Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO), a cloud-based software company that provides subscription billing, commerce, and finance platforms, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. Chairman and CEO, 10% Owner Tien Tzuo sold 81,635 shares of the company on April 1, 2024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this SEC Filing.

Over the past year, Tien Tzuo has sold a total of 644,134 shares of Zuora Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for Zuora Inc shows a pattern of 37 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the reported sale, shares of Zuora Inc were trading at $8.87, resulting in a market capitalization of $1.248 billion. The company's stock is currently assessed as Modestly Undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.84, based on a GuruFocus Value of $10.53.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Zuora Inc (ZUO) Chairman and CEO, 10% Owner Tien Tzuo Sells 81,635 Shares

The insider trend image above reflects the recent selling activity by insiders of Zuora Inc, providing a visual representation of the transactions over the past year.

Zuora Inc (ZUO) Chairman and CEO, 10% Owner Tien Tzuo Sells 81,635 Shares

The GF Value image provides insight into the current valuation of Zuora Inc's stock relative to its intrinsic value estimate according to GuruFocus analysis.

For investors monitoring insider activities, the sale by Tien Tzuo may be of interest as it contributes to the overall trend of insider transactions at Zuora Inc. It is important to note that insider sales can occur for various reasons and may not necessarily indicate a negative outlook on the company's future performance.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

