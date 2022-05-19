U.S. markets closed

Zscaler to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Zscaler, Inc.
1 min read
Zscaler, Inc.
SAN JOSE, Calif., May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS), the leader in cloud security, today announced that the company is scheduled to present at upcoming investor conferences. Details for each event are as follows:

Loop Software Conference
Wednesday, June 1, 2022
Virtual 1x1 meetings

Bank of America’s 2022 Global Technology Conference
Wednesday, June 8, 2022
8:00 a.m. PT (11:00 a.m. ET)

4th Annual Mizuho Cybersecurity Summit 2022
Monday, June 13, 2022
Virtual 1x1 meetings

Sessions which offer a webcast will be available on the “Events & Presentations” section of the Zscaler Investor Relations website at https://ir.zscaler.com.

About Zscaler

Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) accelerates digital transformation so customers can be more agile, efficient, resilient, and secure. The Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange protects thousands of customers from cyberattacks and data loss by securely connecting users, devices, and applications in any location. Distributed across more than 150 data centers globally, the SSE-based Zero Trust Exchange is the world’s largest in-line cloud security platform.

Zscaler™ and the other trademarks listed at https://www.zscaler.com/legal/trademarks are either (i) registered trademarks or service marks or (ii) trademarks or service marks of Zscaler, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Any other trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

Media Relations Contact:
Natalia Wodecki
press@zscaler.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Bill Choi, CFA
ir@zscaler.com


