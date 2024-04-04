Advertisement
Zwahlen & Mayr Full Year 2023 Earnings: EPS: CHF10.07 (vs CHF17.01 in FY 2022)

editorial-team@simplywallst.com (Simply Wall St)
·1 min read

Zwahlen & Mayr (VTX:ZWM) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: CHF54.9m (down 2.5% from FY 2022).

  • Net income: CHF707.0k (down 41% from FY 2022).

  • Profit margin: 1.3% (down from 2.1% in FY 2022).

  • EPS: CHF10.07 (down from CHF17.01 in FY 2022).

earnings-and-revenue-history
earnings-and-revenue-history

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Zwahlen & Mayr's share price is broadly unchanged from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

We should say that we've discovered 5 warning signs for Zwahlen & Mayr (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

