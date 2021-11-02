U.S. markets open in 1 hour 31 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,607.25
    +1.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,829.00
    +29.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,868.75
    -25.50 (-0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,361.00
    +6.70 (+0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.27
    -0.78 (-0.93%)
     

  • Gold

    1,790.70
    -5.10 (-0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    23.92
    -0.15 (-0.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1610
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5750
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.44
    +0.18 (+1.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3643
    -0.0024 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6950
    -0.3030 (-0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    63,010.59
    +1,154.71 (+1.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,538.14
    +74.63 (+5.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,246.58
    -42.04 (-0.58%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,520.90
    -126.18 (-0.43%)
     

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. Updates its Official Website with Information + Transaction + Blockchain Triple Service Upgrade

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ZW Data Action Technologies Inc.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BEIJING, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZW Data Action Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNET) ("ZW Data" or the "Company"), an integrated online advertising, precision marketing, data analytics, and other value-added services company, today announced that its website (http://www.zdat.com/) was fully upgraded and a new version of the website was officially launched.

In 2021, ZW Data has upgraded its positioning – transforming to a digital operation service provider. The Company assists companies by deploying new-generation information and internet technologies such as NFT, blockchain, DeFi and big data. ZW Data explores the development of diversified business directions, and its business has been upgraded in both depth and breadth. The Company not only introduces high-quality projects, but also actively connects with leading enterprises to introduce supporting services and related projects for investment promotion.

This update of the website introduces the latest blockchain research results – the Blockchain Integrated Framework (“BIF”) automation platform, which provides investment-light and development-light one-stop blockchain underlying management service solutions to micro, small and medium enterprises (“MSMEs”). The BIF automation platform is based on a transparent and visualized shared ledger for process integration, which will further reduce the complexity of collaboration, optimize the decision-making, and synchronize processes to realize the improvement of supply chain collaboration efficiency on blockchain. Meanwhile, through the new website the Company will provide customized operational full-chain solutions for numerous industry scenarios and customers, such as catering, shared equipment and overseas e-commerce.

“ZW Data has been serving in the MSME information business for 18 years and currently has over 100,000 chain franchise customers. We have been committed to solving the problem of information asymmetry of MSMEs, so that enterprises can conduct business more conveniently, more efficiently and at a lower cost. In recent years, our Company has been making attempts and advances to provide digital full-chain support services for MSME transactions through blockchain, cloud computing, and big data, including business operations, technology, and marketing services, which means that ZW Data is moving from information services provider to a new stage of dual services of information + transactions provider. ZW Data's continuous exploration in the digitalization process of chain franchising will help MSMEs operate and manage efficiently and accurately, creating value for customers, while our own performance and development will also see greater improvement,” commented Handong Cheng, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ZW Data.

About ZW Data Action Technologies Inc.

Established in 2003 and headquartered in Beijing, China, ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. is an ecological enterprise dedicated to marketing channel expansion services through mobile internet, blockchain, big data and other professional services. ZW Data has been providing information business services for small to medium enterprises to expand marketing channels for years and has become one of the industry benchmarks. It is committed to the innovation and establishment of B2B2C intelligent business ecology through the deployment of artificial intelligence, blockchain, cloud computing, big data, and other new-generation information technologies, to assist MSMEs in achieving a more convenient, efficient and lower cost business model. More information about the Company can be found at: http://www.zdat.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains certain "forward-looking statements" relating to the business of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc., which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including business uncertainties relating to government regulation of our industry, market demand, reliance on key personnel, future capital requirements, competition in general and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Certain of these risks and uncertainties are or will be described in greater detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are based on ZW Data Action Technologies Inc.’s current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. will be those anticipated by ZW Data Action Technologies Inc.. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond the control of the Company) or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

For more information, please contact:

Sherry Zheng
Weitian Group LLC
Email: shunyu.zheng@weitian-ir.com
Phone: +1 718-213-7386


Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett says this is the best type of business to own when inflation spikes — in other words, what you should buy right now

    Inflation is high. You might as well profit from it.

  • Here is Why the Bank Chapter Will Transform SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI)

    SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) had its "buy the rumor "moment yesterday after the stock rallied almost 13%. The main driver behind the move is likely the expectation that the company will get the regulatory green light for its bank charter. We can expect more volatility as the earnings report date is closing in, set for November 10.

  • Tesla Squanders Some of $300 Billion Gain on Musk’s Hertz Tweet

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. is poised to give back some of its more than $300 billion gain since Hertz Global Holdings Inc. announced a massive order for its electric vehicles, after Elon Musk cast doubt on the deal and downplayed its potential.Most Read from BloombergSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’Can a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?In

  • Why Ocugen Stock Will Probably Soar Tomorrow -- but Shouldn't

    Shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) have skyrocketed close to 550% year to date. Here's why the stock will probably soar even more tomorrow -- but shouldn't. Tomorrow -- Nov. 3, 2021 -- a World Health Organization (WHO) technical advisory group is scheduled to meet to review the data for COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin for a potential Emergency Use Listing (EUL).

  • Why Desktop Metal Stock Exploded 24% Higher Today

    What was it about Desktop Metal today that got everyone so excited about 3D printing stocks again? In a press release today, Desktop Metal announced the opening of a new facility "to meet demand for the world's fastest metal 3D printing technology." "We are experiencing growing, pent-up demand for our Production System P-50 solution," explained Desktop Metal CEO Ric Fulop.

  • Tesla Stock Is Sliding. Just Don’t Blame Hertz or Recalls.

    Recalls and uncertainty about a big fleet sale could be responsible for the shares' slide. There's another, more likely, reason.

  • Pfizer Stock Charges Higher as Drug Maker Boosts 2021 Guidance

    The drug maker reported Covid-19 vaccine sales in the quarter of $13 billion, higher than Wall Street forecasts.

  • BP shares drop despite $1.25bn share buyback pledge

    The company has already completed a $1.4bn share buyback this year.

  • 2 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in November

    Biotech stocks appear to be poised for a strong showing in November for a host of reasons. Second, the latest earnings reports from top big pharma companies like Merck have been better than expected so far. Lastly, scores of drugmakers are slated to release key clinical and regulatory updates this month.

  • What the Shiba Inu-led memecoin craze says about crypto oversight: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Tuesday, November 2, 2021.

  • Pfizer shares jump 2.5% premarket as earnings beat, company raises guidance

    Pfizer Inc. shares jumped 2.5% in premarket trade Tuesday, after the company beat earnings estimates for the third quarter and raised guidance, boosted by strong sales of its COVID-19 vaccine, Comirnaty. The company posted net income of $8.146 billion, or $1.42 a share, for the quarter, up from $1.469 billion, or 26 cents a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to $1.34, well ahead of the $1.08 FactSet consensus. Revenue more than doubled to $24.094 billion from $10

  • 3 High-Yield Tech Stocks to Buy in November

    Investors can benefit from investing in technology companies that pay significant dividends (if they know where to look).

  • Got $5,000? 3 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold For the Long Term

    $5,000 might not seem like much in the tech sector, where stocks often cost hundreds or thousands of dollars per share. However, the best tech stocks can still transform a modest investment into a small fortune.

  • 3 Growth Stocks That'll Make You Richer in November (and Beyond)

    Since the end of the Great Recession in 2009, growth stocks have been an unstoppable force on Wall Street. Historically low lending rates and the Federal Reserve's ongoing quantitative easing measures have created a pool of abundant cheap capital that fast-paced businesses have used to hire, innovate, and acquire. If there's a high-growth industry just begging for bargain hunters to strike, it's advertising technology.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rally As Tesla Skids On Elon Musk Tweet, Vehicle Recall

    Dow Jones futures were in focus early Tuesday after the stock market rally hit record levels. Tesla stock surged to all-time highs.

  • 10 Best Basic Material Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best basic material stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of these companies and go directly to the 5 Best Basic Material Stocks to Buy Now. Over the last few decades, rising demand for raw materials to support infrastructure development, industrialization, and […]

  • Why Canopy Growth, Aurora Cannabis, Tilray, and Sundial Stocks Are on Fire

    Marijuana stocks are on fire Monday, as multiple Wall Street analysts update their valuations in the sector and news emerges from Italy concerning prospects for legalization in that country. Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) -- meme stock traders' favorite flavor of cannabis -- is gaining 2.2%. Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) is topping a 4.5% gain.

  • Iron Ore Prices in China Plunge. These Stocks Are Tumbling Too.

    Steel output in China, the world's second-largest economy, fell in late October to the lowest level since March 2020.

  • Under Armour shares soar after earnings beat, guidance raised

    Under Armour Inc. shares soared 9.1% in Tuesday premarket trading after the athletic company reported third-quarter earnings that beat expectations and raised its full-year outlook. Net income totaled $113.4 million, or 24 cents per share, up from $38.9 million, or 9 cents per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of 31 cents blew past the FactSet consensus for 15 cents. Revenue of $1.546 billion was up from $1.433 billion last year and was also ahead of the FactSet consensus for $1.477 billion. Under

  • 10 Best Shipping and Container Stocks To Buy

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best shipping and container stocks to buy. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Shipping and Container Stocks To Buy. According to a recent World Trade Organization estimate, global merchandise trade volume is expected to grow by 10.8% in […]