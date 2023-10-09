Zurn Elkay Water Solutions' (NYSE:ZWS) investors will be pleased with their favorable 73% return over the last three years

No-one enjoys it when they lose money on a stock. But no-one can make money on every call, especially in a declining market. The Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation (NYSE:ZWS) is down 19% over three years, but the total shareholder return is 73% once you include the dividend. That's better than the market which returned 21% over the last three years. Even worse, it's down 8.4% in about a month, which isn't fun at all.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions saw its EPS decline at a compound rate of 42% per year, over the last three years. In comparison the 7% compound annual share price decline isn't as bad as the EPS drop-off. This suggests that the market retains some optimism around long term earnings stability, despite past EPS declines. With a P/E ratio of 97.99, it's fair to say the market sees a brighter future for the business.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions' earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions the TSR over the last 3 years was 73%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions provided a TSR of 8.6% over the last twelve months. But that return falls short of the market. On the bright side, the longer term returns (running at about 16% a year, over half a decade) look better. Maybe the share price is just taking a breather while the business executes on its growth strategy. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions you should be aware of.

