Zuellig Pharma Singapore Named 'Industry Champions of the Year' at the Asia Corporate Excellence & Sustainability Awards 2021

SINGAPORE, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zuellig Pharma Singapore, a leading healthcare services provider in Singapore, has been presented with the 'Industry Champions of the Year' title at the recent Asia Corporate Excellence and Sustainability (ACES) Awards. Held annually, the ACES Awards is a prestigious accolade that recognises inspiring leaders, sustainability advocates and businesses' contributions to their communities and the world.

This award was presented to Zuellig Pharma Singapore for putting in place commendable best practices in its operations, having a distinct competitive edge, as well as showing the ability to evolve the focus of its enterprises along with the dynamic changes of its industry to sustain its position as a market leader.

"We are truly honoured to be the award recipient of this esteemed award. Being recognised by the ACES Awards as Industry Champions of the Year is an affirmation of our corporate excellence, reputation, and capabilities that we have established locally in the past 81 years. Having built resilience into our workforce allowed us to navigate through the challenges from COVID-19, and we will continue to strengthen our service offerings and drive innovation to ensure healthcare remains accessible to the community we serve here in Singapore," said Tan Yan Ann, Chief Executive, Zuellig Pharma Singapore.

"Zuellig Pharma's synergistic efforts up, down and around their employee and supplier chain has resulted in a powerful demonstration of how corporate might can drive societal change. Inclusive leadership, thought-and-policy-driven codes of conduct, and the belief that it can and must do better, is the reason this healthcare colossus scores so well on our assessment scales," said Shanggari Balakrishnan, Chief Executive Officer, MORS Group.

Zuellig Pharma was awarded three other titles at the ACES Awards - 'Community Initiative' award for its subsidiary in Indonesia – PT Anugerah Pharmindo Lestari (APL), 'Outstanding Leaders in Asia' award in Indonesia for APL's President Director Christophe Piganiol, and 'Top Sustainability Advocates in Asia' for Zuellig Pharma's Regional office.

The ACES Awards will be presented at a virtual event in September 2021. More information about the ACES Awards and its 2021 winners can be found here: https://www.acesawards.com/

