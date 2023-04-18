Zscaler, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ZS) P/S Still Appears To Be Reasonable

With a price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 11.4x Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) may be sending very bearish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all the Software companies in the United States have P/S ratios under 4.4x and even P/S lower than 2x are not unusual. However, the P/S might be quite high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

How Zscaler Has Been Performing

Zscaler certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing revenue more than most other companies. It seems the market expects this form will continue into the future, hence the elevated P/S ratio. However, if this isn't the case, investors might get caught out paying to much for the stock.

What Are Revenue Growth Metrics Telling Us About The High P/S?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/S as steep as Zscaler's is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the industry decidedly.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew revenue by an impressive 57% last year. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow revenue by 274% in total over the last three years. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been superb for the company.

Looking ahead now, revenue is anticipated to climb by 28% each year during the coming three years according to the analysts following the company. With the industry only predicted to deliver 13% per annum, the company is positioned for a stronger revenue result.

With this in mind, it's not hard to understand why Zscaler's P/S is high relative to its industry peers. Apparently shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a more prosperous future.

What Does Zscaler's P/S Mean For Investors?

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-sales ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

Our look into Zscaler shows that its P/S ratio remains high on the merit of its strong future revenues. It appears that shareholders are confident in the company's future revenues, which is propping up the P/S. Unless the analysts have really missed the mark, these strong revenue forecasts should keep the share price buoyant.

There are also other vital risk factors to consider before investing and we've discovered 3 warning signs for Zscaler that you should be aware of.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on Zscaler, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

