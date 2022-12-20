U.S. markets close in 2 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,831.52
    +13.86 (+0.36%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,944.44
    +186.90 (+0.57%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,569.20
    +23.17 (+0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,754.72
    +16.14 (+0.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.77
    +0.58 (+0.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,824.30
    +26.60 (+1.48%)
     

  • Silver

    24.23
    +1.03 (+4.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0611
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6920
    +0.1110 (+3.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2148
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.4400
    -5.4240 (-3.96%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,847.67
    +238.07 (+1.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    388.73
    +1.55 (+0.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,370.62
    +9.31 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,568.03
    -669.61 (-2.46%)
     

Zuckerberg Takes Stand in FTC Case Against Meta VR Acquisition

1
Joel Rosenblatt
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Meta Platforms Inc. Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg took the witness stand to defend his company’s acquisition of virtual reality startup Within Unlimited Inc. against a Federal Trade Commission antitrust suit.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Zuckerberg’s Tuesday appearance in federal court in San Jose, California, is part of Meta’s push to defeat the FTC’s lawsuit seeking to block the company from acquiring Within, the maker of Supernatural — a popular VR fitness app. Zuckerberg’s testimony follows that of Meta Chief Technology Officer Andrew Bosworth a day earlier.

The Federal Trade Commission claims Meta’s plan to buy the competitor will give it an unfair advantage in the burgeoning VR market. The argument is an early test for FTC Chair Lina Khan and her more aggressive stance to antitrust enforcement.

The Meta executives’ testimony is aimed at rebutting the FTC’s allegation that Facebook parent Meta abandoned its own plans to develop a virtual reality fitness app in favor of buying Within.

The FTC sued Meta in July over the deal, alleging the company was seeking to create a monopoly in virtual reality much in the same way Facebook bought up Instagram and WhatsApp to extend its dominance in social networking. During the Trump administration, the agency sued the company seeking to unwind those deals retroactively. That case is pending.

The Within suit represents the first time the FTC has preemptively challenged a deal by the social media giant, which has bought more than 100 smaller companies over the past decade. Tech companies and investors are closely watching the suit amid concerns the case may make startup acquisitions more difficult.

US District Judge Edward Davila has said he will issue a decision by the end of the year on whether to block Meta’s acquisition while the FTC conducts a lengthier, administrative proceeding on the deal in 2023. Bosworth testified Monday that if Meta loses the preliminary trial it will walk away from the deal rather than battle a longer legal fight.

--With assistance from Leah Nylen.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • 2 Growth Stocks That Could Go Parabolic

    The market may have shunned growth stocks lately, but that doesn't mean you need to overlook great businesses that fit this profile as you build out your investing game plan for the new year. Despite what its current share price might indicate, Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) continues to build upon its mission to revolutionize the world of healthcare with full-service virtual care solutions that span the entire scope of consumer needs. From primary to complex care as well as mental healthcare, patients -- with or without health insurance -- can access Teladoc's platform and the range of services available on it at the time and place that is convenient for them.

  • Meta Earmarks Bulk Spend On Facebook, Insta And WhatsApp, Remained Steady On Metaverse Expenditure Despite Concerns

    Meta Platforms, Inc (NASDAQ: META) went ahead with earmarking 20% of its overall costs and expenses to Reality Labs in 2023 despite concerns over the business division focused on augmented and virtual reality and the so-called metaverse. CTO Andrew Bosworth's projection remained unchanged from the 18% of spending Meta devoted to Reality Labs in the third quarter, Bloomberg reports. The investment also indicated that most of Meta's investments would back its "family of apps" Facebook, Instagram,

  • Milwaukee Bucks Co-Owner Backs Lyon Football Club Takeover

    (Bloomberg) -- Jamie Dinan, hedge fund manager and co-owner of the Milwaukee Bucks basketball team, has become the latest US investor to venture into European football.Most Read from BloombergMusk Is Looking for a New Twitter CEO After Losing PollAmazon Ring Cameras Used in Nationwide ‘Swatting’ Spree, US SaysJustin Bieber Urges Fans Not to Buy His Own ‘Trash’ Merchandise at H&MYen Surges as Kuroda’s Yield Cap Shock Sparks Normalization BetsMusk Polls Twitter to Quit as Chief, Voters Leaning Tow

  • General Mills stock falls despite 2Q top and bottom line beat, raised earnings outlook

    General Mills Inc.’s stock fell 3.3% before market open Tuesday despite second-quarter results that beat analysts’ top and bottom line estimates. General Mills’ (GIS) adjusted earnings were $1.10 a share, compared with 99 cents a share in the same period last year. “We continued to execute well and delivered strong top and bottom-line growth in the second quarter,” said General Mills CEO Jeff Harmening, in a statement.

  • Big Tech faces unionization push as employee priorities shift

    Yahoo Finance's Allie Garfinkle recaps the unionization push in 2022 at various corporations.

  • Zuckerberg, in FTC trial, says Meta focused on building comms apps

    SAN JOSE/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Meta Platforms boss Mark Zuckerberg said the company is focused on building communications apps and developer platforms, speaking on Tuesday at a high-profile trial over the future of its budding metaverse business. Wearing a blue suit, a white mask, and glasses, Zuckerberg appeared in federal court in San Jose, California, to defend Meta's acquisition of virtual reality app developer Within. In the first few minutes, he was questioned by Federal Trade Commission officials, who asked him about an email he wrote in 2015 where he said he expected Meta to build "most of the apps and software services" for the virtual reality industry.

  • Broadcom’s $61 Billion VMware Deal Faces In-Depth EU Probe

    (Bloomberg) -- Broadcom Inc.’s proposed $61 billion takeover of cloud-computing company VMware Inc. faces an extended European Union review, after EU regulators warned that the deal could lead to “higher prices, lower quality and less innovation” for business customers.Most Read from BloombergMusk Is Looking for a New Twitter CEO After Losing PollAmazon Ring Cameras Used in Nationwide ‘Swatting’ Spree, US SaysJustin Bieber Urges Fans Not to Buy His Own ‘Trash’ Merchandise at H&MYen Surges as Kur

  • Raw Lithium Exports Banned in Zimbabwe as Demand and Prices Soar

    (Bloomberg) -- Zimbabwe has banned the export of unprocessed raw lithium with immediate effect as part of efforts to have the key raw material in electric-vehicle batteries processed locally. Most Read from BloombergMusk Is Looking for a New Twitter CEO After Losing PollAmazon Ring Cameras Used in Nationwide ‘Swatting’ Spree, US SaysJustin Bieber Urges Fans Not to Buy His Own ‘Trash’ Merchandise at H&MYen Surges as Kuroda’s Yield Cap Shock Sparks Normalization BetsMusk Polls Twitter to Quit as C

  • Australian economy on edge as fixed-rate mortgage pain looms in 2023

    The post-pandemic slump in Australian housing is set to deepen next year as hundreds of billions of dollars of mortgage debt fixed at record low rates in 2020 and 2021 mature, forcing borrowers to refinance at punishingly high interest rates. Repayments on an estimated A$370 billion ($245.79 billion) of home loans could spike by as much as two-thirds at a time when real incomes are already shrinking due to surging inflation, dealing a body blow to house prices and the economy's main engine of growth - consumer spending. "While most borrowers are expected to be able to continue servicing their mortgages, there could be more motivated selling, if mortgage arrears rise from record lows," said Owen.

  • Used Cars: The 10 Biggest Winners on the Market Right Now in Terms of Lifespan

    Used car prices have finally started to cool down, but deals are still hard to come by, and prices remain near record highs. That said, good finds are out there -- consumers just have to know what to...

  • Apple files for more construction at NW Austin campus

    Construction at Apple's new Northwest Austin campus continue. Recently filed documents with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation provide some details about what's in store for the next phase of development.

  • Ford Settled Several Truck-Rollover Lawsuits Before $1.7B Verdict, Expected To Argue Favoring Super Duty Trucks

    Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) will argue for a new trial in the Georgia truck rollover lawsuit that resulted in a $1.7 billion jury verdict. The case involves the roof strength of older-model Super Duty pickups. Some twenty years back, Ford settled several similar lawsuits alleging that people were killed or seriously injured in heavy-duty truck rollovers in which the roof collapsed. Before the $1.7 billion jury verdict, Ford was slapped at least 58 times in lawsuits involving rollovers and alleg

  • Sensationalist headlines are fueling employers’ mistrust of remote work. Here’s the data to disprove these myths

    These articles play to our narrative fallacy—a dangerous mental blind spot that causes us to understand the world through stories, rather than facts.

  • Safe Banking Act left out of Congress’s federal funding bill

    Yahoo Finance's Rick Newman discusses the federal spending bill Congress is set to pass and legislation for cannabis banking that was excluded.

  • ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ falls short on box office expectations

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors Akiko Fujita and Rachelle Akuffo discuss James Cameron's 'Avatar: The Way of Water' falling short on box office expectations.

  • Ghana Surprises Investors by Suspending Debt Payments

    (Bloomberg) -- Ghana suspended interest payments on its external debt, catching bondholders by surprise ahead of restructuring talks aimed at unlocking an International Monetary Fund bailout.Most Read from BloombergMusk Narrows Voting on Twitter Policy to Blue Members After PollMusk Polls Twitter to Quit as Chief, Voters Leaning Toward YesJustin Bieber Urges Fans Not to Buy His Own ‘Trash’ Merchandise at H&MYen Surges as Kuroda’s Yield Cap Shock Sparks Normalization BetsSBF Sent Back to Bahamian

  • Bitcoin Falls to Lowest This Month With Risk of Further Declines

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin dropped to its lowest level in three weeks as equities continued to trend lower.Most Read from BloombergMusk Narrows Voting on Twitter Policy to Blue Members After PollJustin Bieber Urges Fans Not to Buy His Own ‘Trash’ Merchandise at H&MYen Surges as Kuroda’s Yield Cap Shock Sparks Normalization BetsMusk Polls Twitter to Quit as Chief, Voters Leaning Toward YesAmazon Ring Cameras Used in Nationwide ‘Swatting’ Spree, US SaysThe largest cryptocurrency declined as much as 1.

  • Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg Testifies in FTC Case to Block Virtual-Reality Deal

    The commission is seeking to prevent Meta Platforms from acquiring the app maker behind virtual-reality fitness game “Supernatural.”

  • Bitcoin mining difficulty rises 3.27% in latest adjustment

    The latest Bitcoin mining difficulty level rose 3.27%, as miners continue to face cash shortages due to low Bitcoin prices and high energy costs.

  • What Shapiro’s transition team says about how he’ll govern, and why some picks are raising eyebrows

    Incoming Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro’s transition team includes prominent Republicans and those backing policies criticized by Democrats.