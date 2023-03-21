U.S. markets closed

ZTE participates in TM Forum DTW Asia 2023 with uSmartNet solution and forward-looking perspectives

PR Newswire
·2 min read

  • Showcasing its uSmartNet autonomous network (AN) solution in real-life scenarios in fully support of communication service providers in achieving L3 self-intelligent networks

  • Discussing with global partners on technology development and future cooperation to help them gain a competitive edge in the upcoming 5G competition

BANGKOK, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a global leading provider of information and communication technology solutions, has shared its in-depth insights on the digital transformation of telecommunications operations while showcasing its uSmartNet autonomous network (AN) solution in real-life scenarios for fully support of communication service providers (CSPs) in achieving L3 self-intelligent networks at the TM Forum Digital Transformation World (DTW) Asia 2023 in Bangkok, Thailand from March 14-16.

As a gold sponsor of the event, ZTE also discussed with global partners on technology development and future cooperation to help them gain a competitive edge in the upcoming 5G competition.

During the conference, Zhang Wanchun, Senior Vice President of ZTE, stated in a video interview that in the wave of industrial digitalization, CSPs are accelerating the construction of a network system that is integrated with the cloud and highly automated and intelligent. By operating autonomously, CSPs can make their networks become the cornerstone of digital transformation in various industries.

At the AN sub-forum of the conference, Yang Zhaojiang, Deputy GM of Big Data and Service Products at ZTE, delivered a keynote speech entitled "Speeding up to L4 Autonomous Networks", sharing ZTE's innovative practices and its thinking on the evolution of highly autonomous networks. Yang stated, "To achieve highly autonomous networks, the path is from L2 single-domain automation to L3 cross-domain intelligence, then from L3 network performance optimization to L4 services end-to-end cognitive operation. Therefore, ZTE has proposed uSmartNet solution, which introduces brand-new technologies such as digital twins, and intent engines to construct the smart brain, to provide the indispensable capabilities for this journey, namely "3D Real-time Experience Twins, Zero Wait Provisioning, Agile Closed-loop Assurance", enabling operators to accelerate the transformation towards L4 autonomous networks.

At the conference, ZTE has demonstrated its uSmartNet AN end-to-end services in real-life scenarios, satisfying the full-business digitalization of telecommunications network operation and management, bi-directional intention-driven intelligence, and service demands in various industries to enhance the value of the digital economy.

MEDIA INQUIRIES:

ZTE Corporation
Communications
Email: ZTE.press.release@zte.com.cn

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/zte-participates-in-tm-forum-dtw-asia-2023-with-usmartnet-solution-and-forward-looking-perspectives-301776778.html

SOURCE ZTE Corporation

