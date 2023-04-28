ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) CEO Meisong Lai, the company's largest shareholder sees 5.6% reduction in holdings value

Key Insights

Significant insider control over ZTO Express (Cayman) implies vested interests in company growth

The top 5 shareholders own 53% of the company

Institutional ownership in ZTO Express (Cayman) is 38%

If you want to know who really controls ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. We can see that individual insiders own the lion's share in the company with 39% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

And last week, insiders endured the biggest losses as the stock fell by 5.6%.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of ZTO Express (Cayman), beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About ZTO Express (Cayman)?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in ZTO Express (Cayman). This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at ZTO Express (Cayman)'s earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in ZTO Express (Cayman). With a 26% stake, CEO Meisong Lai is the largest shareholder. With 8.3% and 8.1% of the shares outstanding respectively, Alibaba Group Holding Limited and Jianfa Lai are the second and third largest shareholders.

Our research also brought to light the fact that roughly 53% of the company is controlled by the top 5 shareholders suggesting that these owners wield significant influence on the business.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of ZTO Express (Cayman)

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.. Insiders own US$8.7b worth of shares in the US$22b company. That's quite meaningful. Most would say this shows a good degree of alignment with shareholders, especially in a company of this size. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 15% stake in ZTO Express (Cayman). This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Public Company Ownership

We can see that public companies hold 8.3% of the ZTO Express (Cayman) shares on issue. It's hard to say for sure but this suggests they have entwined business interests. This might be a strategic stake, so it's worth watching this space for changes in ownership.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

