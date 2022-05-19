U.S. markets open in 19 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,882.25
    -40.50 (-1.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,105.00
    -335.00 (-1.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,826.00
    -109.50 (-0.92%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,757.90
    -14.90 (-0.84%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.01
    -3.58 (-3.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,836.80
    +20.90 (+1.15%)
     

  • Silver

    21.77
    +0.23 (+1.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0555
    +0.0089 (+0.85%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7740
    -0.1120 (-3.88%)
     

  • Vix

    32.06
    +5.96 (+22.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2435
    +0.0093 (+0.75%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.1910
    -1.1060 (-0.86%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,531.05
    +18.72 (+0.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    656.11
    -14.56 (-2.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,258.67
    -179.42 (-2.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,402.84
    -508.36 (-1.89%)
     

Zurena to Launch #UpliftingSpirits Campaign at Washington, D.C.'s Historic Deanwood Day Celebration

·3 min read

With a focus on family wellness, the all-natural mixer brand seeks to strengthen community bonds through self-expression and connection during Mental Health Awareness Month

SILVER SPRING, Md., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Zurena, the simple and versatile Caribbean mixer brand, announces the launch of its latest community wellness campaign, #UpliftingSpirits. Zurena will kick off the first leg of their campaign at Washington D.C.'s historic Deanwood Day celebration, which is taking place for the first time since 2018.

The #UpliftingSpirits stage will host Deanwood native and former Washington, D.C. Mayor Sharon Pratt Kelly, along with current Mayor Muriel Bowser, live performances, and special guests. Zurena will feature a Build-Your-Own-Mocktail station and offer samples of its signature non-alcoholic spritzer known as the "Club Soda Dance". They will also offer community conversation starters and creative self-expression activities.

"The coronavirus pandemic has had a significant impact on physical, emotional and mental health. We believe that the process of self-discovery, self-expression, self-celebration and ultimately sharing your unique self with others can lead to greater personal fulfillment and strengthen family and community bonds," explains founder Nigel Smith. "Our #UpliftingSpirits campaign is designed to foster pathways for self expression that can lead to moments of self celebration and deeper connections to those in our communities, which is critical for individuals and families who face difficulties associated with self-isolation and other mental health challenges. We are here to help people discover what keeps their spirits lifted, so they may in turn Uplift the Spirits of others."

According to Mental Health America (MHA), nearly 50 million Americans – almost 20% — are experiencing a mental illness. Additionally, nearly one in five youth ages 12-17 have experienced a major depressive episode. The data from its annual report, State of Mental Health in America shows that over 60% of youth with major depression do not receive any mental health treatment. The United Nations has highlighted the promotion of mental health and wellbeing as one of its 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.

As a resident of the DMV area, Nigel chose Deanwood Day to launch #UpliftingSpirits because the neighborhood embodies the power of family and community, the foundational elements behind the campaign. Deanwood is a historic subdivision in the Ward 7 of Northeast Washington, D.C, noted as the one of Washington, D.C.'s oldest African American suburbs. The majority of the houses built in the 1920s and 1930s were designed by African American architects such as Lewis Giles, H.D. Woodson and George Ferguson and exemplified the achievement of the "American Dream" for African American residents[1].

Deanwood Day will take place Saturday, May 21 from 9 am to 3 pm at IDEA public charter school.The event is family-friendly and admission is free. Activities include vendor booths, free health screenings, music, games, and youth sports demonstrations with the goal of helping the community be, stay and become more fit in all the ways: communally, digitally, financially, mentally, and physically.

To learn more about Deanwood Day, visit the Deanwood Citizens Association website. For more information on Zurena and their #UpliftingSpirits campaign, visit myzurena.com.

About ZURENA
Award-winning ZURENA is a portfolio of simple and versatile Caribbean drink mixers that add a tropical twist to alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks. Infused with all-natural Caribbean spices and tropical fruit juices, ZURENA mixers are non-alcoholic and come in two flavors: Ginger and Tropical. ZURENA's mission is #UpliftingSpirits daily with innovative, high quality and empowering solutions. For more information, recipes, and a full list of retailers, visit myzurena.com.

Media contact:
Jasmine Stanley
949-264-3211
336786@email4pr.com

[1] Deanwood History Project, A Model of Self Sufficiency in Far northeast Washington, D.C, 2005

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zurena-to-launch-upliftingspirits-campaign-at-washington-dcs-historic-deanwood-day-celebration-301551193.html

SOURCE ZURENA

Recommended Stories

  • Aldeyra's Dry Eye Candidate Tops Vehicle In Post-Hoc Analysis Using Computer Automated Grading In Ocular Redness

    Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ALDX) reported a post-hoc analysis from the completed Phase 3 TRANQUILITY dry eye chamber trial of reproxalap for dry eye disease. Using computer-automated grading of digital photography from the trial demonstrated statistical significance in favor of reproxalap over the vehicle for the primary endpoint of reducing ocular redness. As previously announced, the Phase 3 TRANQUILITY trial failed to meet the primary endpoint of ocular redness. Aldeyra intends to disc

  • 2 Under-the-Radar Biotech Stocks to Buy in 2022

    With that as a backdrop, let's consider two biotech stocks that don't grab a lot of headlines but deserve serious consideration: Incyte (NASDAQ: INCY) and Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM). Incyte is a drugmaker with a particular focus on the field of oncology. Its best-selling product is called Jakafi, which treats some types of bone marrow cancer, among other conditions.

  • The cost of retiree healthcare is climbing — here’s what you should expect to spend

    Healthcare costs continue to rise, and Americans planning to retire should prepare ahead of time. The average 65-year-old couple retiring in 2022 can expect to spend $315,000 in retirement on healthcare alone, according to Fidelity Investments’ annual report on retirees’ healthcare planning — that’s a 5% increase from 2021 when it was $300,000 and nearly double from the first report in 2002 when it was $160,000. The estimate includes Medicare Part A and Part B coverage, which covers doctors’ appointments, hospital visits and physical therapy, as well as Part D for prescription drugs.

  • Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA): "How about if a child is halfway out of the birth canal? Is an abortion permissible then?"

    Dr. Yashica Robinson, Board member of Physicians for Reproductive Health and the director of the Alabama Women’s Wellness Center testified today in front of the House Judiciary Committee hearing to examine abortion access and care across the country. Robinson is the head of one of the last few abortion clinics in her state. While speaking before the committee Robinson emphasized the importance of abortion as essential health care.

  • Zealand Pharma to seek FDA approval of its treatment for rare genetic disorder in babies

    U.S.-listed shares of Zealand Pharma soared 21.2% in premarket trading on Thursday after the company said a Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating its investigational treatment for babies with a rare genetic disorder met the primary endpoint. Zealand is testing dasiglucagon as a treatment for pediatric patients with congenital hyperinsulinism, which causes excess insulin secretion and low blood sugar. The company said it plans to discuss submitting a new drug application to the Food and Drug Administ

  • People Are Sharing Small, Very Doable "Life Hacks" That Have Improved Their Mental Health Or Mood Over Time

    "It's such a small trick, but it's made a world of difference in my life."View Entire Post ›

  • TIMELINE-Baby formula crunch in U.S. forces scramble to boost supplies

    The nationwide shortage of baby formula has prompted the United States to temporarily allow foreign imports from other suppliers, while reaching a deal with Abbott Laboratories on steps to resume production at its Michigan plant. Top infant formula makers, including Reckitt Benckiser and Nestle, are also ramping up supplies to the country. Abbott recalls dozens of types of powdered baby formulas, including Similac, Alimentum and EleCare, made at its Sturgis, Michigan plant after four consumers complained about bacterial infections in infants who had consumed those products; Recalled products had an expiry date of April 1, 2022 or later.

  • WHO raises alarm about 'healthcare on a knife-edge' in Ukraine

    The World Health Organization's Europe chief sounded the alarm on Tuesday about healthcare provision in Ukraine during the war with Russia and called for an investigation into more than 200 attacks on the healthcare system. Hans Kluge, WHO Regional Director for Europe, said every third patient had problems with access to medicines, one in five in the conflict zone needed psychological help, sexual violence was on the rise and there was a risk of cholera outbreaks. "No health professional should have to deliver healthcare on a knife-edge," Kluge added.

  • Harris to meet with abortion providers as court ruling looms

    Vice President Kamala Harris will speak Thursday with abortion providers from states with some of the nation's strictest restrictions to thank them for their work, the White House said. Harris' virtual meeting with medical professionals practicing in Oklahoma, Kansas, Texas, Missouri and Montana comes weeks after the leaks of a draft Supreme Court opinion suggesting that justices are on the brink of overturning the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion nationwide. Justices are expected to issue their final ruling in the next six weeks, but those states and others are already laying the groundwork to ban abortion outright if the court allows individual states to set their own rules for the procedure.

  • After-effects of COVID-19 could lead to underlying conditions for children, CDC says

    “You need to get husband, wake up your son, you need to put him in the car and take him to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta immediately,” the doctor told her.

  • FDA Says Eating This Could Cause "Serious Adverse Events" in New Warning

    If you look around your kitchen and pantry, you'll probably recognize many long-familiar brand names on products you've consumed for decades. And that broad brand recognition is exactly what some marketers are depending on when they create copycat products meant to resemble these favorites. To that end, the Food&Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a new warning meant to protect you and those around you. Read on to find out what it is, why it's necessary, and what to do if you or your loved ones

  • Monkeypox in the U.S. a ‘public health urgency,’ CDC epidemiologist says, as global cases mount among ‘sexual networks’

    Yet scientists are still gathering data on whether the disease, which is transmitted through air droplets, can also be spread through sex.

  • What's being done to address the baby formula shortage

    The U.S. is experiencing a shortage of baby formula. The real turning point came in mid-February, after supply chain constraints were already pressuring the sector.

  • The Rise Of The BBL: How Getting A Brazilian Butt Lift Impacted These Patients

    For some patients, getting a BBL isn't about keeping up with the latest trend. But, as others realized after their procedures, shelling out for a curvier silhouette can be complicated.

  • A third of U.S. should consider masks indoors again, officials say, amid new COVID surge

    COVID-19 cases are increasing in the United States – and could get even worse over the coming months, federal health officials warned Wednesday in urging areas hardest hit to consider reissuing calls for indoor masking.

  • Why Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics Rose 13.4% on Tuesday

    The clinical-stage biotech saw its shares rise after releasing preclinical data on two of its therapies.

  • Her baby died in his sleep. Her 29-year quest to find out why has led to a big breakthrough on SIDS

    To new parents, many things are terrifying—yet few of them are as scary as Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, or SIDS. Much of how and why SIDS occurs is still unknown, but a new piece of research, published last week in eBioMedicine, found clues suggesting that there might be a biological component to it. Compared to other babies, both living and who died of other causes, infants who died of SIDS were consistently found to have lower levels of butyrylcholinesterase, an enzyme that helps provide arousal from sleep.

  • First monkeypox case in U.S. this year identified; 6 people in U.S. being monitored by health officials for potential exposure, CDC says

    Cases have recently been reported in Britain, Portugal, and Spain, according to the AP and Stat News.

  • Indigenous and Alaska Native women could face escalated violence if Roe is repealed

    They are also two to three times more likely to die as a result of pregnancy than white women, according to the CDC According to the CDC, Indigenous and Alaska Native women and Black women are more likely to die as a result of pregnancy than white women Photograph: Allison Bailey/Rex/Shutterstock The repeal of federally protected abortion rights would result in an increase in violence experienced by Indigenous women, girls and all those who birth, predicted the director of one of the leading res

  • Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Haley Kalil gets candid on personal health battle: ‘I was in so much pain’

    Minnesota native Haley Kalil, 29, made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2018 and was named co-winner alongside Camille Kostek. She's also battled serious health issues.