Zotefoams plc's (LON:ZTF) Stock Been Rising: Are Strong Financials Guiding The Market?

Most readers would already know that Zotefoams' (LON:ZTF) stock increased by 2.0% over the past week. Given its impressive performance, we decided to study the company's key financial indicators as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. Specifically, we decided to study Zotefoams' ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Zotefoams is:

9.8% = UK£11m ÷ UK£113m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every £1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of £0.10.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Zotefoams' Earnings Growth And 9.8% ROE

To start with, Zotefoams' ROE looks acceptable. And on comparing with the industry, we found that the the average industry ROE is similar at 9.1%. Despite the modest returns, Zotefoams' five year net income growth was quite low, averaging at only 2.3%. A few likely reasons that could be keeping earnings growth low are - the company has a high payout ratio or the business has allocated capital poorly, for instance.

As a next step, we compared Zotefoams' net income growth with the industry and found that the company has a similar growth figure when compared with the industry average growth rate of 2.4% in the same period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. What is ZTF worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether ZTF is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Zotefoams Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Despite having a moderate three-year median payout ratio of 40% (implying that the company retains the remaining 60% of its income), Zotefoams' earnings growth was quite low. So there might be other factors at play here which could potentially be hampering growth. For example, the business has faced some headwinds.

In addition, Zotefoams has been paying dividends over a period of at least ten years suggesting that keeping up dividend payments is way more important to the management even if it comes at the cost of business growth. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 34% of its profits over the next three years.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that Zotefoams' performance has been quite good. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see a good amount of growth in its earnings. Having said that, looking at the current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings are expected to gain momentum. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

