylvia Wheeler or Alexandra Santos
swheeler@wheelhouselsa.com or asantos@wheelhouselsa.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio Stock Is Higher Today

    Shares of Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) were trading higher on Tuesday morning, after a Wall Street analyst initiated coverage of the company with a strongly bullish note. As of 11:30 a.m. ET, Nio's American depositary shares were up about 2.3% from Monday's closing price. In a new note on Tuesday, Barclays analyst Jiong Shao initiated coverage of Nio with an overweight rating and a price target of $34.

  • RECONAFRICA ANNOUNCES C$38.1 MILLION BOUGHT DEAL OFFERING

    Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Canaccord Genuity Corp. (the "Underwriter"), acting as lead underwriter and sole bookrunner, pursuant to which the Underwriter has agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis, an aggregate of 6,000,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of C$6.35 per Unit (the "Issue Price") for aggregate gross proceeds to the

  • Meta Platforms' Stock Is Falling Again Today -- Here's Why

    Shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) were sliding once again today as investors continued to process comments made by the company recently that indicated that Meta could potentially shut down Facebook and Instagram in Europe due to increasing regulations. European regulators are working on a law that could potentially prohibit companies from sending Europeans' data across the Atlantic to the U.S. Meta said late last week that such a move could force the company to shut down Facebook and Instagram in the region. In addition to Meta's precarious position in Europe, the company also announced yesterday that Peter Thiel, a member of Meta's board of directors since 2005, has decided not to stand for reelection.

  • Why Alibaba Stock Surged Today

    Shares rose after a bad day yesterday, as well as reports that Chinese state-backed funds began buying local stocks.

  • Why Rivian Stock Rode Higher Today

    As of 1:55 p.m. ET, shares of Rivian stock were up by a solid 3% -- but investors shouldn't let that fact make them complacent. Turns out, there's some disturbing news about Rivian afoot, and while it's not getting a whole lot of press yet, it does bear watching. As the Normal Fire Department explained in a press release:  "Normal Firefighters were called to the Rivian Automotive Plant at 100 N. Rivian Motorway just after 9 p.m. for the report of a vehicle on fire inside the building."

  • These 2 Stocks Will Probably Be Wednesday's Big Winners

    Gains for the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) and the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) were more modest but still considerable. Investors got even more good news after the closing bell, as favorable earnings reports from two industry giants helped stoke more enthusiasm about the stock market. Restaurant chain Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) and solar power specialist Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) have very different businesses, but what they both shared was a rosy outlook for the future that investors liked seeing.

  • Microsoft reportedly pursuing deal for cybersecurity company Mandiant

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre discusses a Bloomberg report that Microsoft is interested in acquiring Mandiant.

  • Pfizer reports revenue miss, weaker than expected COVID-19 vaccine sales forecast

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss fourth quarter earnings for Pfizer and its outlook for COVID-19 vaccine and pill sales.

  • Rivian or Lucid? Morgan Stanley Weighs In

    2021 was a fabulous year for investors in electric cars. In quick succession, Lucid Motors (LCID), Rivian Automotive (RIVN), and Arrival (ARVL) joined industry leader Tesla (TSLA) as publicly traded companies, while multiple other EV companies enjoyed tremendous stock market gains. Out of this entire field of electric car companies, however, investment bank Morgan Stanley asked its customers this question: "RIVN ($60bn) or LCID ($50bn): What Would You Rather Own Right Now?" That narrowed down th

  • 10 Dividend Stocks to Buy for Retirement in 2022 According to Reddit

    In this article, we discuss 10 dividend stocks to buy for retirement in 2022 according to Reddit. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, go directly to 5 Dividend Stocks to Buy for Retirement in 2022 According to Reddit. Dividend stocks are all the rage as inflationary pressures plague the economy […]

  • 3 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy for February

    Whether you're looking for growth or big dividends, the healthcare sector's got deals galore.

  • PepsiCo Raises Dividend, Marches Toward Dividend King Status

    International beverage and snack giant PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) announced it would be raising its dividend by 5%. In fact, PepsiCo's increase in 2022 put it in a position to earn the Dividend King designation reserved for companies that have paid and increased their dividend for 50 consecutive years. For retirees who depend on dividend income, stocks with the Dividend King status offer an extra degree of reliability.

  • Costco Stock: The Warehouse Club Makes a Major Change

    Few companies have the stability at the top that Costco does. CEO Craig Jelinek has held the position since 2012 and had a long run with the company before he ascended to the top job. CFO Richard Galanti, who leads the company's earnings calls, has held his job even longer.

  • SoftBank says additional Alibaba ADS registration not tied to future deal

    Alibaba's recent registration of additional American Depository Shares is not tied to any specific future transaction by SoftBank Group Corp, a spokesperson for the Japanese conglomerate said on Wednesday. "The registration of the ADR conversion facility (F6 filing, which was filed by Alibaba), including its size, is not tied to any specific future transaction by SBG," SoftBank said in a statement to Reuters. E-commerce giant Alibaba last week filed to register an additional one billion American Depository Shares.

  • Disney urges shareholders to reject mini-tender offer from Tutanota

    The media conglomerate warns shareholders who tender their shares in the offer will receive a below-market price.

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.

  • If You’re Using This Common Investing Tactic, You’re Almost Certain to Fail

    After a particularly strong 2021, the three major stock market indexes have gotten off to a rocky start in 2022. While the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average are down 5.92% and 3.43% this year, respectively, the Nasdaq Composite … Continue reading → The post If You’re Using This Common Investing Tactic, You’re Almost Certain to Fail appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Stock market is starting to ‘show signs of cracking and bursting’: Harvard lecturer

    The explosive growth in passive trading, a fear of missing out, and a blind faith in ‘celebrity CEOs’ have contributed to froth in high growth tech names, according to Harvard lecturer and renowned writer Vikram Mansharamani.

  • 2 Oversold Stocks That Could Be Ready for a Comeback

    Oversold stocks are what their name implies: stocks that have traded lower than they should, based on their fundamentals. It’s a subjective measure, of course; after all, for every seller, there’s a buyer. The key to success in buying into an oversold stock is recognizing when it’s getting near the bottom. These stocks typically make a comeback, even if they take their time about it. But once they do bounce, the potential for strong gains is very real. We can check with Wall Street’s stock analy

  • AMD Stock Is a Screaming Buy as It Could Hit $200 in 2022

    Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) had a forgetful start to the year as shares of the chipmaker plunged close to 21% last month, but it hasn't taken long for the company to regain its mojo on the stock market. AMD stock has recovered a lot of ground over the past few days, aided by a solid fourth-quarter earnings report that handsomely crushed expectations. What's more, the company's 2022 guidance indicates that it is on track to deliver another year of solid growth, which has prompted Wall Street analysts to raise their expectations for AMD stock.