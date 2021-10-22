U.S. markets open in 6 hours 19 minutes

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise, and consumer technology solutions for the mobile internet, today announced that its human resource management activities have successfully passed the review by the British Standards Institute (BSI) and the company has obtained the ISO/IEC 27701:2019 PIMS (Privacy Information Management System) certificate in human resource management.

ZTE obtains ISO/IEC 27701:2019 certificate in human resource management

ISO/IEC 27701:2019 is currently one of the most authoritative privacy protection standards across the globe. Aiming to help organizations effectively protect and process the collected personal information, the standard provides strong support for organizations to meet the requirements of China's Personal Information Protection Law, the EU General Data Protection Regulation, as well as the data protection laws and regulations of other countries and regions.

The scope of this certification covers the human resource management activities in the charge of the Human Resources Dept. of ZTE Corporation, which include recruitment and allocation, compensation and benefits, cadre management, corporate culture, employee relations as well as multiple business fields such as the privacy protection for the human resource information system, application of laws and regulations, corporate information security, physical area security, and procurement management.

The ISO/IEC 27701:2019 certificate epitomizes the recognition of ZTE's employee privacy protection efforts by international authorities, and the achievements made by the Human Resources Dept. of ZTE Corporation in the building and operation of the personal privacy management system.

"In human resource management activities, the Human Resources Dept. of ZTE Corporation needs to process a large amount of employee personal information. ZTE attaches much importance to employees' personal rights and protect employee privacy," said Mr. Gu Junying, Executive Vice President of ZTE. "The company has incorporated external laws and regulations into the systems and rules of corporate governance, and formulated implementable management measures in accordance with the requirements of the ISO/IEC 27701:2019. These systems and rules as well as management measures have been integrated into human resource management activities through digital tools, ensuring the security and credibility of employee information processing, and the legitimacy and compliance of process management."

Mr. Lin Jin, Managing Director of BSI Asia Pacific, said: "On behalf of BSI Group, I would like to congratulate ZTE's human resources management for successfully passing the audit and obtaining the ISO/IEC 27701 privacy information management system certification. The acquisition of the ISO certificate indicates that ZTE Corporation has become the first company in the world to obtain the ISO 27701 certificate in the field of internal human resources management."

"The construction of the human resources personal information protection system has achieved landmark results. It is an important manifestation of the company's protection of private information, respect for the rights and interests of employees, and fulfillment of employers' responsibilities," added Mr. Lin Jin. "In the future, BSI will continue to support the establishment of ZTE's excellent compliance system. We look forward to ZTE's continuous promotion of human resources data protection capabilities, and provide benchmarking demonstrations and valuable experience for the entire industry and various companies' data compliance work."

Moving forward, ZTE will continue to position itself as a world-class and industry-leading company in personal data protection compliance, improve end-to-end risk management and control, and optimize system management and operation, expecting to further enhance effective system management and control, promote the employer brand, build trust, and shape the company image of "employee privacy defender".

Media Contacts:
Margaret Ma
ZTE Corporation
Tel: +86 755 26775189
Email: ma.gaili@zte.com.cn

