What Is Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation's (NYSE:ZWS) Share Price Doing?

While Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (NYSE:ZWS) might not have the largest market cap around , it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. The recent share price gains has brought the company back closer to its yearly peak. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Today we will analyse the most recent data on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Worth?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to our valuation model. It’s trading around 2.0% below our intrinsic value, which means if you buy Zurn Elkay Water Solutions today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $32.35, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Zurn Elkay Water Solutions generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 64% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? ZWS’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on ZWS, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. While conducting our analysis, we found that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore it.

