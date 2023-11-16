Zvika Netter Spends US$64k On Innovid Stock

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Zvika Netter, the Co-Founder of Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV) recently shelled out US$64k to buy stock, at US$1.29 per share. Although the purchase is not a big one, by either a percentage standpoint or absolute value, it can be seen as a good sign.

Innovid Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider David Helmreich bought US$124k worth of shares at a price of US$1.24 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$1.21. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$565k for 503.33k shares. But insiders sold 112.17k shares worth US$133k. In total, Innovid insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Innovid Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Innovid insiders own about US$14m worth of shares. That equates to 9.3% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Innovid Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Insiders likely see value in Innovid shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Innovid and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

