ZTE releases series of new 5G products and solutions at MWC 2022

SHENZHEN, China, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the mobile internet, today has released a series of new 5G products and solutions at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain. The new products and solutions showcase ZTE's great commitment to building the simplest 5G network with energy efficiency, boosting the digital transformation of the industries with all-in-one private network and operating the complex network with ease.

(PRNewsfoto/ZTE Corporation)
(PRNewsfoto/ZTE Corporation)

ZTE's UniSite NEO, among the new solutions, is the industry's simplest site solution. Powered by the integrated radio unit OmniUBR Series, it is capable of reducing the radio units from 18 to 5, and supporting a 6-band 3-sector site with only 5 units, thus significantly decreasing site rental cost by up to 57% and delivering 40% lower power consumption.

Also, ZTE has updated its 5G RAN portfolio with the new-generation Massive MIMO product series. It includes 32TR and 64TR AAUs, up to 192 antenna elements and 320 watt, and introduces the industry's lightest Massive MIMO product weighing 9kg for high traffic site with limited space. ZTE's full scenario product portfolio update wraps up the radio network enhancement and improves the ROI for its operators.

At MWC 2022, ZTE presents an all-in-one 5G private network solution based on the new model of 5G network as a service. This is a one-stop order-to-service package with the pre-integrated software and hardware, as well as converged 4G and 5G networks. The package has the tailor-made network features to empower the digital society.

ZTE introduces three major types of 5G private network, including the compact cabinet for smart factories with dozens of enterprise applications to be launched on the cloud, single server i5GC for comprehensive campus where applications are more diversified and data security and self-service are mandatory, and embedded MEC for a very limited equipment room and simple application scenarios.

In additon, ZTE has launched VMAX, the accelerator of digital transformation at MWC 2022, to satisfy the increasing complexity of the network O&M, which is regarded as one of the biggest issues for operators.ZTE's VMAX can help improve customer experiences, reduce costs and enhance operating performance.

VMAX is a part of uSmartNet, ZTE's Autonomous Network solution, and changes single-domain operation into all-domain and end-to-end perspective providing One-stop Insight. When network errors occur, VMAX supports cross-domain service self-healing. It gets to the root cause of service problem and customer complaint in minutes with more than 80% location accuracy and efficiency increase by 30%.

In addition, VMAX can interpret the service intent, output network planning suggestion accurately with minimal intervention. Meanwhile, it provides end-to-end security for different scenarios to protect personal privacy.

"Performance enhancement, boundary extension and efficiency improvement are three keys to ZTE's '5G Growing' strategy," said Zhang Wanchun, SVP of ZTE Corporation. "ZTE hopes to work together with its industry partners to build the simplest and strongest public network, the tailored private network and the smartest business network."

Click for the full version of ZTE 2022 new launch:
https://topicsen.zte.com.cn/Online-Events/5G_Growing_Part.html

Media Contacts:

Margaret Ma
ZTE Corporation
Tel: +86 755 26775189
Email: ma.gaili@zte.com.cn

SOURCE ZTE Corporation

