Zwahlen & Mayr First Half 2023 Earnings: EPS: CHF13.01 (vs CHF13.46 in 1H 2022)

editorial-team@simplywallst.com (Simply Wall St)
·1 min read

Zwahlen & Mayr (VTX:ZWM) First Half 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: CHF31.4m (up 13% from 1H 2022).

  • Net income: CHF913.0k (down 3.4% from 1H 2022).

  • Profit margin: 2.9% (down from 3.4% in 1H 2022).

  • EPS: CHF13.01 (down from CHF13.46 in 1H 2022).

earnings-and-revenue-history

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Zwahlen & Mayr shares are down 3.4% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

You should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Zwahlen & Mayr (including 1 which shouldn't be ignored).

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

