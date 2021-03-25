U.S. markets close in 31 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,907.61
    +18.47 (+0.47%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,598.40
    +178.34 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,972.97
    +11.08 (+0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,172.86
    +38.60 (+1.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    58.32
    -2.86 (-4.67%)
     

  • Gold

    1,728.00
    -5.20 (-0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    25.22
    -0.02 (-0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1770
    -0.0049 (-0.41%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6140
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3734
    +0.0044 (+0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.1490
    +0.4150 (+0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    52,000.64
    -4,326.40 (-7.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,041.38
    -2.53 (-0.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,674.83
    -38.06 (-0.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,729.88
    +324.36 (+1.14%)
     

Zuckerberg blames Trump, not Facebook, for the Capitol attack

Taylor Hatmaker
·3 min read

In an interview with Reuters six days after the attack on the U.S. Capitol, Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg infamously downplayed her company’s role in the day’s horrific events, which left five people dead.

“I think these events were largely organized on platforms that don’t have our abilities to stop hate and don’t have our standards and don’t have our transparency,” Sandberg said at the time, touting Facebook's very recent and far from thorough efforts to remove QAnon, conspiracies and violent militias.

At Thursday’s hearing with the House Energy and Commerce committee, lawmakers circled back to Sandberg’s denial, but Facebook still didn't have a good answer.

In his opening statements, Zuckerberg said that Facebook “did our part” to protect the U.S. election and placed the blame on the actions of former President Donald Trump.

"I believe that the former president should be responsible for his words and that the people who broke the law should be responsible for their actions,” Zuckerberg wrote.

Asked if Facebook “bears some responsibility” for spreading election misinformation and the Stop the Steal movement, Zuckerberg deflected, declining to answer directly.

“How is it possible for you not to at least admit that Facebook played a leading role in the recruitment, planning and execution of the attack on the capitol?" Rep Mike Doyle (D-PA) asked.

Pressed again, Zuckerberg passed the buck.

“I think the responsibility lies with the people who took the actions to break the law and do the insurrection,” he said. “Secondarily, also with the people who spread that content, including the President but others as well, with repeated rhetoric over time, saying that the election was rigged and encouraging people to organize, I think that those people bear the primary responsibility as well.”

Watch Zuckerberg, Pichai and Dorsey testify at the House hearing on disinformation and extremism

Doyle wasn’t having it, arguing that Facebook “supercharged” the dangerous rhetoric, which spread like wildfire on the platform before the January 6 attack. As Doyle pointed out, the FBI showed that insurrectionists used Facebook during the “recruitment, planning, and execution” stages of the attack.

Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-IL) brought up the Sandberg interview specifically,

“My question for you is, will you admit today that Facebook groups in particular played a role in fomenting the extremism that we saw, and that led to the Capitol siege?” Schakowsky asked.

"The comment that Sheryl made, what I believe that we were trying to say and what I stand behind is what was widely reported at the time..." Zuckerberg began, before Schakowsky told him to get to the point.

"Certainly there was content on our services,” Zuckerberg said vaguely. “And from that perspective, I think that there's further work we need to do to make our services and moderation more effective."

Beyond the fact that the Stop the Steal movement swelled to enormous numbers in Facebook groups, insurrectionist leaders relied on Facebook to communicate and hunt for lawmakers on the day of the attack.

That shouldn’t have come as a surprise to the company: The militia members who hatched a plot to capture or kill Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer last year also relied on the platform to organize and communicate, according to FBI affidavits.

Top tech CEOs will testify about social media’s role in the Capitol attack this week

Recommended Stories

  • Dow Jones Parent News Corp. To Buy Investor's Business Daily

    News Corp. will buy Investor's Business Daily for $275 million amid the surge of individual investors jumping into the stock market.

  • Social media CEOs hedge on whether they'd boot the 12 anti-vax 'super spreaders' cited by states' attorneys general

    On Wednesday, a coalition of a dozen state attorneys general called on Facebook and Twitter to step up their enforcement of their community guidelines to curtail the spread of Covid-19 vaccine misinformation on their platforms. In today's House hearing on disinformation and extremism, Twitter and Facebook's CEOs, along with Google CEO Sundar Pichai, were directly asked if they would be willing to take down these 12 accounts.

  • GM expands board to 13 with Meg Whitman and NBA's Mark Tatum

    General Motors said Thursday that it has expanded its board to 13 members and appointed former Hewlett-Packard chief Meg Whitman and NBA executive Mark Tatum as directors. The 64-year-old Whitman, who also previously led eBay and the short-lived video app Quibi, joins GM at a time when the 112-year-old company is refashioning itself as a maker of electric vehicles, rather than big pickups with gas-powered combustion engines. Tatum, 51, is the Deputy Commissioner and Chief Operating Officer of the National Basketball Association.

  • City of London grasping that EU will be closed for financial services, says lawmaker

    The is a growing realisation that Britain should not wait for unlikely European Union access for financial services but get on with building a more competitive City of London, a senior lawmaker said on Thursday. Britain left the bloc's orbit in December and its new trade deal with the EU does not include financial services. Jonathan Hill, the former EU financial services commissioner who authored a report this month into easing UK listing rules, said he does not expect Brussels to grant any significant access to the City.

  • Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg To Congress: Blame Trump, Not Big Tech, For Jan. 6 Capitol Attack

    Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg told lawmakers Thursday that big tech shouldn’t be blamed for an overheated media and political climate and polarization in the nation that existed long before social media platforms. “We did our part to secure the integrity of our election. Then President Trump gave a speech” contesting the election results and urging […]

  • Watch Congress grill Facebook, Twitter and Google’s CEOs at 12PM ET

    Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Google CEO Sundar Pichai are set to testify at a House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing on misinformation.

  • Transfers boost Sampson's Cougars, others into NCAA Sweet 16

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Kelvin Sampson never set out to take a once-proud Houston program back to national prominence by leaning on transfers. Not after the transfer-led Cougars are back in the Sweet 16 for the second straight NCAA Tournament - making them one of multiple teams still alive in Indianapolis with a boost from players who started their college careers on other campuses.

  • Nike, Adidas join brands feeling Chinese social media heat over Xinjiang

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Nike and Adidas came under attack on Chinese social media on Thursday over past comments the fashion brands have made about labour conditions in Xinjiang, part of a diplomatic row between China and the West. The sportswear companies were the latest caught up in a backlash prompted by a Chinese government call to stop foreign brands from tainting China's name as internet users found statements they had made in the past on Xinjiang. Chinese state media had singled out H&M on Wednesday over a statement reported last year where the Swedish fashion retailer said it was deeply concerned by reports of accusations of forced labour in Xinjiang, and that it did not source products from the Chinese region.

  • ‘Black Adam’: Dwayne Johnson DC Movie Taps Pierce Brosnan As Dr. Fate

    New Line/DC’s Dwayne Johnson superhero movie Black Adam has cast Pierce Brosnan as Dr. Fate aka Kent Nelson, Deadline has confirmed. Fate is a founding member of the Justice Society who becomes a being of great power when donning the magical Helmet of Fate. It’s Brosnan’s first role in a superhero movie. Brosnan joins previously […]

  • AP Photos: Bangladesh celebrates 50 years of independence

    It was 50 years ago on the night of March 25, 1971, that Pakistan's military launched a violent crackdown on the city of Dhaka, then part of East Pakistan, to quell a rising nationalist movement seeking independence for what is today known as Bangladesh. Just hours later amid the violence and chaos — early on March 26 — the Bengali nationalist politician Sheikh Mujibur Rahman declared independence for Bangladesh, sparking a nine-month war.

  • China Dynamics to Provide Not Less Than 500 Electric Vehicles in Philippines and Malaysia

    Strengthens Foothold in Southeast Asia Market

  • U.N. confirms report on Saudi threat against Khashoggi investigator

    The U.N. human rights office said on Wednesday it confirmed the accuracy of published remarks by the independent expert who led an investigation into the murder of Jamal Khashoggi alleging that a senior Saudi official had made a threat against her. The Guardian newspaper on Tuesday quoted Agnes Callamard, U.N. expert on summary killings, as saying a Saudi official had threatened she would be "taken care of" if she was not reined in following her investigation into the journalist's murder. Saudi officials did not respond to a request for comment.

  • James Bond star Pierce Brosnan nabs superhero role alongside The Rock

    Pierce Brosnan is getting into the superhero game, landing his first ever comic book role.

  • Brandon Beane: The sooner Josh Allen’s contract is done, the better for planning

    Bills General Manager Brandon Beane said recently that he expects talks with quarterback Josh Allen about a contract extension to get going after next month’s draft. If it’s up to Beane, they’ll wrap up a short time later. Beane was on the Huddle & Flow podcast with Jim Trotter and Steve Wyche of NFL Media [more]

  • Will the Steelers get a contract extension for LB T.J Watt done?

    The Steelers can't want to see T.J. Watt play the 2021 season without a new contract.

  • One fantasy baseball draft fade from every MLB team

    After revealing his sleeper picks for 2021 fantasy baseball, Dalton Del Don turns his attention to the players he thinks we should fade in drafts.

  • Top Belgian Soccer Team Shelves Initial Public Offering

    (Bloomberg) -- Belgian soccer team Club Brugge has postponed an initial public offering in Brussels, citing market conditions.Club Brugge announced its decision in a statement Thursday. The team had originally planned to price the IPO Thursday and begin trading Friday on Euronext Brussels, according to a prospectus filed last week.Bloomberg News reported earlier that Club Brugge was considering shelving the listing due to weak investor demand. Club Brugge could still decide to proceed with a listing at a later date, people familiar with the matter said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information.Grizzly Sports NV, an investor group led by Chairman Bart Verhaeghe, had planned to sell at least 30% of the company in the IPO.Club Brugge’s shares were being offered at 17.50 euros to 22.50 euros apiece, giving it market value of 229 million euros ($271 million) at the midpoint, according to its prospectus. The scrapped listing won’t affect the team’s plans for a new stadium, as Club Brugge wasn’t raising any new funds in the IPO.Credit Suisse Group AG, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Berenberg and Belfius Bank worked on the listing.Read more: Top Belgian Soccer Team Has Star Power at Heart of IPO Pitch (Updates with confirmation of postponed IPO from first paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Mexico Inflation Spike Cools Rate Cut Talk: Decision Day Guide

    (Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s central bank is seen holding its key interest rate at a four-year low in a tight decision Thursday, after inflation surged beyond all expectations and pushed economists to revise their predictions.The bank, known as Banxico, unanimously voted to resume its easing cycle in February, cutting interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point to 4%. Despite inflation steadily accelerating in recent weeks, nearly half of the economists surveyed by Bloomberg earlier this week projected a quarter-point cut, as prices for non-volatile core goods stayed stable and the bank’s board seemed focused on domestic growth.However, four economists who previously thought easing would continue told Bloomberg News they now expected no change in the key rate after inflation sped beyond the 4% target ceiling to 4.12% in data posted Wednesday. Sixteen of 23 analysts now see the bank holding at 4% and seven see a quarter-point reduction.The inflation data “will surely leave those who supported a cut with a more fragile argument,” said Jessica Roldan, chief economist at Finamex, who now thinks a hold is more likely than a cut. “This surprise is a shame -- both due to its magnitude and that it comes from the core side.”Mexico’s economy shrank 8.2% last year, the most in almost a century, and the bank’s easing has provided the only substantial form of economic stimulus during the crisis.Some still expect a cut, however, arguing that inflation is artificially high at the moment since it is being calculated against last year’s heavy slump in prices.“We do think that the economy needs it -- in the absence of fiscal support -- and that inflation will be higher mainly due to a base of comparison effect and not really by substantial inflationary pressures,” said Gabriel Casillas, chief economist at Banorte.What Bloomberg Economics Says“It is true that inflation (headline and core) have increased, but data remains in line with central bank forecasts that show both inflation metrics falling in the second half and next year. Results imply risks, that is what the market is repricing, but policy makers are unlikely to change their outlook if data is in line with what they expected.“-- Felipe Hernandez, Latin America EconomistEasing Over?Banxico watchers will be looking closely for any suggestion in the board’s post-decision statement that the bank’s record easing cycle is over. Analysts’ views vary over whether the bank will cut again later in the year, stay on hold, or even hike rates in line with recent moves in Brazil, Russia and Turkey.Before Wednesday’s inflation print, traders expected 52 basis points in rate increases by year-end. They now price more than 90 basis points in hikes, with rising U.S. Treasury yields adding additional pressure to raise for global central banks.In addition, if the central bank signals its intention to hold for longer, the Mexican peso -- which is Latin America’s most-traded currency -- may be in for further pressure. The peso has already lost more than 4% this year as rising U.S. Treasury yields and emerging-market volatility drove an exodus of foreigners out of the nation’s local bonds.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • London Stock Exchange Readies Jumbo Three-Currency Bond Offering

    (Bloomberg) -- London Stock Exchange Group Plc plans to offer bonds in dollars, euros and sterling in its first foray into international debt markets since 2018.The company hired Barclays Plc, Bank of America Corp, Citigroup Inc. and HSBC Holdings Plc as global co-ordinators to arrange calls with bond investors on Wednesday, according to information from a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified because they’re not authorized to speak about it.The exchange seeks to offer U.S. debt with maturities ranging from three to 20 years, euro notes due in four to 12 years, and nine-year sterling notes, the person said. The group priced 500 million euros ($593 million) of nine-year notes in its latest bond offering that took place in November 2018.The stock exchange completed a $27 billion purchase of financial-data provider Refinitiv this year, starting a new era in which most of its revenue will come from data. Last month it agreed a $6 billion package of mixed-currency bank loans to refinance debt following the acquisition. In early March the group said it would spend more on its integration with Refinitiv in 2021.A company spokesperson declined to comment when reached by Bloomberg News by phone.The parent company of Bloomberg News competes with Refinitiv to provide financial news, data and information.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • President Biden is considering major tax hikes — what would they mean for you?

    The proposed increases would help fund a $3 trillion infrastructure and jobs plan.