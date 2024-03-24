Zotefoams Full Year 2023 Earnings: EPS Misses Expectations

Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: UK£127.0m (flat on FY 2022).

Net income: UK£9.24m (down 7.6% from FY 2022).

Profit margin: 7.3% (down from 7.9% in FY 2022).

EPS: UK£0.19 (down from UK£0.21 in FY 2022).

Zotefoams EPS Misses Expectations

Revenue was in line with analyst estimates. Earnings per share (EPS) missed analyst estimates by 6.4%.

The primary driver behind last 12 months revenue was the Polyolefin Foams segment contributing a total revenue of UK£67.6m (53% of total revenue). Notably, cost of sales worth UK£85.9m amounted to 68% of total revenue thereby underscoring the impact on earnings. The largest operating expense was General & Administrative costs, amounting to UK£18.1m (57% of total expenses). Explore how ZTF's revenue and expenses shape its earnings.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 7.8% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 4.2% decline forecast for the Chemicals industry in the United Kingdom.

Balance Sheet Analysis

Just as investors must consider earnings, it is also important to take into account the strength of a company's balance sheet. We've done some analysis and you can see our take on Zotefoams' balance sheet.

