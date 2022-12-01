Zumiez Inc. Announces Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter Results

LYNNWOOD, Wash., Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) a leading specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, equipment and accessories for young men and women, today reported results for the third quarter ended October 29, 2022.

Net sales for the third quarter ended October 29, 2022 (13 weeks) decreased 17.9% to $237.6 million from $289.5 million in the third quarter ended October 30, 2021 (13 weeks). Net income in the third quarter of fiscal 2022 was $6.9 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, compared to net income of $30.7 million, or $1.25 per diluted share, in the third quarter of the prior fiscal year.

Total net sales for the nine months (39 weeks) ended October 29, 2022 decreased 19.0% to $678.3 million from $837.2 million reported for the nine months (39 weeks) ended October 30, 2021. Net income for the first nine months of 2022 was $9.6 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, compared to net income for the first nine months of fiscal 2021 of $81.1 million, or $3.20 per diluted share.

At October 29, 2022, the Company had cash and current marketable securities of $141.1 million compared to cash and current marketable securities of $338.1 million at October 30, 2021. The decrease was driven by share repurchases of $183.1 million and capital expenditures of $24.7 million over this time period, partially offset by cash generated through operations.



Rick Brooks, Chief Executive Officer of Zumiez Inc., stated, “We are managing through a challenging operating environment and our recent performance reflects the emergence of multiple headwinds since the year ago period led by a pullback in consumer discretionary spending, inflation driven cost and expense pressures, an increasingly promotional marketplace, a war in Eastern Europe and the anniversary of some strong trends that drove our business during the pandemic. At the same time, our growth in Europe and Australia is being offset on a reported basis due to unfavorable movements in foreign currency. While we are disappointed with the change in our results year-over-year, I am encouraged with how our teams are managing the business in light of the current challenges. Like we have done during similar economic times, we are prudently balancing the protection of near-term profitability while investing in our people and the key projects that will continue to deliver our distinct merchandise and world-class customer service that has been the foundation of Zumiez’ long-term success.”



Fourth Quarter To-Date

Total fourth quarter-to-date total sales for the 31 days ending November 29, 2022 decreased 23.9%, compared with the same 31-day time period in the prior year ended November 30, 2021. Total comparable sales for the 31-day period ending November 29, 2022 decreased 24.8% from the comparable period in the prior year.



Fiscal 2022 Fourth Quarter Outlook

The Company is introducing guidance for the three months ending January 28, 2023. Net sales are projected to be in the range of $258 to $265 million. Consolidated operating margins are expected to between 3.4% and 4.7% resulting in earnings per diluted share of approximately $0.36 to $0.51. The Company currently intends to open approximately 33 new stores in fiscal 2022, including up to 16 stores in North America, 13 stores in Europe and 4 stores in Australia.



ZUMIEZ INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended October 29, 2022 % of Sales October 30, 2021 % of Sales Net sales $ 237,591 100.0 % $ 289,455 100.0 % Cost of goods sold 155,608 65.5 % 174,791 60.4 % Gross profit 81,983 34.5 % 114,664 39.6 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 71,544 30.1 % 74,822 25.8 % Operating profit 10,439 4.4 % 39,842 13.8 % Interest income, net 428 0.1 % 893 0.3 % Other (expense) income, net (1,256 ) -0.5 % 468 0.1 % Earnings before income taxes 9,611 4.0 % 41,203 14.2 % Provision for income taxes 2,679 1.1 % 10,501 3.6 % Net income $ 6,932 2.9 % $ 30,702 10.6 % Basic earnings per share $ 0.36 $ 1.26 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.36 $ 1.25 Weighted average shares used in computation of earnings per share: Basic 19,101 24,284 Diluted 19,248 24,629 Nine Months Ended October 29, 2022 % of Sales October 30, 2021 % of Sales Net sales $ 678,270 100.0 % $ 837,190 100.0 % Cost of goods sold 448,861 66.2 % 514,393 61.4 % Gross profit 229,409 33.8 % 322,797 38.6 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 213,519 31.5 % 216,722 25.9 % Operating profit 15,890 2.3 % 106,075 12.7 % Interest income, net 1,279 0.2 % 2,833 0.3 % Other (expense) income, net (850 ) -0.1 % 571 0.1 % Earnings before income taxes 16,319 2.4 % 109,479 13.1 % Provision for income taxes 6,717 1.0 % 28,394 3.4 % Net income $ 9,602 1.4 % $ 81,085 9.7 % Basic earnings per share $ 0.50 $ 3.26 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.49 $ 3.20 Weighted average shares used in computation of earnings per share: Basic 19,239 24,905 Diluted 19,490 25,325

ZUMIEZ INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

October 29, 2022 January 29, 2022 October 30, 2021 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 49,336 $ 117,223 $ 75,545 Marketable securities 91,776 177,260 262,541 Receivables 19,824 14,427 22,107 Inventories 177,205 128,728 175,108 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 15,166 10,011 11,633 Total current assets 353,307 447,649 546,934 Fixed assets, net 91,590 91,451 91,956 Operating lease right-of-use assets 220,420 230,187 244,777 Goodwill 52,899 57,560 59,525 Intangible assets, net 13,199 14,698 15,409 Deferred tax assets, net 6,794 8,659 7,784 Other long-term assets 11,598 11,808 11,804 Total long-term assets 396,500 414,363 431,255 Total assets $ 749,807 $ 862,012 $ 978,189 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities Trade accounts payable $ 69,076 $ 55,638 $ 84,609 Accrued payroll and payroll taxes 20,557 31,209 27,436 Operating lease liabilities 65,236 63,577 64,389 Other liabilities 20,677 34,015 41,207 Total current liabilities 175,546 184,439 217,641 Long-term operating lease liabilities 188,818 204,309 220,524 Other long-term liabilities 4,773 4,946 8,282 Total long-term liabilities 193,591 209,255 228,806 Total liabilities 369,137 393,694 446,447 Shareholders’ equity Preferred stock, no par value, 20,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding — — — Common stock, no par value, 50,000 shares authorized; 19,490 shares issued and outstanding at October 29, 2022, 21,215 shares issued and outstanding at January 29, 2022, and 23,319 shares issued and outstanding at October 30, 2021 186,684 180,824 179,049 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (33,285 ) (13,463 ) (5,867 ) Retained earnings 227,271 300,957 358,560 Total shareholders’ equity 380,670 468,318 531,742 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 749,807 $ 862,012 $ 978,189

ZUMIEZ INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended October 29, 2022 October 30, 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 9,602 $ 81,085 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Depreciation, amortization and accretion 15,802 17,318 Noncash lease expense 50,074 48,131 Deferred taxes 3,441 2,772 Stock-based compensation expense 5,249 5,118 Impairment of long-lived assets 372 2,079 Other 1,331 1,204 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Receivables (2,317 ) (3,681 ) Inventories (52,020 ) (41,702 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (5,365 ) (4,275 ) Trade accounts payable 14,570 14,276 Accrued payroll and payroll taxes (10,191 ) (351 ) Income taxes payable (1,790 ) 4,253 Operating lease liabilities (56,796 ) (59,099 ) Other liabilities (8,374 ) 4,808 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (36,412 ) 71,936 Cash flows from investing activities: Additions to fixed assets (17,720 ) (8,808 ) Purchases of marketable securities and other investments (1,914 ) (151,089 ) Sales and maturities of marketable securities and other investments 80,051 186,116 Net cash provided by investing activities 60,417 26,219 Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from revolving credit facilities 2,430 — Payments on revolving credit facilities (2,430 ) — Proceeds from issuance and exercise of stock-based awards 1,110 2,863 Payments for tax withholdings on equity awards (499 ) (560 ) Common stock repurchased (87,860 ) (98,520 ) Net cash used in financing activities (87,249 ) (96,217 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (4,978 ) (66 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (68,222 ) 1,872 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 124,052 80,690 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 55,830 $ 82,562 Supplemental disclosure on cash flow information: Cash paid during the period for income taxes $ 5,166 $ 20,507 Accrual for purchases of fixed assets 1,802 1,851 Accrual for repurchase of common stock - 4,034









