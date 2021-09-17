U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,432.99
    -40.76 (-0.91%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,584.88
    -166.44 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,043.97
    -137.96 (-0.91%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,236.87
    +3.96 (+0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.96
    -0.65 (-0.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,753.90
    -2.80 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    22.36
    -0.43 (-1.90%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1732
    -0.0040 (-0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3700
    +0.0390 (+2.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3737
    -0.0059 (-0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8950
    +0.1770 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,085.46
    -667.40 (-1.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,193.48
    -32.05 (-2.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,963.64
    -63.84 (-0.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,500.05
    +176.71 (+0.58%)
     

ZY BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A HIGHLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Encourages Zymergen Inc. Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important October 4 Deadline in Securities Class Action – ZY

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
The Rosen Law Firm PA
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ: ZY) pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus (collectively, the “Registration Statement”) issued in connection with Zymergen’s April 2021 initial public offering (the “IPO”), of the important October 4, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Zymergen securities pursuant and/or traceable to the Registration Statement you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Zymergen class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2141.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than October 4, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources or any meaningful peer recognition. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs’ Bar. Many of the firm’s attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, the Registration Statement included false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) during the qualification process for Hyaline, key customers had encountered technical issues, including product shrinkage and incompatibility with customers’ processes; (2) though the qualification process was critical to achieving market acceptance for Hyaline and generating revenue, Zymergen lacked visibility into the qualification process; (3) as a result, Zymergen overestimated demand for its products; (4) as a result of the foregoing, Zymergen’s product delivery timeline was reasonably likely to be delayed, which in turn would delay revenue generation; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about Zymergen’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

To join the Zymergen class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2141.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq.
Phillip Kim, Esq.
The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor
New York, NY 10016
Tel: (212) 686-1060
Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
Fax: (212) 202-3827
lrosen@rosenlegal.com
pkim@rosenlegal.com
cases@rosenlegal.com
www.rosenlegal.com



Recommended Stories

  • PG&E Says New Power Shutoff Protocol May Avert Dixie-Like Fires

    (Bloomberg) -- PG&E Corp. told a judge it has put into place new safety measures that would have resulted in power being cut to a utility line suspected of sparking the second-largest wildfire in California history.The California utility giant said it changed safety settings on its equipment so electricity can be shut off more quickly in the case of a disturbance or fault on certain lines located in high-fire risk areas, according to a court filing submitted Friday. The move was made after the s

  • Restaurant etiquette debate: Should you add a tip when you order takeout food?

    More than half of Americans (56%) started tipping more for restaurant food last year, according to a new Bank of America survey. Should you join them?

  • Apple's Cook says he will talk with U.S. official on immigration

    (Reuters) -Apple Inc Chief Executive Tim Cook told an all-hands meeting of employees on Friday he planned to discuss U.S. immigration policy with U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas later in the day, according to a source familiar with the meeting. During the meeting, Cook also told employees that a recent U.S. court decision in an antitrust case brought by "Fortnite" creator Epic Games hand resulted in a victory for Apple in nine out of 10 counts, the source said. The ruling amounted to "one or two sentences scratched out of an agreement" between Apple and developers on the App Store, the source cited Cook as saying.

  • FDA advisory panel authorizes booster dose for those 65 & older

    Yahoo Finance’s Anjalee Khemlani reports the FDA advisory panels' second vote regarding Covid-19 boosters.&nbsp;

  • MassMutuals $4M fine, Boeing pilot expected to face charges, France slams U.S.-Australia submarine pact

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down Friday’s business headlines.

  • Barra: GM will make 'substantial shifts' in supply chain over chips

    General Motors Co Chief Executive Mary Barra said Friday the largest U.S. automaker plans to make changes in its supply chain as it works to address the continuing semiconductor chip crisis that has forced significant production cuts. "We're going to make some pretty substantial shifts in our supply chain," Barra said in an online interview. A GM spokesman declined to comment further on how the company might shift its supply chain.

  • How an Indian startup went from idea to unicorn in less than two years

    Investors say Apna found the right balance between product and market, focused on the tech, and built the right narrative.

  • Ford wakes up badly burnt from its India dream

    When Ford Motor Co built its first factory in India in the mid-1990s, U.S. carmakers believed they were buying into a boom - the next China. Last week, Ford took a $2 billion hit https://reut.rs/3nFLvnF to stop making cars in India, following compatriots General Motors Co and Harley-Davidson Inc in closing factories in the country. Among foreigners that remain, Japan's Nissan Motor Co Ltd and even Germany's Volkswagen AG - the world's biggest automaker by sales - each hold less than 1% of a car market once forecast to be the third-largest by 2020, after China and the United States, with annual sales of 5 million.

  • How to get Social Security right, according to a retirement expert

    An expert told Yahoo Money what people should know about Social Security to help their retirement plans.

  • Where Will UPS Be in 3 Years?

    The U.S. domestic package segment contributed 48.6% of operating profit in the first half, with international package contributing 37.7%, and the supply chain solutions segment was a distant third with 13.7%. The majority of the targeted 2023 profit growth is forecast to come from a combination of growing revenue in the international package segment and the U.S. domestic package growing revenue and margin. As a result, management expects the U.S. domestic package segment to drive overall profit margin expansion from 2020 to 2023.

  • The GameStop phenomenon triggers potential restrictions in corporate America

    The GameStop phenomenon hit corporate America in the coffers this week. On Thursday, MassMutual paid a $4 million fine to settle a litigation with Massachusetts securities regulators.

  • Americans See Worst Buying Conditions in Decades on High Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. consumer sentiment rose slightly in early September but remained close to a near-decade low, while buying conditions for household durables deteriorated to their worst since 1980 because of high prices.The University of Michigan’s preliminary sentiment index edged up to 71 from 70.3 in August, data released Friday showed. The figure trailed the median estimate of 72 in a Bloomberg survey of economists.Buying conditions for household durables, homes and motor vehicles all fell

  • Bad for business: World Bank China rigging scandal rattles investors

    LONDON (Reuters) -Some investors and campaigners expressed dismay on Friday at revelations that World Bank leaders pressured staff to boost China's score in an influential report that ranks countries on how easy it is to do business there. They also said the World Bank's subsequent discontinuation of the "Doing Business" series of annual reports could make it harder for investors to assess where to put their money. An investigation by law firm WilmerHale https://www.reuters.com/business/sustainable-business/world-bank-kills-business-climate-report-after-ethics-probe-cites-undue-pressure-2021-09-16, at the request of the World Bank's ethics committee, found that World Bank chiefs including Kristalina Georgieva - now head of the International Monetary Fund - had applied "undue pressure" to boost China's scores in the "Doing Business 2018" report.

  • Walgreens Boots heaps bonuses, rewards for pharmacists amid labor shortage

    The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a nationwide labor shortage, resulting in companies raising wages and providing incentives to employees ahead of the upcoming holiday season. Walgreens, CVS and other drug retailers that plan to offer booster COVID-19 vaccines are also likely to see more traffic between November and January, increasing the need to retain workers to meet this demand. U.S. retailers and restaurant companies, including Walmart and Chipotle Mexican Grill, have also raised hourly wages for employees.

  • 'This is how the SEC regulates': Crypto investors wary as Coinbase fight heats up, regulators circle

    The SEC is going on the offensive in crypto, but investors are skeptical as new products come to market in a sector that prides itself on decentralization.

  • FDA vaccine advisors weigh need for booster shots

    Anjalee Khemlani joins Julie Hyman&nbsp;to take an in-depth analyst on the FDA meeting to determine the efficacy of promoting COVID-19 booster shots at this moment in time and what the impact of this decision could mean for the nation going forward.

  • Philip Morris wants to sell you inhalers for your asthma

    Philip Morris, the maker of Marlboros, has bought an asthma inhaler manufacturer, as part of its effort to turn itself into a pharma company. Healthcare advocates don't like it.

  • Shareholders Will Likely Find Altimmune, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ALT) CEO Compensation Acceptable

    Shareholders may be wondering what CEO Vipin Garg plans to do to improve the less than great performance at Altimmune...

  • Why are steel prices so high when iron ore prices have crashed? Because: China

    China, which makes 57% of the world's steel, plans to shrink its output this year—which means that chronic shortages of new cars and other products are likely to continue into the near future.

  • How A.I. will exacerbate inequality between rich & poor: Kai-Fu Lee

    Sinovation Ventures CEO Kai-Fu Lee joins 'Influencers with Andy Serwer' to forecast the implications of artificial intelligence and its impact on the labor market.