UPDATE -- ZRG Acquires RoseRyan, Inc.

ZRG Partners
·3 min read
ZRG Partners
ZRG Partners

Move Expands Tailored Advisory, Interim, and On-Demand Offerings

NEW YORK, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZRG, a rapidly growing global talent advisory firm, today announced its acquisition of RoseRyan, Inc., a Silicon Valley-based provider of finance and accounting consulting solutions.

Since 1993, RoseRyan has engaged over 1,000 clients on projects including outsourced accounting for start-ups, corporate governance, interim solutions, and strategic projects such as IPO readiness, SEC reporting, financial planning and modeling, technical accounting, audit support and mergers and acquisitions. The addition substantially expands ZRG’s consulting capabilities, adding to their West Coast presence and breadth of solutions for their clients.

“We’re excited to join the growing family at ZRG,” said Kathy Ryan, Founder and Chair of RoseRyan. “Joining a global network of over 400 employees worldwide will help our team stretch further. We in turn will provide additional depth to ZRG, which means better results for RoseRyan and ZRG clients alike.”

“The nature of the workforce has evolved and having even greater bandwidth in the finance and accounting consulting sector through RoseRyan is fantastic,” ZRG CEO Larry Hartmann said. “This complements our current interim team, led by Mark Viner, and also adds important consulting capability to allow us to service a wide range of clients, who need support in accounting and HR.”

“RoseRyan is known for guiding companies to greatness, and that’s what we’re bringing to ZRG
as well,” said RoseRyan CEO David Roberson. “We’re looking forward to growing our capabilities by partnering with ZRG as we continue to deliver excellent solutions when our clients need them most.”

Mark Viner, President of ZRG Interim Solutions, said: “It is a great win to add the experienced team at RoseRyan to ZRG. They bring an established, trusted, brand and a strong team. We are very happy to be working together to bring our clients the best possible service and talent.”

About ZRG
ZRG is a global talent advisory firm that is changing the way companies hire and manage talent. ZRG’s data-driven approach to executive and professional search has been changing the way clients think about how to find top talent. The company’s digital Zi platform combines talent intelligence, candidate insights, and process improvement to dramatically deliver executive searches quicker and with proven better results.

Today, with the help of private equity investor RFE Investment Partners, ZRG is among the fastest growing firms in the search industry and provides a full suite of retained search, on-demand talent, and consulting and advisory solutions across the Americas, Asia, Europe, and Australia.

About RFE Investment Partners
Founded in 1979, RFE Investment Partners is a private equity investor with a long-standing small buyout heritage and a time-tested strategy for growing businesses. RFE equips companies with the capabilities and resources to scale by leveraging the extensive operational expertise, financial acumen, and broad business network of the RFE team. Through over 75 small buyout transactions, RFE has consistently guided portfolio companies through multiple business cycles while driving value creation. RFE invested in ZRG Partners in December 2018, providing the tools and guidance needed to expand the capabilities and product offerings of the company, as well as grow the business on an international scale.

About G2 Capital Advisors
G2 Capital Advisors provides M&A, capital markets, and restructuring advisory services to the middle market. We offer integrated, multi-product, and sector-focused services by pairing highly experienced C-level executives with specialist investment bankers. We aspire to be the trusted advisor of choice to our clients including corporations and institutional investors.

Contacts:

John Mooney, Over The Moon PR, (908) 720-6057, john@overthemoonpr.com (ZRG)

Phillip Bergman, Senior Communications Consultant, (845) 728-3984, Philbergman@hotmail.com (RoseRyan)



