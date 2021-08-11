Zuellig Pharma Awarded with the 'Top Sustainability Advocates in Asia' Award at the Asia Corporate Excellence & Sustainability Awards 2021

SINGAPORE, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zuellig Pharma, a leading healthcare services provider in Asia, has been presented with the 'Top Sustainability Advocates in Asia' title at the recent Asia Corporate Excellence and Sustainability (ACES) Awards. Held annually, the ACES Awards is a prestigious accolade that recognises inspiring leaders, sustainability advocates as well as businesses' contributions to their communities and the world.

Our let's go green committee in Singapore team holding an exciting recycle-reduce-reuse campaign

The title was presented to Zuellig Pharma's Regional Team for leading an ambitious sustainability programme around four key issue pillars of Improving Health Outcomes, Nurturing Talent, Respecting The Environment and Setting The Highest Standards Of Integrity.

The team was also awarded for embedding sustainability into its policies and operations, creating a high level of engagement from employees and top management in its sustainability programmes, as well as having a genuine interest in the wellbeing of all its stakeholders.

"It is our honour to be recognised as one of the top sustainability advocates in Asia for our efforts. Over the past year, our teams across the region have launched multiple initiatives across markets to drive our sustainability agenda, aiming at building a healthier future for Asia with our clients and customers. Our teams have truly gone above and beyond, constantly raising the bar with new and innovative ways to champion sustainability within Zuellig Pharma. This accolade will inspire us to continue embedding sustainability in all that we do," said John Graham, Chief Executive Officer, Zuellig Pharma.

Zuellig Pharma was awarded three other titles at the ACES Awards – 'Community Initiative'award for its subsidiary in Indonesia – APL, 'Outstanding Leaders in Asia' award in Indonesia for APL's President Director Christophe Piganiol, and 'Industry Champions of the Year' for Zuellig Pharma's Singapore office.

More information about the ACES Awards and its 2021 winners can be found here:

https://www.acesawards.com/

ABOUT Zuellig Pharma

Zuellig Pharma is one of the largest healthcare services groups in Asia and our purpose is to make healthcare more accessible. We provide world-class distribution, digital and commercial services to support the growing healthcare needs in this region. The company was started almost a hundred years ago and has grown to become a US$13 billion business covering 13 markets with over 12,000 employees.

