Is Zurich Insurance Group AG's (VTX:ZURN) Recent Stock Performance Influenced By Its Financials In Any Way?

Zurich Insurance Group's (VTX:ZURN) stock up by 8.3% over the past three months. As most would know, long-term fundamentals have a strong correlation with market price movements, so we decided to look at the company's key financial indicators today to determine if they have any role to play in the recent price movement. In this article, we decided to focus on Zurich Insurance Group's ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Zurich Insurance Group is:

18% = US$4.7b ÷ US$26b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each CHF1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made CHF0.18 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Zurich Insurance Group's Earnings Growth And 18% ROE

To begin with, Zurich Insurance Group seems to have a respectable ROE. Further, the company's ROE compares quite favorably to the industry average of 15%. However, for some reason, the higher returns aren't reflected in Zurich Insurance Group's meagre five year net income growth average of 4.9%. This is generally not the case as when a company has a high rate of return it should usually also have a high earnings growth rate. We reckon that a low growth, when returns are quite high could be the result of certain circumstances like low earnings retention or poor allocation of capital.

We then performed a comparison between Zurich Insurance Group's net income growth with the industry, which revealed that the company's growth is similar to the average industry growth of 4.5% in the same 5-year period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Zurich Insurance Group is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Zurich Insurance Group Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Zurich Insurance Group has a three-year median payout ratio of 77% (implying that it keeps only 23% of its profits), meaning that it pays out most of its profits to shareholders as dividends, and as a result, the company has seen low earnings growth.

In addition, Zurich Insurance Group has been paying dividends over a period of at least ten years suggesting that keeping up dividend payments is way more important to the management even if it comes at the cost of business growth. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 76%. Still, forecasts suggest that Zurich Insurance Group's future ROE will rise to 22% even though the the company's payout ratio is not expected to change by much.

Summary

Overall, we feel that Zurich Insurance Group certainly does have some positive factors to consider. The company has grown its earnings moderately as previously discussed. Still, the high ROE could have been even more beneficial to investors had the company been reinvesting more of its profits. As highlighted earlier, the current reinvestment rate appears to be quite low. That being so, the latest analyst forecasts show that the company will continue to see an expansion in its earnings. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

