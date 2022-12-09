U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,975.75
    +10.00 (+0.25%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,860.00
    +57.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,684.50
    +39.00 (+0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,822.90
    +3.20 (+0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.99
    +0.53 (+0.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,809.30
    +7.80 (+0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    23.50
    +0.26 (+1.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0585
    +0.0026 (+0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4910
    +0.0830 (+2.44%)
     

  • Vix

    22.29
    -0.39 (-1.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2274
    +0.0037 (+0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.9270
    -0.7030 (-0.51%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,215.42
    +382.94 (+2.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    406.19
    +11.50 (+2.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,472.17
    -17.02 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,912.70
    +338.27 (+1.23%)
     

Zurich Front-Runner to Buy MetLife’s Malaysia Insurer

Elffie Chew and Manuel Baigorri
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Zurich Insurance Group AG has emerged as the front-runner to buy a majority stake in the Malaysian insurance business of US insurer MetLife Inc. and Kuala Lumpur-listed AMMB Holdings Bhd., according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Most Read from Bloomberg

A deal could value AmMetLife Insurance Bhd. at about $400 million and would need approval from the Malaysian central bank, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the process is private. Singaporean insurer Great Eastern Holdings Ltd. also remains interested in buying the roughly 70% stake, the people said.

Should a transaction materialize, MetLife would exit its investment in AmMetLife while AMMB would retain a 30% stake, one of the people said. Bank Negara Malaysia’s guidelines limit overseas companies to a maximum holding in local insurance firms of 70%.

Deliberations are ongoing and the companies could still decide not to proceed with the transaction, said the people. A spokesperson for AmBank said if it has anything pertinent to announce, the bank will undertake the necessary disclosure. A Zurich representative declined to comment.

“We do not comment on market rumor or speculation,” a representative for MetLife said in a statement.

MetLife and AMMB teamed up to form their Malaysian insurance partnership AmMetLife in 2014, its website shows. The parties started gauging interest for the potential divestment of the jointly owned company in 2020, Bloomberg News has reported.

AmMetLife offers life insurance and wealth protection services through more than 200 AmBank and AmMetLife branches in the country, according to its website. Its gross earned premium was about 617 million ringgit ($141 million) for the fiscal year ended March 31, a 4.4% increase from a year earlier, its latest financial report shows.

MetLife unloaded its Hong Kong units to FWD Group Holdings Ltd. in 2020 for an undisclosed amount. The US insurer’s Asian operations currently include businesses in China, Japan and South Korea, its website shows.

--With assistance from Max Reyes.

(Updates with number of branches in seventh paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Day of Infamy, Market Warning, Terrified Bankers, Trading Cybersecurity Stocks

    353 military aircraft (fighters, bombers, dive bombers and torpedo bombers) launched in two waves from six aircraft carriers would attack US military forces located on the island of Oahu, primarily the US naval installation at Pearl Harbor, in the territory of Hawaii. Thirteen other naval vessels were either damaged or sunk including three destroyers. More than 180 military aircraft were lost.

  • Who Has the Courage to Take on Trump and Biden?

    A big prize awaits candidates who are willing to defy conventional wisdom.

  • ExxonMobil Announces Massive Buyback

    The latest decision from ExxonMobil won't win any popularity contest, but it will make it a champion to its investors. On Thursday, the oil giant...

  • Investors in South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) have made a notable return of 60% over the past three years

    By buying an index fund, you can roughly match the market return with ease. But if you buy good businesses at...

  • Lithium Rally Has More Room to Run, Thanks to US Climate Bill

    (Bloomberg) -- Lithium prices have already been on a monumental tear. But if there’s one thing that the industry’s top executives agree on it’s that there’s room to go even higher. Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingWNBA Star Griner Freed in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla Margin Loans to Cut Risky Twitter DebtPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve CongressThe Federal Reserve Is Deflating Fin

  • Amazon Probed by OSHA Over Retaliation Claims After NYC Fire

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal safety officials are investigating Amazon.com Inc. over allegedly retaliating against employees who raised safety concerns after a fire at the company’s unionized New York City warehouse.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingWNBA Star Griner Freed in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla Margin Loans to Cut Risky Twitter DebtPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve CongressThe Fed

  • Stocks moving in after hours: Lululemon, Costco, Docusign, Chewy, RH

    Yahoo Finance Live's Seana Smith breaks down the stocks trending in the after-hours trading session.

  • ‘I didn't like his attitude’: Jim Cramer just blasted Jamie Dimon’s outlook on the US economy, says he has no tolerance for 'fear-mongering' — here are 2 bullish ideas

    Is it time to bet on a turnaround?

  • Winter is coming: The 'best country in the world' is planning to ban electric cars amid the energy crisis. Is it time to revisit oil stocks? Here are 3 big plays

    Wake up and smell the diesel.

  • Why Amazon, Nvidia, and Snowflake All Gained Ground Today

    After falling for much of the week, the major stock market indexes were gaining ground early Thursday as investors digested the latest unemployment numbers. Last week's initial jobless claims suggest the Federal Reserve's campaign to combat inflation may finally be bearing fruit. Investors used that positive development as an excuse to buy up their favorite beaten-down tech stocks.

  • A 449,000% Return: Lessons From the Most Successful Investor You've Never Heard Of

    At age 51, Anne Schieber was broke and disillusioned. She had worked for the IRS for 23 years and was regarded as one of the agency’s top auditors. But she never got promoted and never earned more than $3,150 in a year. With half her life already behind her, her retirement prospects looked bleak. But Schieber had learned a powerful secret from years of studying the tax returns of America’s richest residents. Over the next 50 years, it earned her a 449,000% return — making Schieber one of the mos

  • Which Billionaire Owns The Most Land In The U.S.? Hint, It's Not Bill Gates

    Earlier this year, in May, claims were made that Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates owned the majority of America’s farmland. While that is false, with the billionaire amassing nearly 270,000 acres of farmland across the country, compared to 900 million total farm acres, a different billionaire privately owns 2.2 million acres, making him the largest landowner in the U.S. John Malone, the former CEO of Tele-Communications Inc., which AT&T Inc. purchased for more than $50 billion in 1999, has a

  • J.P. Morgan Says These 2 Stocks Could Surge Over 90% From Current Levels

    Investors searching for that feeling telling you market sentiment is shifting to a more positive outlook have been brought down to earth again. Following 2022’s market behavior to a tee, the recent rally has run into a brick wall. To wit, the S&P 500 notched 5 consecutive negative sessions over the last week with investors mulling over the prospect of a recession. Indeed, financial experts have been sounding the warning bells on the precarious state of the global economy. One of the doomsayers h

  • Cathie Wood speaks on the Fed, energy, ARK ETF, crypto, Elon Musk

    ARK ETF Founder Cathie Wood joins Yahoo Finance Live for a wide-ranging interview on the state of the crypto market, Elon Musk, Fed policy, Teladoc, and more.

  • If you want to be really rich, use these 3 Warren Buffett trading techniques that no one ever talks about

    Buy and hold forever? Not always.

  • 14 Best Marijuana Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we will discuss the 14 Best Marijuana Stocks To Buy Now. You can skip our detailed industry analysis and go directly to the 5 Best Marijuana Stocks To Buy Now. The cannabis industry is expected to undergo rapid changes in the coming years. One reason is the increasing awareness of the health benefits […]

  • 15 Best Electric Car Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we will discuss the 15 best electric car stocks to buy now. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Best Electric Car Stocks To Buy Now. The Electric Car Industry: An Analysis Electric car stocks are increasingly becoming a popular investment option as the […]

  • Tesla's Troubles Are Piling Up While Elon Musk Is Distracted With Twitter

    (Bloomberg) -- While Elon Musk is busy overhauling newly acquired Twitter Inc., Tesla Inc. is facing increasingly urgent issues and testing the faith of some of its chief executive’s biggest fans.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingWNBA Star Griner Freed in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla Margin Loans to Cut Risky Twitter DebtPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve CongressThe Federal Reserve I

  • Multiple Headwinds Pulled Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Shares in Q3

    L1 Capital International, an investment management company, released its “L1 Capital International Fund” third-quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The fund returned -0.4% net of fees in the third quarter compared to a 0.3% return for the MSCI World Net Total Return Index in AUD. The depreciation of Australian […]

  • 2 Biotech Stocks Under $10 That Could Win From Key FDA Approvals

    The biotech industry can bring investors some truly lucrative gains – but these stocks are not for the faint of heart. The companies bring to the table a combination of famously high overhead and long product lead times, so investors will need to be patient with firms that regularly show long-term quarterly losses. But the rewards in biotech can change the game completely. A few catalysts – positive results from a clinical trial, approval from a governmental regulatory agency, or a new product l