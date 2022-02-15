U.S. markets closed

Zubie Announces Powerful New Vehicle Valuation Tool

·2 min read

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zubie has teamed with Fleet Consulting Association, Inc. (FCA) to produce a powerful new fleet vehicle valuation tool to revolutionize the way fleet managers value their vehicles. The new addition to Zubie's Rental Connect platform will give rental operators detailed reporting on the value of each vehicle in their fleet along with the most accurate snapshot possible of their entire fleet's value.

Zubie CRO, Mark Novak said "Zubie's vehicle valuation tool takes the guesswork out of buying and selling vehicles for your fleet. It's going to help rental operators maximize their profit by optimizing the timing to sell its vehicles in the used-vehicle market or to wholesalers."

Zubie's connected car platform automatically accesses vehicle data to extract:

  • VIN

  • Vehicle model/color

  • DTC codes

  • Odometer

  • Geography where driven

The application runs the vehicle data through valuation software powered by multiple databases and sends a detailed report back to the user. Managers can easily see the current value of their vehicles along with their potential earning value.

Using Zubie Vehicle Valuation, rental fleet operators will have concrete, easy to manage data that answers critical and timely questions about their operation:

  • What is the value vs debt ratio of my fleet?

  • Is it worth selling a vehicle today?

  • Should I retain a vehicle and continue to generate rental revenue from it?

Roger Zakharia, CEO of FCA adds "With Vehicle Valuation, fleet operators are better equipped to maximize their assets and reduce their liabilities."

Visit Zubie's Vehicle Valuation page to learn more.

About Zubie
Since 2012, Zubie has delivered real-time information about vehicles and drivers in an easy-to-use format to help businesses manage and optimize their fleets. Zubie won the "2015 Best Insurance Telematics Product" award from TU Automotive, and Auto Connected Car's 2016 Tech CARS award for "Best OBDII Device with Software and Services."

About Fleet Consulting Association, Inc. (FCA)
FCA was established in 2019 with one mission: To provide the fleet and car rental industries with focused and valuable services.

Today, FCA works with car rental and fleet managers to help them with asset building, fleet planning, and insurance solutions,. FCA also offers information technology solutions and IT support and software systems development.

With an FCA membership, fleet managers and car rental professionals gain access to legal, insurance, and operations experts. In Addition, members receive discounted rates on leading POS systems and fleet tools.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zubie-announces-powerful-new-vehicle-valuation-tool-301483140.html

SOURCE Zubie

