Zuellig Pharma Receives EcoVadis Platinum Medal in 2021 For Sustainability

·2 min read

SINGAPORE, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zuellig Pharma, a leading healthcare services provider in Asia, has been awarded the Platinum Medal 2021 by sustainability ratings specialist EcoVadis. The award is the highest accolade to be awarded to a company for its sustainability efforts and positions Zuellig Pharma in the top 1% of all assessed companies worldwide. This award also places the company in a select group of winners including 150 global multinational companies, some belonging to Fortune 500 companies.

Zuellig Pharma Receives EcoVadis Platinum Medal in 2021 For Sustainability
Zuellig Pharma Receives EcoVadis Platinum Medal in 2021 For Sustainability

Zuellig Pharma had steadily progressed from being awarded a Silver Medal in 2020 to a Gold Medal earlier in 2021, before clinching this latest Platinum Medal. The medal was awarded after a rigorous assessment of Zuellig Pharma's sustainability programme, covering 21 sustainability criteria across four themes, including Environment, Labour and Human Rights, Ethics and Sustainable Procurement. The company's sustainability programme was evaluated on its policies, actions put in place to support objectives and targets, as well as results that were generated from the programme.

"Sustainability is deeply embedded in the way we run our organisation and guides us in driving impact for our key stakeholders. This award, coming from the world's most trusted business sustainability rating, is a major milestone in our Sustainability journey and represents the great progress we have been making in building a healthier future for Asia. We could not have achieved this without the tireless dedication and support of every single employee in our team, and our clients, customers, suppliers and partners," said John Graham, CEO, Zuellig Pharma.

Zuellig Pharma is committed to the United Nations Global Compact and published its first ever GRI-aligned Sustainability Report in 2020. The organisation is holding its second Sustainability Month this year which includes a month-worth of activities to rally stakeholders around its Sustainability Agenda.

EcoVadis is a trusted provider of business sustainability ratings, creating a global network of more than 75,000 rated companies. The company's sustainability scorecards provide detailed insight into environmental, social and ethical risks across more than 200 purchasing categories and over 160 countries.

About Zuellig Pharma

Zuellig Pharma is one of the largest healthcare services groups in Asia and our purpose is to make healthcare more accessible. We provide world-class distribution, digital and commercial services to support the growing healthcare needs in this region. The company was started almost a hundred years ago and has grown to become a US$13 billion business covering 13 markets with over 12,000 employees. Our people serve over 350,000 medical facilities and work with over 1,000 clients, including the top 20 pharmaceutical companies in the world.

More recently, we launched our Zuellig Health Solutions Innovation Centre to develop new services and address some pressing healthcare needs in Asia. Since then, our teams have been focused on creating data, digital and disease management solutions, supporting patients with chronic conditions and helping payors manage healthcare costs.


SOURCE Zuellig Pharma

