ZTE Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Enabling Sustainable Development through Carbon Neutrality and Addressing 5G-related Needs With Its Path-breaking Telecom Power Solutions

ZTE's Telecom Power solutions leverage Big Data and artificial intelligence (AI) to improve and optimize energy efficiency and operations and maintenance (O&M) efficiency, enhance power supply reliability and site security, cater to increased power demand, and lower costs.

SHENZHEN, China, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently assessed the global telecom DC power industry and, based on its findings, recognizes ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the mobile internet, with the 2022 Global Telecom DC Power Product Leadership Award.

"ZTE relentlessly enhances customer value through continuous product development and technology innovation. Its strategy to place customers' requirements at the heart of its product and technology development underpins its focus on quality and reliability."
“ZTE relentlessly enhances customer value through continuous product development and technology innovation. Its strategy to place customers’ requirements at the heart of its product and technology development underpins its focus on quality and reliability.”

ZTE offers holistic telecom power products and solutions that provide a superior customer ownership experience throughout each product's lifecycle. ZTE creates highly efficient, modular, intelligent, and green telecom power solutions that address current customer pain points and evolving future 5G requirements. The Zero Carbon Energy Network, an advanced DC power system, addresses carbon emission challenges based on 5G networks and evolving hyper-scale data center architecture. The system transforms highly interconnected and intelligent energy infrastructure to offer a complete shift from traditional network energy solutions.

ZTE's Zero Carbon Energy Network enables seamless energy management and scheduling, from power generation to power consumption of the entire energy power supply chain. The energy network improves and optimizes energy efficiency and O&M efficiency. The level of intelligence embedded in the energy network's components, such as lithium-ion batteries, solar, power distribution and transformation, and thermal control, set it apart from competing solutions. The network has the following three layers:

  • The product technology layer drives low-carbon and zero-carbon initiatives. This first layer includes the following:

  • The integrated solution layer creates new forms of network energy infrastructure while implementing low-carbon deployment and operation of the entire network.

  • The management layer offers the continuous optimization of the unified network energy management platform through cloud energy management.

According to Gautham Gnanajothi, Global Research Director at Frost & Sullivan, "ZTE relentlessly enhances customer value through continuous product development and technology innovation. Its strategy to place customers' requirements at the heart of its product and technology development underpins its focus on quality and reliability."

ZTE's iEnergy solution, a unified cloud energy management platform, allows for tremendous improvements to network management efficiency and unprecedented site security. The solution offers complete visibility and a holistic view of the energy status of the entire network and performs detailed and multi-dimensional analysis of the network energy efficiency and O&M components, allowing operators to improve energy efficiency of the network, reliability of the power supply, and O&M efficiency. The company's one-cabinet and all-pad concept and UniPower solution improve energy efficiency (up to 75%) and deployment speed and lower construction and site acquisition costs while saving power, rental, and O&M costs for operators. In addition, the solution provides flexibility, simplification, rapid deployment, and efficiency to construct and transform 5G sites and equipment rooms, enhancing customer value multi-fold.

"ZTE has established a unique brand image for itself in a highly competitive telecom power market with its brand name being synonymous with technology excellence, innovation, and customer focus. The company's innovative product development strategies and unique customer value enhancement initiatives are important pillars of its success," explained Gnanajothi. "The company's commitment to developing high-performance, low-cost products and solutions, as well as providing outstanding customer ownership experiences, elevate ZTE's position in the global market."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid market acceptance. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Kala Mani. S.
P: +603-2023 2037
E: kala.manis@frost.com

About ZTE Corporation

Global Leading Integrated Communication Information Solution Provider.

ZTE Corporation is a global leader in telecommunications and information technology. Founded in 1985 and listed on both the Hong Kong and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges, the company has been committed to providing innovative technologies and integrated solutions for global operators, government and enterprise, and consumers from over 160 countries across the globe. Serving over 1/4 of the global population, the company is dedicated to enabling connectivity and trust everywhere for a better future.

Media Contact:

Margaret Ma
ZTE Corporation
P: +86 755 26775189
E: ma.gaili@zte.com.cn

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zte-applauded-by-frost--sullivan-for-enabling-sustainable-development-through-carbon-neutrality-and-addressing-5g-related-needs-with-its-path-breaking-telecom-power-solutions-301492706.html

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

