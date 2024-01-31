ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.'s (NYSE:ZTO) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 56% Above Its Share Price

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, ZTO Express (Cayman) fair value estimate is US$25.76

ZTO Express (Cayman)'s US$16.48 share price signals that it might be 36% undervalued

The CN¥31.37 analyst price target for ZTO is 22% more than our estimate of fair value

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) as an investment opportunity by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

The Method

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (CN¥, Millions) CN¥5.91b CN¥7.79b CN¥7.45b CN¥8.72b CN¥9.44b CN¥10.0b CN¥10.6b CN¥11.0b CN¥11.4b CN¥11.8b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x6 Analyst x6 Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Est @ 8.25% Est @ 6.44% Est @ 5.17% Est @ 4.29% Est @ 3.67% Est @ 3.23% Present Value (CN¥, Millions) Discounted @ 8.3% CN¥5.5k CN¥6.6k CN¥5.9k CN¥6.3k CN¥6.3k CN¥6.2k CN¥6.0k CN¥5.8k CN¥5.6k CN¥5.3k

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CN¥60b

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.2%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 8.3%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CN¥12b× (1 + 2.2%) ÷ (8.3%– 2.2%) = CN¥198b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CN¥198b÷ ( 1 + 8.3%)10= CN¥89b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is CN¥149b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of US$16.5, the company appears quite good value at a 36% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

The Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at ZTO Express (Cayman) as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.3%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.004. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for ZTO Express (Cayman)

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Weakness

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Logistics market.

Opportunity

Annual revenue is forecast to grow faster than the American market.

Good value based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

Annual earnings are forecast to grow slower than the American market.

Next Steps:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. Can we work out why the company is trading at a discount to intrinsic value? For ZTO Express (Cayman), we've put together three additional items you should further examine:

Risks: For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for ZTO Express (Cayman) that you should be aware of before investing here. Future Earnings: How does ZTO's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

PS. Simply Wall St updates its DCF calculation for every American stock every day, so if you want to find the intrinsic value of any other stock just search here.

