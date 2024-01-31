Zuckerberg rejected Nick Clegg’s plea for more child protection on Facebook and Instagram

nick clegg

Mark Zuckerberg rejected pleas from Sir Nick Clegg to hire dozens of staff to help protect children on Facebook and Instagram, internal emails show.

Newly published communications from within Meta show Sir Nick, the company’s head of global affairs, asked Mr Zuckerberg for permission to hire a minimum of 45 staff and up to 124, saying it would allow the company to live up to its promises.

Mr Zuckerberg, Meta’s founder and chief, turned down the request, which “lost out to the various other pressures and priorities” at the social media giant, according to the emails.

The documents were released ahead of a combative Congressional hearing on Wednesday in which the heads of Meta, X (formerly known as Twitter), Snap, TikTok and Discord were told they have “blood on your hands” for failing to protect children.

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham told the executives: “You have a product that’s killing people.”

It comes amid multiple efforts by US politicians to pass new laws targeted at social media companies over the blackmail of children and the sharing of illegal abuse images.

The Meta emails show that in August 2021, Sir Nick emailed Mr Zuckerberg to say: “We need to do more and we are being held back by a lack of investment on the product side, which means we’re not able to make changes and innovations at the pace required to be responsive to policymaker concerns.

“Our wellbeing work is both understaffed and fragmented across teams which is why we view the proposed investment outlined below as important.

“We are not on track to succeed for our core wellbeing topics (problematic use, bullying & harassment, connections, and SSI [suicide and self-harm]) and are at increased regulatory risk and external criticism.”

Mark Zuckerberg was visibly frustrated while facing questions - Susan Walsh/AP

In a subsequent email three months later, apparently after the request was turned down, he asked for a reduced team of 32 staff. Sir Nick wrote that there was “increased urgency of all this”, adding: “This investment is important to ensure we have the product roadmaps necessary to stand behind our external narrative of wellbeing on our apps and soon in the metaverse”.

Mr Zuckerberg’s response was not recorded, but a separate Meta email said: “Nick did email Mark to emphasise his support for the package but it lost out to the various other pressures and priorities”.

Democrat Senator Richard Blumenthal told Mr Zuckerberg: “Nick Clegg was pleading with you for resources to back up the narrative, to fulfil the commitments… you rejected that request.”

Mr Zuckerberg did not respond to the release of the emails directly although a spokesman said: “These cherry-picked documents do not provide the full context of how the company operates or what decisions were made.”

Meta’s chief executive appeared alongside Linda Yaccarino from X, Evan Spiegel from Snap, Shou Zi Chew from TikTok and Jason Citron from Discord for four hours in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Ms Yaccarino, Mr Spiegel and Mr Citron appeared only after legal demands from the committee.

Mr Zuckerberg, who has strived to appear deferential in previous US hearings, was visibly frustrated at questioning, telling Senator Tom Cruz: “Could you give me some time to speak?”

In response to Senator Marsha Blackburn’s claim that “you’re trying to be the premiere sex trafficking site”, he said: “That’s ridiculous.”

During an exchange with Senator Josh Hawley, Mr Zuckerberg stood up to address dozens of parents in the audience, some of whom held up pictures of teenagers who committed suicide following abuse on social media.

He told them: “I’m sorry for everything you have all been through. No one should go through the things that your families have suffered.”

In a separate exchange, Mr Graham drew attention to the resignation of one of TikTok’s most senior Israeli employees and said the video app was being used “to destroy the Jewish state”.

Barak Herscowitz, a lobbyist in TikTok’s government relations team, said in a post on X: “I resigned from TikTok.

“We live in a time when our very existence as Jews and Israelis is under attack and in danger. In such an unstable era, people’s priorities are sharpened.”

The news website Jewish Insider reported that Mr Herscowitz had been behind an internal memo at TikTok accusing the company of bias against Israel during the conflict in Gaza.

Mr Graham told Mr Chew during Wednesday’s hearing: “Your representative in Israel quit the company, because TikTok is being used, in a way, to destroy the Jewish state.”

Mr Chew responded saying: “I need to make it very clear that pro-Hamas content and hate speech is not allowed on our platform or within our company.”

