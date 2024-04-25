Zuoyebang Said to File for US IPO as China Edtech Campaign Wanes

Dong Cao and Pei Li
2 min read
0

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese online tutoring platform Zuoyebang has filed confidentially for an initial public offering in the US, according to people familiar with the matter, who said the move may signal an easing of Beijing’s crackdown on private education firms.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The company is working with advisers on the potential listing that could take place as early as this year, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing a private matter. The company may raise less than $100 million from the share sale, one of the people said.

The planned share sale comes more than two years after China unleashed a campaign against the online tutoring industry, which was one of the country’s hottest investments. Curbs included banning companies that teach the school curriculum from making profits, raising capital or going public. The crackdown shocked global investors and decimated a large portion of the $100 billion industry.

Read more: China to Overhaul Education Sector ‘Hijacked by Capital’

Deliberations are ongoing and the company may still decide against moving ahead with an IPO in the US, the people said. A representative for the company didn’t immediately respond to a request seeking comment.

The filing adds to signs Beijing is looking to boost funding channels for its tech industry. On Friday, the Chinese securities regulator said it would support overseas listings of tech firms as well as encourage Hong Kong share sales. Autonomous driving startup Pony.ai received approval by the China Securities Regulatory Commission for a US IPO, according to a statement on Tuesday.

Chinese listings in the US collapsed in the past several years due to tighter scrutiny by regulators. Since the start of 2022, only one Chinese IPO in the US has exceeded $100 million — Hesai Group, a developer of sensor technologies used in self-driving cars. That’s a far cry from 2021, when a dozen companies each raised more than double that figure, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Beijing-based Zuoyebang, which counts Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., HongShan Capital and Softbank Vision Fund among its backers, now offers education tools and engages in using artificial intelligence technologies to facilitate teaching and learning, according to its website.

The company is a spinoff of China’s search engine titan Baidu Inc and was founded in 2015 by former Baidu executive Hou Jianbin. In 2021 Zuoyebang was aiming to list in the US to raise at least $500 million before the clampdown scuppered its plans.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Mexico Should Diversify Trade Ties, Top Candidates’ Aides Agree

    (Bloomberg) -- Close advisers to the leading candidates in Mexico’s presidential race agreed that the country should diversify its global trade links and ensure that it capitalizes on efforts by companies looking to relocate supply chains to North America — including from China.Most Read from BloombergBiden’s Gains Against Trump Vanish on Deep Economic Pessimism, Poll ShowsZuckerberg Asks for Patience After Meta’s AI Push Irks InvestorsTaylor Swift Is Proof That How We Critique Music Is BrokenMa

  • LG Display returns to quarterly loss on drop in off-season demand

    The Apple supplier posted an operating loss of 469 billion won ($341 million) for the January-March quarter after a profit in the previous quarter. LG Display had posted six consecutive quarterly losses before reporting a profit in the fourth quarter of 2023 because of an increase in year-end holiday seasonal demand. LG Display is working to change its business portfolio so its bottom line is less affected by roller coaster seasonal cycles, company executives said on Thursday.

  • BNP’s Fixed Income Traders Trail for Fourth Straight Quarter

    (Bloomberg) -- BNP Paribas SA’s fixed-income traders trailed all of the large Wall Street banks in the first quarter, taking the shine off a strong performance in other parts of the investment bank.Most Read from BloombergBiden’s Gains Against Trump Vanish on Deep Economic Pessimism, Poll ShowsZuckerberg Asks for Patience After Meta’s AI Push Irks InvestorsTaylor Swift Is Proof That How We Critique Music Is BrokenMalaysia in Talks With Tycoons on Casino to Revive $100 Billion Forest CityBHP Make

  • Toyota partners with Tencent to appeal to young Chinese drivers

    Toyota Motor on Thursday said it will partner Chinese gaming and social media leader Tencent in China, as the Japanese automaker aims to meet younger consumers' taste for technology-enhanced cars. The partnership highlights how competitive China has become for overseas automakers, even for globe-spanning giants such as Toyota. Tencent's technology will be included in a China-made passenger vehicle that will go on sale this year, said Toyota's Yiming Xu, a director for brand and communications for China.

  • Equinor Q1 profit beats forecast

    OSLO (Reuters) -Equinor on Thursday posted higher-than-expected profits for the first quarter and said this was driven by high production in its native Norway and strong operational performance. The Norwegian oil and gas producer's adjusted earnings before tax for January-March fell to $7.53 billion from $11.92 billion a year earlier amid lower gas prices, beating the $7.2 billion seen in a poll of 22 analysts compiled by Equinor. The decline in gas prices was only partially offset by production growth and increased oil prices, the company said.

  • Deutsche Bank’s Investment Bankers Step Up as Rate Lift Ends

    (Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG relied on its traders and investment bankers to make up for a slowdown in income from lending, as Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing seeks to deliver on an ambitious revenue goal.Most Read from BloombergBiden’s Gains Against Trump Vanish on Deep Economic Pessimism, Poll ShowsZuckerberg Asks for Patience After Meta’s AI Push Irks InvestorsTaylor Swift Is Proof That How We Critique Music Is BrokenMalaysia in Talks With Tycoons on Casino to Revive $100 Billion

  • BNP Paribas beat estimates as lower costs offset slump in trading

    PARIS (Reuters) -BNP Paribas beat first-quarter profit forecasts on Thursday as lower expenses and a decent performance in global banking helped offset a steep fall in its fixed income trading. The French posted a 20% fall on revenue from fixed income, currencies and commodities (FICC) trading, significantly underperforming big firms on Wall Street, where trading revenue declined by about 3% on average amid less volatile markets. In contrast, German rival Deutsche Bank, which also reported quarterly results on Thursday, posted a 7% increase in fixed income and currencies trading revenue.

  • Nestle misses sales estimates after hiking prices across the board

    LONDON (Reuters) -Nestle on Thursday missed first-quarter organic sales growth estimates, as the world's biggest packaged food company hiked prices and sold fewer products, particularly in North America. The maker of Maggi noodles, Nescafe coffee and KitKat chocolate wafer bars confirmed its 2024 guidance of organic sales growth of about 4% and a moderate increase in underlying trading profit margin. Organic sales, which exclude the impact of currency movements and acquisitions, rose 1.4% in the first quarter ended March, the company said.

  • Atos says it will need more cash than expected

    Struggling French IT consulting firm Atos on Thursday said a review of its 2024-2027 business plan would lead to an increased need for cash and potentially additional debt reduction, forcing it to update the parameters of its refinancing plan in the coming days. Atos also said it would extend the deadline for refinancing proposals from existing stakeholders and third-party investors from April 26 to May 3. The technology giant, which manages data and cybersecurity for France's nuclear industry and the upcoming Olympic Games, is in the midst of a refinancing, which includes raising 1.2 billion euros ($1.29 billion) via equity and new loans and will result in significant dilution for existing shareholders.

  • Barclays Q1 profit falls 12% as mortgage competition, deals drought hit

    LONDON (Reuters) -Barclays reported a 12% fall in first quarter profit on Thursday, as a squeeze on UK mortgage pricing, lower income from trading and a drought of M&A fees showed the difficulties it will face in delivering its first strategic revamp in a decade. The British bank reported pretax profit for the January-March period of 2.277 billion pounds ($2.84 billion), down from 2.6 billion pounds a year ago and in line with the 2.2 billion pounds average of analysts' forecasts as compiled by the bank. Barclays is bidding to restore investor faith in its universal banking business model, after years of share price underperformance, clashes with activists over the role of its investment bank, and management turnover.