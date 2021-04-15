Zouk Group Announces Tiësto as Resident DJ At Resorts World Las Vegas

Residency to Begin This Summer with Shows at Zouk Nightclub and AYU Dayclub

LAS VEGAS, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Resorts World Las Vegas announced that GRAMMY® Award-winning, platinum-certified, international icon and Atlantic Records recording artist Tiësto will join Zouk Group's entertainment lineup as a headliner at Zouk Nightclub and Ayu Dayclub, Las Vegas's newest day and nightlife experiences opening this summer at the city's highly anticipated resort.

"Las Vegas is like home to me and I can't wait to feel the energy as we all make our triumphant return to this electric city!" said Tiësto.

For approved photo and video assets, please click here

Announcing the nightlife residency via social media, Tiësto and Zouk Group created a special video set to Tiësto's newest chart-topping hit, The Business. The video follows Tiësto as he tours his new home at Resorts World Las Vegas for the first time – a symbolic welcome back to business in the Entertainment Capital of the World.

"Our relationship with Tiësto dates back to the early stages of his career, and the team at Zouk Group is thrilled to continue our support of him with this incredible partnership," said Andrew Li, Chief Executive Officer of Zouk Group. "Tiësto is synonymous with Vegas and nightlife culture and we couldn't be more excited to provide him with a brand-new stage to get back to business."

Zouk Nightclub, the new innovative 36,000-square-foot space, is poised to become the most technologically advanced nightclub in Las Vegas – from interactive 3D booking maps that will allow guests to see the exact tables they are booking and a digital guestlist providing easy self-entry to a state-of-the-art articulating ceiling with a center focal point called the Mothership. The Mothership incorporates a complete lighting system that offers different types of dynamic solutions, both motorized and static creating otherworldly lighting effects throughout the club that can provide a different back drop every night. Within Zouk, partygoers can journey through multiple experiences with Capital Bar and Empire, which will be able to operate as an addition to the main club or separate venues on specific nights and seasons. Capital's 360-degree bar and incredible projection mapping canopy will be as equally immersive as its cocktail program, while Empire will offer a variety of alternate music styles to the main club in a more intimate environment.

Story continues

Zouk Group is Singapore's leading lifestyle and entertainment company and has been at the forefront of pioneering music movements in Asia for over 29 years. Zouk Group and Resorts World Las Vegas previously announced their partnership in November 2020 to bring multiple entertainment and lifestyle concepts to the 3,500-room integrated resort.

Performance dates and ticket information will be made available at zoukgrouplv.com/tiesto on Monday, April 19 at 9 a.m. PST. For updates, follow Zouk Group Las Vegas on Instagram or Twitter, or Tiësto on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook.

About Resorts World Las Vegas

Resorts World Las Vegas is being developed by Genting Berhad, a publicly traded Malaysian corporation registered with the Nevada Gaming Commission. The company has affiliated operations in the Americas, Malaysia, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the Bahamas. Resorts World Las Vegas is one of the largest hotel construction sites in the U.S., rapidly moving forward with over 3,000 construction workers on-site daily at the nearly 88-acre site. In partnership with Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Resorts World Las Vegas will integrate three of Hilton's premium brands into its resort campus, including Las Vegas Hilton, the resort's full-service brand; Conrad Las Vegas, Hilton's lifestyle luxury brand; and LXR, Hilton's network of independent luxury properties, which will operate as Crockfords Las Vegas, Genting's internationally renowned ultra-luxury brand. Resorts World Las Vegas will feature 3,500 guest rooms and suites, an innovative, next-generation gaming floor, world-class food and beverage options, a 5,000-capacity theatre, distinct nightlife venues, a curated retail collection of designer and boutique shops, and more. The integrated resort will weave time-honored traditions of the international Resorts World brand into the fabric of Las Vegas, introducing a bold, fresh take on hospitality to the city with stunning design, progressive technology and world-class guest service. Resorts World Las Vegas is Sharecare Health Security VERIFIED™ with Forbes Travel Guide, a verification that ensures the resort has appropriate health safety procedures in place. For more information, visit rwlasvegas.com or find us on Facebook , LinkedIn , Twitter and Instagram .

About Genting Group

Genting Group comprises Genting Berhad (KLSE: GENTING), the holding company, and its listed companies Genting Malaysia Berhad (KLSE: GENM), Genting Plantations Berhad (KLSE: GENP) and Genting Singapore Limited (SGX: G13). Genting Group is involved in leisure and hospitality, palm oil plantations, power generation, oil and gas, property development, life sciences and biotechnology activities, with operations spanning across the globe, including in Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, India, China, the United States of America, Bahamas and the United Kingdom. Genting Group is a leader in the global gaming and hospitality industry. Founded in 1965, Genting Group has more than 50 years of experience in developing and operating destination resorts in the Americas, Malaysia, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the Bahamas, offering an unparalleled resort experience and iconic entertainment attractions to over 50 million visitors a year. For more information, visit www.genting.com.

About Zouk Group

Zouk Group is a global lifestyle company with establishments that span across nightlife, entertainment, and dining sectors. Its namesake, Zouk, is a 29-year-old nightlife brand known for pushing boundaries of dance music and propelling Singapore on the global map. Ranked Asia's best club on DJ Mag's annual Top 100 Clubs list since 2017 and top globally since 2010, Zouk is Singapore's foremost clubbing institution, delivering the freshest in dance music across genres, state-of-the-art sound and lighting systems, a constant roster of stellar international, regional and local residents, and top-notch service and hospitality.

Zouk has since evolved into an all-encompassing global lifestyle brand that has expanded into the food & beverage sector with new brands like social gaming bar RedTail, vibe dining restaurant FUHU, and more concepts in the pipeline. Aside from club offerings, Zouk Group also owns ZoukOut, Asia's premier dawn-to-dusk music festival featuring world class DJs, which attracts a cosmopolitan mix of locals and tourists within and beyond Asia to the beachfront of Singapore. Zouk Group now oversees all club and lifestyle entities in Singapore, Genting Highlands in Malaysia, on board Genting-owned cruise ship, and soon to come, Las Vegas. The company also owns the franchise to Five Guys in Singapore and Malaysia.

About Tiësto

Tiësto is a Grammy® Award-winning, platinum-certified, international icon. The DJ and producer is the only artist to ever hold the titles of "The Greatest DJ of All Time" courtesy of Mixmag, "#1 DJ" according to Rolling Stone, and "The Godfather of EDM," as proclaimed by Billboard. From his underground dance floor bangers to his high-profile Las Vegas residency and crossover success, Tiësto created the blueprint that defines what it means to be a success in today's dance music world. In Tiësto's true fashion, he continues expand across genres, always evolving his craft. With over 36 million albums sold, eight billion cumulative streams, and a social platform with an audience exceeding 30 million fans spanning the globe, he continues to revolutionize the dance music landscape. Tiësto's latest single—and first release since signing with Atlantic Records—"The Business" has dominated airplay and charts worldwide since its September release, garnering over 529 Million Worldwide Streams to date. It has also held a steady position on Apple & Spotify's "Today's Top Hits" & "Today's Hits" playlists. "The Business" is certified Platinum in 12 counties and gold in 10 countries (including the US) and has held a place on the Top 25 official singles chart in 12 countries as well as Top 50 on Spotify in 33 countries.

CONTACT: Emily Kjesbo, resortsworld@abmc-us.com

ZOUK GROUP ANNOUNCES TIËSTO AS RESIDENT DJ AT RESORTS WORLD LAS VEGAS

(PRNewsfoto/Resorts World Las Vegas)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zouk-group-announces-tiesto-as-resident-dj-at-resorts-world-las-vegas-301270010.html

SOURCE Resorts World Las Vegas