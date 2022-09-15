U.S. markets open in 1 hour 31 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,944.00
    -3.50 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,162.00
    +13.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,109.00
    -33.00 (-0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,842.30
    -3.50 (-0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.55
    -0.93 (-1.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,695.70
    -13.40 (-0.78%)
     

  • Silver

    19.41
    -0.16 (-0.84%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9987
    +0.0006 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4120
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.06
    -1.21 (-4.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1491
    -0.0051 (-0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.5160
    +0.4230 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,173.00
    -45.95 (-0.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    480.07
    -3.27 (-0.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,310.05
    +32.75 (+0.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,875.91
    +57.29 (+0.21%)
     

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. Announces Planned Acquisition of Henan Baodun, Expanding to Short Videos Ecommerce

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc.
·3 min read
ZW Data Action Technologies Inc.
ZW Data Action Technologies Inc.

BEIJING, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZW Data Action Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNET) ("ZW Data" or the "Company"), an integrated online advertising, precision marketing, data analytics, and other value-added services company, today announced that it has signed a letter of intent (“LOI”), and has formally proposed an acquisition offer to Henan Baodun Information Technology Co., Ltd (“Baodun”). Pursuant to the LOI, the offer price and terms will be negotiated and determined upon completion of due diligence, and the completion of the transaction is envisaged in the fourth quarter of 2022. Upon the completion of the acquisition, Baodun will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, and will remain its independency in operation to provide one-stop eCommerce marketing service solutions and full agency operation services for customers.

Baodun is a full-service internet marketing company integrating content marketing, advertising effect optimization and brand marketing. Baodun has the comprehensive agency qualification like ByteDance and Kuaishou, and can provide internet advertising and marketing resources on multiple client side product platforms, including but not limited to toutiao.com, ixigua.com, TikTok and Kuaishou. Its major cooperating clients include SF Express, Belle, and Tongrentang. Baodun generated approximately $50 million in annualized revenue in 2021 and expects to continue growing with a double digit’s growth rate this year.

The strategic acquisition of Baodun is intended to enhance ZW Data’s competitiveness within the industry and especially in the short video platform market. The addition of Baodun, together with the Company’s current expertise in advertising, would significantly improve the Company’s strengths in short video advertising, merchandising and promotion business areas, and expand the social eCommerce business to onboard a new growth point. The Company expects that this acquisition will drive a meaningful increase in short and long-term ZW Data’s revenue.

“We are excited to announce this planned acquisition of Baodun. The short video market has expansive development prospect, and nowadays, social media platforms such as TikTok and Kuaishou have billions of users domestically and internationally. The elite veterans of Baodun are primarily located in Zhengzhou, Henan Province and Guangzhou, Guangdong Province. We are extremely thrilled that the founder of Baodun, Ms. Ning Lv, as one of the most experienced ECommerce operators in China, will join the Company with the management team upon the completion of the transaction. The addition of the new team will accelerate the development of our short video merchandising capabilities and reinforce our commitment to building a leading merchandising enterprise in China. We believe that this acquisition will drive the diversification of our business, form a new profit growth point, and enhance the profitability to bring near and long-term values for shareholders,” commented Handong Cheng, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ZW Data.

About ZW Data Action Technologies Inc.

Established in 2003 and headquartered in Beijing, China, ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (the “Company”) offers online advertising, precision marketing, data analytics and other value-added services for enterprise clients. Leveraging its fully integrated services platform, proprietary database, and cutting-edge algorithms, ZW Data Action Technologies delivers customized, result-driven business solutions for small and medium-sized enterprise clients in China. The Company also develops blockchain and artificial intelligence enabled web/mobile applications and software solutions for the general public, enterprise clients, and government agencies. More information about the Company can be found at: http://www.zdat.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains certain "forward-looking statements" relating to the business of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc., which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including business uncertainties relating to government regulation of our industry, market demand, reliance on key personnel, future capital requirements, competition in general and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Certain of these risks and uncertainties are or will be described in greater detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are based on ZW Data Action Technologies Inc.’s current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. will be those anticipated by ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond the control of the Company) or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

For more information, please contact:

Sherry Zheng
Weitian Group LLC
Email: shunyu.zheng@weitian-ir.com
Phone: +1 718-213-7386


Recommended Stories

  • 1 Widely Held Stock-Split Stock That Could Plunge 92%, According to Wall Street

    Among six popular stock-split stocks in 2022 -- Alphabet, Amazon, Tesla, DexCom, Shopify, and Palo Alto Networks -- is one company that a select Wall Street analyst believes will plummet.

  • It’s a great time to scoop up bargain stocks. Here are 21 examples that could make you a lot of money.

    Stocks of online advertisers have been crushed. But the group may roar back, benefiting committed investors.

  • 3 Stocks Warren Buffett Bought Hand Over Fist as the Market Plummeted

    Warren Buffett is the greatest investor of all time. The Oracle of Omaha has helmed Berkshire Hathway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) for nearly 60 years now, delivering a compound annual return of 20.1% from 1965 to 2021. Given that track record, it's not surprising so many investors look to follow Buffett's approach.

  • 1 Simple Reason Not to Sell 3M Stock

    This Dividend King has lost its luster as slowing growth and mounting legal troubles threaten the core investment thesis.

  • Cathie Wood Goes on Biggest Dip-Buying Binge Since February

    (Bloomberg) -- Tuesday’s brutal selloff in the aftermath of August’s hotter-than-expected inflation print looked like opportunity to Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management. Most Read from BloombergTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeStocks Rise as Dip Buyers Win Tug of War Over Fed: Markets WrapXi Returns to World Stage With Putin to Counter US DominanceUgly Selloff Pushes Stocks Down Most Since 2020: Markets Wra

  • How to Buy More than $10,000 in I Bonds Through This Loophole

    In a world where the stock market is unpredictable and interest rates are rising, many investors are looking for someplace to put their money that is as close to risk-free as possible - even if it means forgoing the chance … Continue reading → The post How to Buy More than $10,000 in I Bonds Through This Loophole appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Cash Is No Longer Trash; T-Bill Yields Near 4%; Why Warren Buffett Is Happy

    Surging yields don't just benefit seniors and savers. They help companies like Berkshire Hathaway, Apple, Alphabet and Microsoft sitting on tens of billions in cash.

  • 10 Tech Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Warren Buffett

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 Tech Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Warren Buffett. To skip our analysis of Warren Buffett’s profile, investment strategy, and 13F holdings, you can go directly to see the 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Warren Buffett. Known as the […]

  • Bad News Is Piling Up for Chip Makers

    The months follow one another and look alike for the manufacturers of semiconductors. For months, fears of a hard landing in the economy due to aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve to fight inflation at its highest in 40 years have been a headache since the beginning of the year for Nvidia , Advanced Micro Devices , Intel , Micron and Qualcomm . Nvidia shares have lost more than 13% since the end of August, while AMD shares, which had rebounded well after the release of the second quarter earnings, have fallen by 9.2% since the end of August.

  • The next financial crisis may already be brewing — but not where investors might expect

    As the Fed prepares to kick its balance-sheet runoff into high gear, some are worried that thinning Treasury-market liquidity could create a perfect storm.

  • A $3.2 Trillion Option Expiration Seen Worsening Post-CPI Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- Another wrinkle in a chaotic stock market where everything from the frenetic activity of quant traders to an ever-hawkish Federal Reserve is making investing harder than usual: A looming $3.2 trillion options expiry played a notable role in the Tuesday selloff.Most Read from BloombergTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaStocks Rise as Dip Buyers Win Tug of War Over Fed: Markets WrapUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeNY Judge Who Doesn

  • Got $5,000? These Are 2 of the Best Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Investors should prepare for the inevitable rebound of growth stocks by loading up on these two names today.

  • 2 Growth Stocks Down 55% and 94% That Billionaires Keep Buying

    Investors turned bearish as the economy weakened in the first half of the year, setting the stock market on a downward trajectory. Jim Simons of Renaissance Technologies added to his stake in Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) in the second quarter, and Philippe Laffont of Coatue Management started a position. Meanwhile, Ken Griffin of Citadel Advisors and Israel Englander of Millennium Management bought more shares of Elastic (NYSE: ESTC).

  • 10 Tech Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Steve Cohen

    In this article, we talk about the 10 tech stocks to buy now according to billionaire Steve Cohen. If you wish to skip our detailed analysis of Cohen’s hedge fund history and investment strategy, go directly to 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Steve Cohen. Billionaire Steve Cohen, founder, and partner at […]

  • Billionaires typically own concentrated stock positions — this investor posted a 30-fold gain over 10 years on one little-known company

    The key to wealth is diversification, the adage goes. But building extreme wealth is often derived from just a few investments.

  • Shaken Wall Street awaits final capitulation to greenlight buying

    Even as investors crowded the exits on Tuesday, Wall Street's steepest one-day shake out since early in the pandemic in June 2020 carried few of the hallmarks of capitulation that analysts want to see before calling a bottom. While the S&P 500's 4.3% slump on Tuesday extended fractionally in early trade Wednesday, it held about half a percent above the 3,900 technical area that looks pivotal to buffering a decline to the June bear market low around 3,666. The benchmark S&P closed Wednesday up about 0.35%.

  • Colorado company buys $205M of gas pipeline assets in Appalachia

    The affiliate of a natural gas giant saw a chance to avoid millions in future infrastructure investment with a cash acquisition in West Virginia.

  • When Will Cathie Wood Stop Buying DraftKings Stock?

    Ark Invest has added to its DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) stake for seven consecutive trading days through Tuesday's close. It's clear that Cathie Wood -- the co-founder, CEO, and stock picking mastermind of the Ark Invest family of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) -- has taken a shine to the online wagering specialist. Ark Invest now owns 5% of DraftKings' shares outstanding.

  • Warren Buffet Is Using These Dividend Stocks to Fight Inflation and Generate Passive Income Stream

    Markets tanked yesterday, there’s no other way to put it. The NASDAQ fell more than 5%, the S&P 500 fell more than 4%, and the Dow Jones shed 1,200 points, also a 4% loss. The sharp drops hit after the official August inflation numbers came in substantially worse than expectations. The data release has also firmed up convictions that the Federal Reserve will enact another 75 basis point rate hike later this month. Taken together, rising prices and higher interest rates increase the chances of a

  • Why Nikola Shares Soared Today

    Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) shares popped nearly 7% Wednesday morning after an analyst gave several reasons to buy the stock. As of 11:15 a.m. ET, the stock was holding onto a gain of 5.4%. Right now Nikola only sells battery-electric trucks.