Zuckerberg Posts First Tweet in 11 Years in Threads Jibe at Musk
(Bloomberg) -- Mark Zuckerberg posted his first tweet in more than a decade, a playful jab at Elon Musk on the day the Meta Platforms Inc. founder rolled out a much-anticipated Twitter substitute.
Most Read from Bloomberg
NYC Air Quality Drops to Unhealthy Levels — But Canadian Fires Aren’t to Blame
Xi’s Metal Curbs Risk Backfiring as G-7 Seeks China Alternative
Bond Yields Higher as Another Rate Hike Signaled: Markets Wrap
Earth Keeps Breaking Temperature Records Due to Global Warming
Meta’s Instagram officially unveiled Threads Wednesday, considered the most potent threat yet to the struggling social media service Musk owns. Hours later, Zuckerberg tweeted a photo of identical Spider-Men facing off.
Zuckerberg’s tweet was his first since 2012 and comes days after Musk challenged the Meta founder to a cage fight.
Threads is capitalizing on a series of mis-steps at Twitter. Since Musk acquired the company for $44 billion in October, it’s cut thousands of employees, loosened content moderation policies and put users and advertisers through a spate of technical challenges. In the latest controversial policy change, Twitter limited the number of tweets users can view daily — a measure Musk called “temporary” in order to fend off data scrapers and bots.
“There should be a public conversations app with 1 billion-plus people on it,” Zuckerberg said Wednesday in a post on Threads. “Twitter has had the opportunity to do this but hasn’t nailed it. Hopefully we will.”
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
The Air Jordan Drop So Hot It Blew Up an Alleged $85 Million Ponzi Scheme
A Pop-Up Concert Company Gives Bands a Place to Perform, and 70% of the Profit
How a Prison Gang Inspired by Hollywood Heists Stole $23 Million
EBT Skimmers Are Draining Millions of Dollars From the Neediest Americans
How a $100 Cheetah Cub Becomes an Illegal $50,000 Status Symbol
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.