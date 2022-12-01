U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,076.57
    -3.54 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,395.01
    -194.76 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,482.45
    +14.45 (+0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,881.68
    -4.90 (-0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.42
    +0.87 (+1.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,816.60
    +56.70 (+3.22%)
     

  • Silver

    22.96
    +1.18 (+5.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0529
    +0.0121 (+1.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5290
    -0.1740 (-4.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2251
    +0.0189 (+1.57%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.3010
    -2.7790 (-2.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,918.12
    -148.63 (-0.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    401.34
    -4.81 (-1.19%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,558.49
    -14.56 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,226.08
    +257.09 (+0.92%)
     

Zumiez Inc. Announces Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter Results

Zumiez Inc
·10 min read

LYNNWOOD, Wash., Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) a leading specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, equipment and accessories for young men and women, today reported results for the third quarter ended October 29, 2022.

Net sales for the third quarter ended October 29, 2022 (13 weeks) decreased 17.9% to $237.6 million from $289.5 million in the third quarter ended October 30, 2021 (13 weeks). Net income in the third quarter of fiscal 2022 was $6.9 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, compared to net income of $30.7 million, or $1.25 per diluted share, in the third quarter of the prior fiscal year.

Total net sales for the nine months (39 weeks) ended October 29, 2022 decreased 19.0% to $678.3 million from $837.2 million reported for the nine months (39 weeks) ended October 30, 2021. Net income for the first nine months of 2022 was $9.6 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, compared to net income for the first nine months of fiscal 2021 of $81.1 million, or $3.20 per diluted share.

At October 29, 2022, the Company had cash and current marketable securities of $141.1 million compared to cash and current marketable securities of $338.1 million at October 30, 2021. The decrease was driven by share repurchases of $183.1 million and capital expenditures of $24.7 million over this time period, partially offset by cash generated through operations.

Rick Brooks, Chief Executive Officer of Zumiez Inc., stated, “We are managing through a challenging operating environment and our recent performance reflects the emergence of multiple headwinds since the year ago period led by a pullback in consumer discretionary spending, inflation driven cost and expense pressures, an increasingly promotional marketplace, a war in Eastern Europe and the anniversary of some strong trends that drove our business during the pandemic. At the same time, our growth in Europe and Australia is being offset on a reported basis due to unfavorable movements in foreign currency. While we are disappointed with the change in our results year-over-year, I am encouraged with how our teams are managing the business in light of the current challenges. Like we have done during similar economic times, we are prudently balancing the protection of near-term profitability while investing in our people and the key projects that will continue to deliver our distinct merchandise and world-class customer service that has been the foundation of Zumiez’ long-term success.”

Fourth Quarter To-Date
Total fourth quarter-to-date total sales for the 31 days ending November 29, 2022 decreased 23.9%, compared with the same 31-day time period in the prior year ended November 30, 2021. Total comparable sales for the 31-day period ending November 29, 2022 decreased 24.8% from the comparable period in the prior year.

Fiscal 2022 Fourth Quarter Outlook
The Company is introducing guidance for the three months ending January 28, 2023. Net sales are projected to be in the range of $258 to $265 million. Consolidated operating margins are expected to between 3.4% and 4.7% resulting in earnings per diluted share of approximately $0.36 to $0.51. The Company currently intends to open approximately 33 new stores in fiscal 2022, including up to 16 stores in North America, 13 stores in Europe and 4 stores in Australia.

Conference call Information
To access the conference call, please pre-register using this link (registration link). Registrants will receive confirmation with dial-in details. The conference call will also be available to interested parties through a live webcast at https://ir.zumiez.com. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time at https://ir.zumiez.com.

About Zumiez Inc.

Zumiez is a leading specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories and hardgoods for young men and women who want to express their individuality through the fashion, music, art and culture of action sports, streetwear, and other unique lifestyles. As of November 26, 2022, we operated 763 stores, including 615 in the United States, 52 in Canada, 75 in Europe and 21 in Australia. We operate under the names Zumiez, Blue Tomato and Fast Times. Additionally, we operate ecommerce web sites at zumiez.com, zumiez.ca, blue-tomato.com and fasttimes.com.au.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release and oral statements relating thereto made from time to time by representatives of the Company may constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, without limitation, predictions and guidance relating to the Company's future financial performance, brand and product category diversity, ability to adjust product mix, integration of acquired businesses, growing customer demand for our products and new store openings. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as, "may," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "continue," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations but they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, those described in the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 29, 2022 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov. You are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements herein and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

Company Contact:
Darin White
Director of Finance &
Investor Relations
Zumiez Inc.
(425) 551-1500, ext. 1337

Investor Contact:
ICR
Brendon Frey
(203) 682-8200

ZUMIEZ INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)

 

Three Months Ended

 

October 29, 2022

 

% of Sales

 

 

October 30, 2021

 

% of Sales

Net sales

$

237,591

 

 

100.0

%

 

$

289,455

 

100.0

%

Cost of goods sold

 

155,608

 

 

65.5

%

 

 

174,791

 

60.4

%

Gross profit

 

81,983

 

 

34.5

%

 

 

114,664

 

39.6

%

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

71,544

 

 

30.1

%

 

 

74,822

 

25.8

%

Operating profit

 

10,439

 

 

4.4

%

 

 

39,842

 

13.8

%

Interest income, net

 

428

 

 

0.1

%

 

 

893

 

0.3

%

Other (expense) income, net

 

(1,256

)

 

-0.5

%

 

 

468

 

0.1

%

Earnings before income taxes

 

9,611

 

 

4.0

%

 

 

41,203

 

14.2

%

Provision for income taxes

 

2,679

 

 

1.1

%

 

 

10,501

 

3.6

%

Net income

$

6,932

 

 

2.9

%

 

$

30,702

 

10.6

%

Basic earnings per share

$

0.36

 

 

 

 

$

1.26

 

 

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.36

 

 

 

 

$

1.25

 

 

Weighted average shares used in computation of earnings per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

19,101

 

 

 

 

 

24,284

 

 

Diluted

 

19,248

 

 

 

 

 

24,629

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nine Months Ended

 

October 29, 2022

 

% of Sales

 

 

October 30, 2021

 

% of Sales

Net sales

$

678,270

 

 

100.0

%

 

$

837,190

 

100.0

%

Cost of goods sold

 

448,861

 

 

66.2

%

 

 

514,393

 

61.4

%

Gross profit

 

229,409

 

 

33.8

%

 

 

322,797

 

38.6

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

213,519

 

 

31.5

%

 

 

216,722

 

25.9

%

Operating profit

 

15,890

 

 

2.3

%

 

 

106,075

 

12.7

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income, net

 

1,279

 

 

0.2

%

 

 

2,833

 

0.3

%

Other (expense) income, net

 

(850

)

 

-0.1

%

 

 

571

 

0.1

%

Earnings before income taxes

 

16,319

 

 

2.4

%

 

 

109,479

 

13.1

%

Provision for income taxes

 

6,717

 

 

1.0

%

 

 

28,394

 

3.4

%

Net income

$

9,602

 

 

1.4

%

 

$

81,085

 

9.7

%

Basic earnings per share

$

0.50

 

 

 

 

$

3.26

 

 

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.49

 

 

 

 

$

3.20

 

 

Weighted average shares used in computation of earnings per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

19,239

 

 

 

 

 

24,905

 

 

Diluted

 

19,490

 

 

 

 

 

25,325

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ZUMIEZ INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)

 

October 29, 2022

 

January 29, 2022

 

October 30, 2021

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

(Unaudited)

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

49,336

 

 

$

117,223

 

 

$

75,545

 

Marketable securities

 

91,776

 

 

 

177,260

 

 

 

262,541

 

Receivables

 

19,824

 

 

 

14,427

 

 

 

22,107

 

Inventories

 

177,205

 

 

 

128,728

 

 

 

175,108

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

15,166

 

 

 

10,011

 

 

 

11,633

 

Total current assets

 

353,307

 

 

 

447,649

 

 

 

546,934

 

Fixed assets, net

 

91,590

 

 

 

91,451

 

 

 

91,956

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

220,420

 

 

 

230,187

 

 

 

244,777

 

Goodwill

 

52,899

 

 

 

57,560

 

 

 

59,525

 

Intangible assets, net

 

13,199

 

 

 

14,698

 

 

 

15,409

 

Deferred tax assets, net

 

6,794

 

 

 

8,659

 

 

 

7,784

 

Other long-term assets

 

11,598

 

 

 

11,808

 

 

 

11,804

 

Total long-term assets

 

396,500

 

 

 

414,363

 

 

 

431,255

 

Total assets

$

749,807

 

 

$

862,012

 

 

$

978,189

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

Trade accounts payable

$

69,076

 

 

$

55,638

 

 

$

84,609

 

Accrued payroll and payroll taxes

 

20,557

 

 

 

31,209

 

 

 

27,436

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

65,236

 

 

 

63,577

 

 

 

64,389

 

Other liabilities

 

20,677

 

 

 

34,015

 

 

 

41,207

 

Total current liabilities

 

175,546

 

 

 

184,439

 

 

 

217,641

 

Long-term operating lease liabilities

 

188,818

 

 

 

204,309

 

 

 

220,524

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

4,773

 

 

 

4,946

 

 

 

8,282

 

Total long-term liabilities

 

193,591

 

 

 

209,255

 

 

 

228,806

 

Total liabilities

 

369,137

 

 

 

393,694

 

 

 

446,447

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders’ equity

 

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock, no par value, 20,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock, no par value, 50,000 shares authorized; 19,490 shares issued and outstanding at October 29, 2022, 21,215 shares issued and outstanding at January 29, 2022, and 23,319 shares issued and outstanding at October 30, 2021

 

186,684

 

 

 

180,824

 

 

 

179,049

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(33,285

)

 

 

(13,463

)

 

 

(5,867

)

Retained earnings

 

227,271

 

 

 

300,957

 

 

 

358,560

 

Total shareholders’ equity

 

380,670

 

 

 

468,318

 

 

 

531,742

 

Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

$

749,807

 

 

$

862,012

 

 

$

978,189

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ZUMIEZ INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)

 

Nine Months Ended

 

October 29, 2022

 

October 30, 2021

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

Net income

$

9,602

 

 

$

81,085

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

Depreciation, amortization and accretion

 

15,802

 

 

 

17,318

 

Noncash lease expense

 

50,074

 

 

 

48,131

 

Deferred taxes

 

3,441

 

 

 

2,772

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

5,249

 

 

 

5,118

 

Impairment of long-lived assets

 

372

 

 

 

2,079

 

Other

 

1,331

 

 

 

1,204

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

Receivables

 

(2,317

)

 

 

(3,681

)

Inventories

 

(52,020

)

 

 

(41,702

)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

(5,365

)

 

 

(4,275

)

Trade accounts payable

 

14,570

 

 

 

14,276

 

Accrued payroll and payroll taxes

 

(10,191

)

 

 

(351

)

Income taxes payable

 

(1,790

)

 

 

4,253

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

(56,796

)

 

 

(59,099

)

Other liabilities

 

(8,374

)

 

 

4,808

 

Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities

 

(36,412

)

 

 

71,936

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

Additions to fixed assets

 

(17,720

)

 

 

(8,808

)

Purchases of marketable securities and other investments

 

(1,914

)

 

 

(151,089

)

Sales and maturities of marketable securities and other investments

 

80,051

 

 

 

186,116

 

Net cash provided by investing activities

 

60,417

 

 

 

26,219

 

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

Proceeds from revolving credit facilities

 

2,430

 

 

 

 

Payments on revolving credit facilities

 

(2,430

)

 

 

 

Proceeds from issuance and exercise of stock-based awards

 

1,110

 

 

 

2,863

 

Payments for tax withholdings on equity awards

 

(499

)

 

 

(560

)

Common stock repurchased

 

(87,860

)

 

 

(98,520

)

Net cash used in financing activities

 

(87,249

)

 

 

(96,217

)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

 

(4,978

)

 

 

(66

)

Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

 

(68,222

)

 

 

1,872

 

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period

 

124,052

 

 

 

80,690

 

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period

$

55,830

 

 

$

82,562

 

Supplemental disclosure on cash flow information:

 

 

 

Cash paid during the period for income taxes

$

5,166

 

 

$

20,507

 

Accrual for purchases of fixed assets

 

1,802

 

 

 

1,851

 

Accrual for repurchase of common stock

 

-

 

 

 

4,034

 

 

 

 

 




Recommended Stories

  • Why Farfetch Is Plunging Hard Today

    Shares of Farfetch (NYSE: FTCH) were plunging 23.6% in afternoon trading on Thursday after the online luxury fashion marketplace filed a business update with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Farfetch said it will host a Capital Markets Day with financial analysts and institutional investors today that will discuss in greater depth the company's strategic growth plan. On the surface, the guidance Farfetch shared wouldn't seem to warrant the collapse in its share price.

  • Newt Gingrich says Republicans are ‘underestimating’ President Joe Biden

    The former Speaker of the House says he opposes Biden's policies, but can't deny the accomplishments of the president's party in the 2022 midterms.

  • Blackstone’s $69 Billion Real Estate Fund Hits Redemption Limit

    (Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Inc.’s $69 billion real estate fund for wealthy individuals said it will limit redemption requests, one of the most dramatic signs of a pullback at a top profit driver for the firm and a chilling indicator for the property industry.Most Read from BloombergMusk’s Neuralink Hopes to Implant Computer in Human Brain in Six MonthsAn Arizona County’s Refusal to Certify Election Results Could Cost GOP a House SeatNew York, Singapore Are the World’s Most Expensive Cities Right

  • Why CrowdStrike Stock Bounced Back Today

    CrowdStrike stock is a buy today -- but there's an even better bargain out there for stock investors.

  • Tesla Stock Advances Ahead Of Long-Awaited Semi Truck Reveal

    Tesla is expected to unveil its long awaited Semi, a 18-wheeler long-haul electric freight hauler, Thursday after it was first announced five years ago. Tesla stock climbed during market trading before dropping after the market closed. The Tesla Semi has been five years in the making.

  • 2 Top Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Before 2023

    These chipmakers have started rallying, and they could head higher in the new year thanks to notable catalysts.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in December

    There is no shortage of beaten-down stocks in the market, and that's true of Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) closely watched portfolio. Berkshire owns about four dozen different stocks, many of which were hand-picked by Warren Buffett himself, and many are down by 20%, 30%, or much more from recent highs. It's rare to find a company that is dominant in two distinct industries, but Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) certainly falls into this category.

  • Better Buy: Kinder Morgan vs. Devon Energy Stock

    Both oil stocks offer big yields and are excellent choices for income investors, but one could outperform in certain situations.

  • Salesforce stock drops as co-CEO Bret Taylor steps down

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the decline in stock for Salesforce following news that co-CEO Bret Taylor will step down.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in December

    There are plenty of attractive stocks that offer high dividend yields and are ripe for the picking as we roll into the end of the year. Here are three high-yield dividend stocks to buy in December that especially stand out. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCC) offers a juicy dividend yield of over 9.7%.

  • Why Snowflake Stock Rallied Thursday Morning

    Shares of Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) traded higher Thursday morning, jumping as much as 5.3%. For its fiscal 2023 third quarter (ended Oct. 31), Snowflake generated revenue of $557 million, up 67% year over year, driven by product revenue that also grew 67%.

  • Costco’s Sales Update Slams the Stock. Strong Grocery Sales Aren’t Enough Anymore.

    Sales of food and sundries climbed by double digits, while, non-food categories were largely lower, hurt by products like electronics and jewelry.

  • Here's How The Rich Avoid Paying Savings Account Taxes

    If you keep money in a regular savings account you will generally owe federal income taxes on the interest that is earned. You'll pay taxes at your regular rate the year interest is earned, whether or not you withdraw from … Continue reading → The post How to Avoid Tax on a Savings Account appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why Shares of Canoo Are Driving Higher Today

    With competition ramping up over the past few years, the electric vehicle (EV) landscape has become a virtual battlefield. Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV), however, has taken a major step toward appearing on actual battlefields. As of 11:11 a.m. ET on Thursday, shares of Canoo are up 4.9%, falling from their earlier climb of 11.2%.

  • Tesla's Elon Musk Congratulates Big Rival Ford

    Elon Musk and Tesla changed the way consumers think about and look at cars. The groups are investing billions of dollars to develop electric vehicles. Consumers are also following developments, since their demand for these green vehicles is rising sharply even as the cars remain expensive and the numbers of charging stations continue to lag.

  • Investors Heavily Search SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI): Here is What You Need to Know

    SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

  • Tesla set to unveil semi-truck EV in Nevada delivery to PepsiCo

    Yahoo Finance autos correspondent Pras Subramanian outlines Tesla's plans to unveil its electric freight truck tonight.

  • Analysts Say These 2 Stocks Could Double Your Money — Here’s Why They Could Jump

    We’re getting near an inflection point in the markets, and change is in the air. In the immediate short-term, the Fed is expected to slow down on its rate-hike policy. While another rate hike – seventh for 2022 – is widely predicted for this month, Fed Chair Jerome Powell made it clear yesterday that the Fed will likely raise rates by 50 basis points, rather than 75. Chalk that up to two factors: the slowdown in the rate at which inflation is increasing, per the October numbers, and the risk tha

  • SNDL Stock in 2023: Skyrocket or Crash?

    It has not been a great year for SNDL (NASDAQ: SNDL), formerly known as Sundial Growers. A tough macroeconomic environment and pricing erosion in the oversupplied Canadian cannabis market have been disastrous not only for SNDL, but also for all Canadian cannabis stocks. In the words of CEO Zach George, "In a sense, things in the Canadian cannabis industry are so bad that they're good."

  • Elon Musk Fears Economic Disaster if This Is Not Done Immediately

    The richest man in the world runs five companies. And he never hesitates to let the world know what he thinks.