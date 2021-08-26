U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,470.00
    -26.19 (-0.58%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,213.12
    -192.38 (-0.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,945.81
    -96.05 (-0.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,213.98
    -25.29 (-1.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.78
    -0.58 (-0.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.30
    +3.30 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    23.56
    -0.22 (-0.93%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1759
    -0.0017 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3420
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3701
    -0.0062 (-0.45%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0640
    +0.0810 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,189.63
    -1,545.48 (-3.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,177.18
    -22.12 (-1.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,124.98
    -25.14 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,742.29
    +17.49 (+0.06%)
     

ZY EQUITY ALERT: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces that a Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit was filed on Behalf of Investors of Zymergen Inc.

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

RADNOR, PA / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2021 / The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) ("Zymergen") investors that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of those who purchased or acquired Zymergen common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with Zymergen's April 2021 initial public offering ("IPO").

Deadline Reminder: Investors who purchased or acquired Zymergen common stockpursuant and/or traceable to the IPO may, no later than October 4, 2021, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. For additional information or to learn how to participate in this litigation please contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453; toll free at (844) 887-9500; via e-mail atinfo@ktmc.com; orclick https://www.ktmc.com/zymergen-class-action-lawsuit?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=Link&utm_campaign=zymergen

Zymergen uses a process it calls "biofacturing" to create products that purportedly combine the design and manufacturing efficiency of biological processes with technology's ability to rapidly iterate and control diverse functions. Its first product is called Hyaline, an optical film designed for electronic companies to use for display touch sensors, which will purportedly enable customers to make foldable touchscreens and high density flexible printed circuits. Hyaline was launched in December 2020 but has not generated revenue because it is still in its qualification process with customers.

On April 23, 2021, Zymergen filed its prospectus on a Form 424B4, which forms part of the Registration Statement. The Registration Statement touted Hyaline, and predicted that Hyaline will begin generating revenue in the second half of 2021 and presented a purported $1.2 trillion total market opportunity.

The truth emerged on August 3, 2021. After the market closed, Zymergen issued a business update stating that it "recently became aware of issues with its commercial product pipeline that will impact the [c]ompany's delivery timeline and revenue projections." Specifically, "several key target customers encountered technical issues in implementing Hyaline into their manufacturing processes," and Zymergen also found that its total addressable market appears to be smaller than previously expected. As a result, Zymergen "no longer expects product revenue in 2021, and expects product revenue to be immaterial in 2022." Zymergen also announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Josh Hoffman, was stepping down, effective immediately.

Following this news, Zymergen's stock price fell $26.58 per share, or 76%, to close at $8.25 per share on August 4, 2021. At the time the complaint was filed, Zymergen's stock was trading as low as $8.25 per share, a nearly 73% decline from the $31 per share IPO price.

The complaint alleges that the Registration Statement was materially false and misleading and omitted to state that: (1) during the qualification process for Hyaline, key customers had encountered technical issues, including product shrinkage and incompatibility with customers' processes; (2) though the qualification process was critical to achieving market acceptance for Hyaline and generating revenue, Zymergen lacked visibility into the qualification process; (3) as a result, Zymergen overestimated demand for its products; (4) as a result of the foregoing, Zymergen's product delivery timeline was reasonably likely to be delayed, which in turn would delay revenue generation; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, the defendants' positive statements about Zymergen's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Zymergen investors may, no later than October 4, 2021, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. In order to be appointed as a lead plaintiff, the Court must determine that the class member's claim is typical of the claims of other class members, and that the class member will adequately represent the class. Communicating with any counsel is not necessary to participate or share in any recovery achieved in this case. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world. The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars). The complaint in this action was not filed by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP please visit www.ktmc.com.

CONTACT:

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP
James Maro, Jr., Esq.
280 King of Prussia Road
Radnor, PA 19087
(844) 887-9500 (toll free)
info@ktmc.com

SOURCE: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/661480/ZY-EQUITY-ALERT-Kessler-Topaz-Meltzer-Check-LLP-Announces-that-a-Securities-Fraud-Class-Action-Lawsuit-was-filed-on-Behalf-of-Investors-of-Zymergen-Inc

Recommended Stories

  • Peloton Stock Falls After It Slashes the Price of Its Bike and Reports Wider Net Loss

    Peloton is lowering the price of its flagship bike to $1,495 from $1,895. Its $312 million fiscal fourth-quarter loss spooked investors.

  • Why Autodesk's Stock Plunged 10% Today

    Shares of software giant Autodesk (NASDAQ: ADSK) fell as much as 10% in trading on Thursday after the company reported worse-than-expected financial results. Second-quarter revenue was up 16% from a year ago to $1.06 billion, meeting analyst estimates, and net income was up 18% to $115.6 million, or $1.21 per share on an adjusted basis, above the $1.13 per share estimate. Revenue was in line with analyst estimates of $1.12 billion, but earnings guidance fell short of the $1.30 expectation.

  • Billionaire Steve Cohen Places Bet on These 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks

    The ‘COVID year’ of 2020 was a rough one – markets got hammered, economies were shuttered, and we’re still recovering. But for a select few, last year brought success and opened up opportunities. Steve Cohen, the billionaire founder of Point72 Asset Management, took the difficulties in stride. In 2020, he increased his firm’s assets under management to more than $19 billion, and collected personal earnings of $1.4 billion. Cohen has used his fortune to fund his philanthropy, as well as his purch

  • 12 Best ARK Stocks To Invest In

    In this article, we discuss the 12 best ARK stocks to invest in. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best ARK Stocks to Invest In. As technology and growth stocks surged during the pandemic, ARK Investment Management and Cathie Wood became two of retail investors’ favorites over the previous […]

  • HP's earnings beat estimates, will implement vaccine mandate for return to office

    HP Inc. CEO Enrique Lores chats with Yahoo Finance about the path forward for the computer and printer maker as the pandemic rolls right along.

  • Why Pure Storage Stock Soared 14.5% Today

    The stock of Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG), a provider of computer data storage hardware, was up 14.5% at 12:12 p.m. EDT on Thursday, even though the company reported only the very slimmest of earnings beats for its fiscal second quarter of 2022 last night. Analysts had forecast that Pure Storage would earn $0.05 per share, pro forma, while in fact the company earned $0.06. On the revenue front, however, Pure Storage blew away the expectations, recording $496.8 million where Wall Street had foreseen only $469.5 million.

  • Dow Jones Dips Amid Fed Official Demand; Tesla Falls Despite Elon Musk Surprise; 3 Stocks Pass Buy Points

    The Dow Jones fell after a senior Fed official made a demand. Tesla dipped despite CEO Elon Musk sharing a surprise. Some stocks passed buy.

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk Drops Another Surprise About FSD

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk says a Full Self Driving beta will be available to the wider U.S. public in about four weeks.

  • Chipmaker Marvell Technology Beats Second-Quarter Views, But Stock Drops

    Chipmaker Marvell Technology late Thursday beat Wall Street's estimates for its fiscal second quarter and guided higher.

  • Gilead Sciences wins reversal of $1.2 billion award in patent case with Bristol Myers

    A U.S. appeals court on Thursday threw out a $1.2 billion ruling against Gilead Sciences Inc, finding a patent on a cancer therapy it was accused of infringing was invalid, in a blow to rival Bristol Myers Squibb Co. The two companies have been embroiled in a case involving accusations that Yescarta, the CAR-T cell cancer immunotherapy from Gilead's Kite Pharma unit, infringed on a patent for a similar therapy from Bristol's Juno Therapeutics. Last year, a federal judge increased the damages from a jury trial and ordered Gilead to pay Bristol Myers $1.2 billion in the patent infringement case.

  • Elizabeth Holmes fraud trial: What to expect in the case against the ex-Theranos CEO

    One of Silicon Valley’s most infamous entrepreneurs, Elizabeth Holmes, is scheduled to stand trial in San Jose, California starting September 7 to defend federal criminal accusations that she used her biotech startup, Theranos, to commit financial fraud. Holmes, 37, once proclaimed the youngest female self-made billionaire — and featured in Yahoo Finance’s new original documentary "Valley of Hype" — faces charges of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud tied to the collapse of the blood-testing company.

  • Explaining why more Bitcoin moving to exchange wallets is bearish for crypto

    CoinDesk Learn Editor Ollie Leech breaks down the latest in bitcoin and other crptocurrency related topics.&nbsp;

  • 2 Smart Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Cybercrime continues to occur with alarming frequency. So far this year, high-profile attacks on the Colonial Pipeline, McDonald's, and Microsoft have made headlines, and T-Mobile recently joined those ranks when hackers stole the personal information of 54 million people.

  • Dell Technologies Tops Second-Quarter Sales, Earnings Targets

    Computer hardware giant Dell Technologies late Thursday handily beat expectations for its fiscal second quarter.

  • Why Doximity Plunged Nearly 13% Today

    Analyst Jackson Ader fears the big 250% run-up from its June IPO price of $26 per share has run its course, and then some. Don't sweat it if you haven't heard of Doximity; most people haven't. The obscurely focused networking website catering to the medical community has only been a publicly traded enterprise for a couple of months, and went public in the midst of plenty of other noise.

  • Peloton Stock Sinks Late As Q4 Loss Far Worse Than Expected; Q1 Guidance Weak As Bike Price Cut

    Peloton reported a much deeper-than-expected fiscal Q4 loss after announcing a new treadmill to address a safety recall.

  • Salesforce and Snowflake surge, Lordstown Motors pops on new CEO, meme stocks mixed

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • These 4 Stocks Make Up 70% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    There's little doubt that Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is one of the greatest investors of all time. Since taking over as CEO in 1965, he's created over $500 billion in value for shareholders and generated an average annual return for Berkshire Hathaway's shares of 20%. A 13F provides a quarterly snapshot of what Buffett and his investing team have been buying and selling.

  • Why Nordstrom Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN) plunged 17.6% on Wednesday, following the release of the retailer's second-quarter financial report. Revenue from Nordstrom's namesake brand surged 127%, while sales for its Nordstrom Rack brand increased 61%. "We capitalized on improving customer demand with focused execution, healthy inventory sell-through, and continued expense management to deliver strong quarterly results," CEO Erik Nordstrom said in a press release.

  • Citi strategist warns of a 10% September plunge — why he could be right

    This expert thinks September might bring a double-digit fall.