U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,367.50
    -0.50 (-0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,848.00
    +8.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,208.00
    -20.00 (-0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,048.20
    +3.70 (+0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.35
    +0.63 (+0.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,904.60
    +3.90 (+0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    24.41
    +0.04 (+0.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1202
    -0.0020 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8390
    -0.1470 (-7.40%)
     

  • Vix

    30.15
    +2.56 (+9.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3413
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.1610
    +0.1710 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,084.74
    +5,287.37 (+13.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    973.19
    +109.45 (+12.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,458.25
    -31.21 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,916.97
    +390.15 (+1.47%)
     

ZTE Releases New Hero Blade V40 Series Featuring Four New Models

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ZTCOF
  • ZTCOY

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 28, 2022 /CNW/ -- ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the mobile internet, released the new ZTE Blade V40 series at the Mobile World Congress 2022 (MWC 2022) on February 28, 2022, local time in Barcelona. The exciting new hero series includes ZTE Blade V40 5G, ZTE Blade V40 Pro, ZTE Blade V40, and ZTE Blade V40 Vita. With a diversified configuration and ultra-strong performance, these four remarkable models deservedly attracted a lot of attention.

ZTE Blade V40 5G, Equipped with 5G Super Antenna 3.0 is Surely Faster, More Stable, and Much Smarter

The mobile Internet in the 5G era has formally stepped onto the high bandwidth and low latency stage, and a smart full-scenario lifestyle calls for a capable smartphone. Therefore, users require high-speed and stable signals to improve their online experience and enjoy intelligent scenarios in this new 5G era. During MWC 2022, ZTE has released the ZTE Blade V40 5G with excellent 5G performance.

The communication performance of ZTE has always been trusted. This ZTE Blade V40 5G is powered by a 7nm octa-core 5G processor, and a 5G super antenna applied with a 360° integrated antenna system and Sounding Reference Signal technology, and enjoys accelerated performance with triple 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi networks. In this way, this model will provide faster loading speeds, more stable networks, and a more intelligent experience.

ZTE Blade V40 Pro, Equipped with 65W Fast Charging and an 8.3mm Slim Body, Perfectly Balances Performance and Appearance

Currently, fast network speed, fast charging, and excellent appearance are all required for a smartphone. ZTE Blade V40 Pro, with its quick charging and pleasant looks, precisely meets these requirements. Equipped with 65W super-fast charging, a 5100mAh high-capacity battery, and ZTE's intelligent power-saving technology, ZTE Blade V40 Pro brings a super-long standby, making it a favorite of users.

Undoubtedly, ZTE Blade V40 Pro looks much nicer. The 8.3mm body with a streamlined design makes the whole body slim and natural. The 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with 8-bit color depth covers the full brightness DCI-P3 wide color gamut, which makes colors of the display more exquisite and richer, and allows more natural color transition. The camera inherits a simple layout with a double ring design. As for the colors, Blade V40 Pro has a dazzling blue-pink color superimposed with a starry texture. This is Magic Gradient. It gives the phone a stylish and youthful appearance.

ZTE Blade V40, Equipped with FHD+ Screen and 48MP Triple Cameras, Offers a New HD Experience

At present, visual communication is extremely popular and the smartphone competition focuses on scene size and camera configuration. The ZTE Blade V40, an FHD+ mobile phone with a large screen, brings a pleasant surprise. One of the highlights is the FHD + hole-punch display popular in recent years, measuring 6.67 inches, with a screen-to-body ratio of 92.1%, brings an immersive full-screen experience.

The camera configuration of this model keeps pace with the current mainstream. It is equipped with 48MP triple cameras to easily switch lens and set as required, as well as 4cm macro lens, depth camera, automatic HDR settings, and 8MP AI beauty selfie function. High-quality photography can be realised using the model itself, without the need for any picture processing.

ZTE Blade V40 Vita, Equipped with the HD+ Waterdrop Display Positive for Visual Impact, and a High-Capacity Battery Contributes to Long Battery Life

Another model in the ZTE Blade V40 series is ZTE Blade V40 Vita, which has a super-large screen and long battery life. This model adopts a 6.745-inch HD+ waterdrop display, with a screen-to-body ratio of 91%, ranking in the top of the industry. This model achieves improved visual impact and touch, and truly presents a HD and Hi-Fi experience.

As for battery life, ZTE Blade V40 Vita, equipped with a maximum 6000mAh high-capacity battery, 22.5W fast charger, and AI power-saving system, also performs well. With long battery life, fast charging, and less power consumption, this model always provides a super-long service capacity. In addition, the UFS 2.2 flash memory helps the model go beyond the performance of many other mobile phones.

Unlimited innovation goes a long way towards further breakthroughs. Benefiting from great technological innovations, ZTE continues to lead the trend of industry development. The latest release of ZTE Blade V40 series will bring users a more intelligent lifestyle with 5G, a more wonderful experience with fast charging and excellent appearance, a more immersive HD visual perception, and a more practical super-large display, as well as long battery life. With its diversified configuration and remarkably powerful performance, it will meet the different needs of multiple users to the maximum extent.

The ZTE Blade V40 series will be successively launched and available in all channels worldwide, including the carrier market, open market, online and offline sales channels and others from April 2022.

Contact Person: Margrete Ma
Email: ma.gaili@zte.com.cn

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zte-releases-new-hero-blade-v40-series-featuring-four-new-models-301492249.html

SOURCE ZTE Corporation

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/28/c8394.html

Recommended Stories

  • Lucid cuts 2022 production goal, shares slide

    Luxury electric car maker Lucid Group on Monday revised down its production forecast for this year due to "extraordinary supply chain and logistics challenges," knocking its shares down 14%. Electric vehicle startups like Rivian Automotive and Lordstown Motors, which have raised money in public listings, have fallen short of their own production targets. In late October, Lucid started deliveries of its $169,000 Lucid Air premium electric sedans, which have an estimated driving range of 520 miles (835 km) per change, a longer range than rival Tesla.

  • Germany jacks up military spending and these 5 companies could be big winners

    Jefferies reveals five winners from a budding race to increase spending on the military in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Why EPAM Systems Is Crashing Today

    The software outfit relies heavily on workers located in the areas most impacted by recent military conflict.

  • Why Nio Stock Popped Today

    Shares of Chinese electric car leader Nio (NYSE: NIO) jumped in early trading Monday after the company announced, Sunday night, that it will conduct a secondary listing of its Class A ordinary shares on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong. Nio stock is up a solid 7% as of 10:40 a.m. ET. Nio says its shares will begin trading in Hong Kong on March 10, in lots of 10 shares.

  • Manchin Calls for More U.S. Energy Production: Ukraine Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia banned its residents from transferring hard currency abroad, as President Vladimir Putin sought countermeasures against countries imposing sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldManchin Calls for More U.S. Energy Production: Ukraine UpdateUkraine Fighting Overshadows Chance of Russia Talks’ SuccessSWIFT Russian Ban Could Force

  • This Bill Could Give You a $60,000 Tax Deduction Loophole

    Americans who rely on the state and local tax (SALT) deduction at tax time may be in luck. A Democratic proposal aims to restore the SALT deduction for taxpayers who make less than $400,000 a year and increase the deduction … Continue reading → The post This Bill Could Give You a $60,000 Tax Deduction Loophole appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Upstart Holdings Stock Popped Today -- Is It a Buy?

    Investors are optimistic about the loan approval platform company again, and there are more than a few reasons why.

  • Intellia Therapeutics Crashes As Patent Decision Clouds CRISPR Gene-Editing Test

    Intellia successfully lowered a problematic protein in patients with a liver disease on Monday, but NTLA stock fell on a patent decision.

  • Zoom stock falls despite Q4 earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down fourth-quarter earnings for Zoom.

  • Plug Power Skyrocketed Today -- Is It a Buy?

    The market is high on this hydrogen stock today. Does that mean that fuel-cell investors should stay away?

  • Why Nordic American Tankers Stock Jumped 26% Today

    Shares of oil tanker owner Nordic American Tankers (NYSE: NAT) jumped by as much as 27.6% in trading on Monday after it was announced that an insider was buying shares. The big news was that on Monday, board of directors member Alexander Hansson -- son of founder and CEO Herbjorn Hansson -- bought 250,000 shares of Nordic American stock for $2.05 per share. Alexander Hansson's purchase came on the heels of the delivery of the company's fourth-quarter earnings report Friday.

  • Why Upstart Holdings Is Jumping Today

    Shares of Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), an artificial-intelligence-based lending platform, were rising this morning, on no company-specific news. Many investors have been exiting their positions in more speculative investments over the past few months as they've grown concerned about rising inflation and the potential that the Federal Reserve will soon begin to raise interest rates. Inflation in the U.S. is at a 40-year high right now and the Fed has indicated that it will start raising interest rates as soon as next month to start curbing inflation.

  • As Russian Market Goes Dark, U.S. ETFs Show Extent of Damage

    (Bloomberg) -- With Russia’s stock market closed, U.S. exchange-traded funds are signaling the scale of the rout facing the nation’s equity market.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldManchin Calls for More U.S. Energy Production: Ukraine UpdateUkraine Fighting Overshadows Chance of Russia Talks’ SuccessSWIFT Russian Ban Could Force Fed to Step In, Credit Suisse SaysThe VanEck Russia ET

  • Citigroup Plunged Monday on Russia Fears. Should Investors Be Worried?

    The financial sector largely lagged the market, but Citigroup (NYSE: C) was the worst performer out of the big banks. The main catalyst for the move is Citigroup's recently reported exposure to Russia. Citi is by far the most international of the big U.S. banks, with operations throughout the world.

  • University of California loses breakthrough CRISPR patent in PTO ruling

    The decision — centering on the gene-editing technology CRISPR and its initial cutting protein, called Cas9 — shifts the invention of the system to two other institutions.

  • Zoom Reports Slowing Growth, but This Stock Is Monday's Real After-Hours Winner

    The stock market was mixed on Monday as investors tried to reconcile everything happening around the world.

  • Kimberly-Clark buys majority stake in reusable period underwear company

    It's a step into the sustainability market for the maker of feminine care brands including Kotex.

  • Lucid slashed its production targets by up to 40%, sending its shares tumbling

    Lucid Group Inc.'s shares swelled Monday on anticipation of its fourth-quarter results — before losing all their gains and more in the wake of its actual report. The Newark company also announced results that missed analysts' expectation and its previous forecasts.

  • Russia’s Sberbank plunges amid warnings over collapse

    Shares in Russia’s biggest state-controlled lender Sberbank have plunged as much as 74pc, as the European Central Bank warned it faced collapse. London-listed shares in Sberbank hit a record low on Monday, after The Sunday Telegraph revealed that City law firms were preparing for the sanctions against the bank this week. The European Central Bank warned that “owing to a deterioration of their liquidity situation”, Sberbank and its subsidiaries were “failing or likely to fail”.

  • Strong Insider Buying Puts These 2 Stocks in Focus

    What to make of the markets today? After steep drops in January, February has seen increased volatility, with sharp swings up and down. That, combined with geopolitical tensions, stubbornly high inflation, and a Federal Reserve that is looking to raise rates more aggressively have made the markets – already tough to predict – more uncertain than ever. In times like these, investors could use some clear guide toward the stocks that are primed for gains, but finding one is the trick. Investors wil