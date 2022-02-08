U.S. markets closed

Zosano Pharma Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants

Zosano Pharma Corporation
·3 min read
In this article:
  • ZSAN

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zosano Pharma Corporation (Nasdaq:ZSAN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it is commencing an underwritten public offering of units consisting of shares of common stock and warrants to purchase common stock. All of the units in the offering are to be sold by Zosano. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or the actual size or terms of the offering.

Maxim Group LLC is acting as the sole book-running manager for the proposed offering.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and became effective on July 14, 2021. The offering is being made only by means of a written prospectus and prospectus supplement that will form a part of the registration statement. A preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, when available, may be obtained from Maxim Group LLC, 300 Park Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, New York 10022, at (212) 895-3745.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Zosano Pharma

Zosano Pharma Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing products where rapid administration of approved molecules with established safety and efficacy profiles may provide substantial benefit to patients, in markets where patients remain underserved by existing therapies. The company’s transdermal microneedle system technology consists of titanium microneedles coated with drug that are designed to enable rapid systemic administration of therapeutics to patients. Zosano’s lead product candidate is M207, which is a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan designed to be delivered via its transdermal microneedle system technology, as an acute treatment for migraine.

Forward-Looking Statements

To the extent that statements contained in this press release are not descriptions of historical facts regarding Zosano, they are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management made pursuant to the safe harbor of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including regarding the anticipated offering. Such forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause Zosano’s future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the uncertainties related to market conditions and the completion of the public offering on the anticipated terms or at all. Zosano undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to Zosano’s business in general, please refer to Zosano’s prospectus supplement to be filed with the SEC, including the documents incorporated by reference therein, which include Zosano’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 11, 2021 and Zosano’s other periodic reports filed with the SEC.

Zosano Contact:

Christine Matthews
Chief Financial Officer
510-745-1200

Zosano PR:

Sylvia Wheeler or Alexandra Santos
swheeler@wheelhouselsa.com or asantos@wheelhouselsa.com


