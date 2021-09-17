U.S. markets close in 4 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,438.58
    -35.17 (-0.79%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,562.48
    -188.84 (-0.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,025.40
    -156.52 (-1.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,232.22
    -0.69 (-0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.64
    -0.97 (-1.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,753.10
    -3.60 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    22.49
    -0.31 (-1.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1737
    -0.0035 (-0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3770
    +0.0460 (+3.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3757
    -0.0040 (-0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9140
    +0.1960 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,538.22
    -412.80 (-0.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,205.01
    -20.52 (-1.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,951.42
    -76.06 (-1.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,500.05
    +176.71 (+0.58%)
     

ZUBR an FTX Company Receives Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) Provider License in Gibraltar

·3 min read

GIBRALTAR, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FTX Trading Limited ("FTX" or "the Company"), a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, today announced that its Gibraltar subsidiary, Zubr Exchange Limited, owner and operator of ZUBR, a Gibraltar-based digital asset derivatives exchange ("ZUBR") received authorisation from the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission (GFSC) as a DLT provider.

FTX (PRNewsfoto/FTX International)
FTX (PRNewsfoto/FTX International)

Sam Bankman Fried, CEO & Founder of FTX, commented on the news, "We're excited that ZUBR is now fully licensed under one of the world's first crypto regulatory frameworks. Securing this DLT provider license for our subsidiary is a key step toward our goal of creating a trustworthy and compliant exchange group that can be used by investors of all types around the globe."

After acquiring ZUBR's parent company earlier this year, FTX worked closely with the ZUBR team and local advisors in Gibraltar to perfect the in-principle approval previously granted to ZUBR. The acquisition also allows FTX to expand its team of developers, which will work on enhancing the underlying technology, infrastructure, and products offered by both ZUBR and FTX.

Oleg Ravnushkin, Co-Founder of ZUBR, added, "I'm excited that our team is joining the FTX family as we share the same mission of providing a best-in-class, compliant platform for traders of all types. The ZUBR team is excited to leverage its own expertise in the digital asset space in line with FTX's goal to become one of the top cryptocurrency exchanges in the world."

FTX has already begun to integrate the ZUBR team in the months following the acquisition. ZUBR will maintain its local presence and operational autonomy in line with the DLT provider license requirements. Additionally, the Company will be devoting significant resources towards developing a strong working relationship with the GFSC.

About FTX.COM

FTX.COM is a cryptocurrency exchange built by traders, for traders. It offers innovative products, including industry-leading derivatives, options and volatility products, tokenized stocks, prediction markets, leveraged tokens and an OTC desk. FTX.COM strives to be an intuitive yet powerful platform for all kinds of users, and to be the most innovative exchange in the industry. FTX.COM has grown quickly since its founding, becoming one of the most respected cryptocurrency exchanges in the world in less than 2 years.

To learn more about FTX.COM, please visit: https://ftx.com/

FTX.COM is not available to US residents or residents of other prohibited jurisdictions, as set out in its Terms of Service.

About ZUBR

ZUBR is a crypto derivatives platform aimed at trading participants with increased requirements for stability and speed in an exchange, regardless of the market activity.

With the values of the traditional financial services industry, combined with the latest breakthrough technology, ZUBR leads the way in evolving the crypto derivatives trading industry into a regulated and truly professional environment, which encourages every party to be its best. This means opposing unfair maker/taker pricing models, offering free professional trading tools, and presenting sensible leverage options.

With speed and security at its core, ZUBR's mission is to provide a robust, industry-grade service for demanding and technologically advanced market players seeking a fair and reliable gateway to digital assets.

ZUBR was co-founded by Oleg Ravnushkin and Sergey Yakubanets. ZUBR received an in-principle approval for its DLT Provider license (Gibraltar) in May 2020.

As well as providing its service to professional traders, ZUBR frequently conducts market research for all investor types. You can find all previous research papers here.

Website: https://zubr.io

Media Contact

Jay A. Morakis
M Group Strategic Communications (for FTX)
+1 646 859 5951
ftx.us@mgroupsc.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zubr-an-ftx-company-receives-distributed-ledger-technology-dlt-provider-license-in-gibraltar-301379631.html

SOURCE FTX Trading Ltd.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Wait for a Crash? These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Already Down Over 20%

    How are we going to find a way forward in today’s market environment? The general trend is upwards – the S&P 500 has gained 20% so far this year, and the NASDAQ is close behind at 19% – but market strategists at Goldman Sachs are predicting a pull back before the end of the year, and have scaled back their growth forecast for the S&P to from 6.2% to 5.7%. August’s weak jobs report and rising inflation prompted their shift. Looking at the headwinds, Goldman’s Ronnie Walker says, “The Delta varian

  • The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now

    Considering that most bear market bounce-back rallies feature wild swings in both directions, this has truly been something special for patient investors. Although the stock market offers no guarantees, history has shown time and again that any double-digit percentage pullback in payment-processing company Visa (NYSE: V) is an opportunity for investors to pounce. One of the biggest reasons Visa is such a success story is the company's cyclical ties.

  • Better Buy: AMD vs. Micron Technology

    Five months ago, stock for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) were following different trajectories when it came to their prices. Micron started the year on a positive note thanks to the terrific demand for memory chips, while AMD was struggling in the wake of the sell-off in tech stocks and market share gains clocked by Intel. Micron, on the other hand, has lost investor confidence due to concerns about the health of the memory market.

  • 2 Monster Growth Stocks in the Making

    When you buy a stock, the worst thing that can happen is that you lose 100% of your investment. Of course, that's not a great outcome, but the downside is smaller than the upside. In other words, when you buy a stock, the upside doesn't stop at 100%.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks With 133% to 155% Upside, According to Wall Street

    What might surprise you is that some of the biggest projected gainers are dividend stocks. Based on the highest-listed price target by an analyst or investment bank on Wall Street, the following three dividend stocks could offer upside ranging between 133% and 155%. The first company, memory and storage solutions provider Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU), might come as a bit of a surprise because the company hasn't paid a dividend in a quarter of a century.

  • Report: Invesco to merge with State Street, Manchester United shares lower on earnings loss, U.S. Steel announces new steel mill

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman break down the morning's top stock movers, including Invesco, Manchester United, and U.S. Steel

  • The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $20 Right Now and Hold Forever

    It's hard to believe these two brand names and market leaders can be bought for less than $20 per share.

  • Is AT&T Stock a Buy?

    AT&T (NYSE: T) has streamlined its business through two bold moves this year. It spun off DirecTV, AT&T TV, and U-verse into a new stand-alone company in August. AT&T retained a 70% stake in the "new" DirecTV, while the private investment firm TPG bought the remaining 30%.

  • ROSE LifeScience Announces Expanded Distribution Partnership with Tilray Canada

    ROSE LifeScience Inc. ("ROSE"), a local Quebec cannabis player, announced a partnership with Tilray Canada Ltd., a Canadian subsidiary of Tilray Inc. (TSX: TLRY), a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company (collectively referred to as "Tilray").

  • Lucid is a combo of 'Tesla and Ferrari': BofA analyst

    Lucid Motors (LCID) shares rose 7% after a bullish Wall Street analyst note along with confirmation from the Environmental Protection Agency that the EV maker's premium tier car has a higher mile range than Tesla's model S (TSLA).

  • The Possible Reason why Teva (NYSE:TEVA) is Still Trading Below Intrinsic Value

    Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) seems to be undervalued on a fundamental basis. However, sometimes stocks are trading below intrinsic value because there are factors external to the current money making capacity of the company. We will examine what can be the cause and the extent of the risk for investing in Teva. We will start our analysis with the balance sheet and long term debt.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest is adding to some of Cathie Wood's favorite positions even when they're falling out of favor.

  • Don't Wait for a Market Crash to Buy This Growth Stock

    There is always a laundry list of things for investors to worry about. Inflationary fears, the Federal Reserve's next move, and the ongoing pandemic are all on market watchers' minds today. No one knows with any certainty what will happen in the short term, so the best course of action we investors can take is to focus on buying great businesses and holding for the long term.

  • 4 Small-Cap Growth Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 707% to 9,406% by 2024

    These under-the-radar companies are expected to deliver jaw-dropping revenue growth over the next four years.

  • Nvidia Stock Got Two Price Target Hikes. The Market Shrugged.

    Two Wall Street analysts raised their price targets on Nvidia but the stock declined as momentum for the once red-hot shares of the graphics-chip maker continued to cool this week. Bank of America raised its price target on Nvidia (ticker: NVDA) to $275 from $260. Analyst Vivek Arya maintained his Buy rating on the stock, saying in a note, which included a larger call on the sector, that certain chip makers are benefiting from pricing power and “disciplined supply.”

  • Why COVID Vaccine Stocks BioNTech, Moderna, and Novavax Are Sliding While Ocugen Is Rising

    Investors are nervous about a Food and Drug Administration advisory panel meeting and optimistic about a World Health Organization decision.

  • Why Gold and Silver Stocks Got Butchered Thursday

    Gold and silver stocks got clobbered on Thursday as prices of precious metals tanked. It looks like just one of those bad days for gold and silver, but here's what you should really make of this drop. Because precious metals, particularly gold, are considered a safe haven asset against economic uncertainties, their prices are particularly vulnerable to economic data.

  • IBM's (NYSE:IBM) Underwhelming Returns have Potentially Bottomed

    “Nobody ever got fired for buying IBM“ – this old Wall Street Proverb has likely been challenged in recent times, as International Business Machines Corporation(NYSE: IBM)struggled to keep pace with the broad market. In this article, we will reflect on that and look at the company's actions to stop and potentially reverse this trend.

  • Here is where ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) is Expanding and How Long it can Sustain Expenses

    We will take a quick overview of the current performance of the company, and a deeper dive into the capacity of ChargePoint to finance growth projects, which should yield cash flows for investors. Always keep in mind the end-game when looking at a business, it is their ability to generate cash flows to investors (and lenders), not revenues, not even net income (statutory profits).

  • 2 Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More Than 3%

    Right out of the gate, I'm going to seemingly break the rule I laid out above, because AT&T (NYSE: T) is a high-yielding stock that seems to present those high-risk features I warned of. First, in May, the telecom giant announced it was spinning off its WarnerMedia unit. Then AT&T said it would trim by more than half the share of its free cash flow dedicated to its dividend.