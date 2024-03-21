Zug Estates Holding (VTX:ZUGN) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To CHF44.00

Zug Estates Holding AG's (VTX:ZUGN) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to CHF44.00 on 15th of April. This takes the annual payment to 2.5% of the current stock price, which unfortunately is below what the industry is paying.

View our latest analysis for Zug Estates Holding

Zug Estates Holding's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive. The last payment made up 93% of earnings, but cash flows were much higher. This leaves plenty of cash for reinvestment into the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 120.8% over the next year. Under the assumption that the dividend will continue along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 46% which would be quite comfortable going to take the dividend forward.

Zug Estates Holding Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The dividend has gone from an annual total of CHF15.00 in 2014 to the most recent total annual payment of CHF44.00. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 11% over that duration. It is good to see that there has been strong dividend growth, and that there haven't been any cuts for a long time.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Come By

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. However, things aren't all that rosy. It's not great to see that Zug Estates Holding's earnings per share has fallen at approximately 9.1% per year over the past five years. A modest decline in earnings isn't great, and it makes it quite unlikely that the dividend will grow in the future unless that trend can be reversed. Earnings are predicted to grow over the next year, but we would remain cautious until a track record of earnings growth is established.

Story continues

Our Thoughts On Zug Estates Holding's Dividend

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think Zug Estates Holding will make a great income stock. The company has been bring in plenty of cash to cover the dividend, but we don't necessarily think that makes it a great dividend stock. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Just as an example, we've come across 4 warning signs for Zug Estates Holding you should be aware of, and 1 of them doesn't sit too well with us. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.