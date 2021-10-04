U.S. markets open in 8 hours 59 minutes

ZY INVESTOR ALERT: Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Deadline Approaching

·2 min read
In this article:
BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2021 / The Thornton Law Firm reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors of Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY). The case is currently in the lead plaintiff stage. Investors who purchased ZY common stock pursuant or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company's April 2021 initial public offering may contact the Thornton Law Firm's investor protection team by visiting www.tenlaw.com/cases/Zymergen for more information. Investors may also email investors@tenlaw.com or call 617-531-3917.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: www.tenlaw.com/cases/Zymergen

The case alleges that Zymergen's Registration Statement was materially false and misleading and omitted to state that: (i) during the qualification process for Hyaline, key customers had encountered technical issues, including product shrinkage and incompatibility with customers' processes; (ii) though the qualification process was critical to achieving market acceptance for Hyaline and generating revenue, Zymergen lacked visibility into the qualification process; (iii) as a result, Zymergen overestimated demand for its products; and (iv) consequently, Zymergen's product delivery timeline was reasonably likely to be delayed, which in turn would delay revenue generation.

Interested Zymergen investors have until October 4, 2021 to retain counsel and apply to be a lead plaintiff if they are interested to do so. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other investor class members in managing the class action. Investors do not need to be a lead plaintiff in order to be a class member. If investors choose to take no action, they can remain an absent class member. The class has not yet been certified. Until certification occurs, investors are not represented by an attorney. Thornton Law Firm is not currently representing a plaintiff who filed a complaint but is investigating the case on behalf of investors interested in being a lead plaintiff.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: www.tenlaw.com/cases/Zymergen

Thornton Law Firm's securities attorneys are highly experienced in representing investors in recovering damages caused by violations of the securities laws. Its attorneys have established track records litigating securities cases in courts throughout the country and recovering losses on behalf of investors. This may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

CONTACT:
Thornton Law Firm LLP
1 Lincoln Street
State Street Financial Center
Boston, MA 02111
www.tenlaw.com/cases/Zymergen

SOURCE: Thornton Law Firm LLP



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/665759/ZY-INVESTOR-ALERT-Shareholder-Class-Action-Lawsuit-Deadline-Approaching

