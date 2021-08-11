U.S. markets close in 4 hours 21 minutes

ZY Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Zymergen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2021 / Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Zymergen, Inc. ('Zymergen" or the 'Company') (NASDAQ:ZY) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Zymergen common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the 'Registration Statement') issued in connection with the Company's April 2021 initial public offering ('IPO' or the 'Offering'). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/zy.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1933.

The complaint alleges that the Registration Statement was materially false and misleading and omitted to state material adverse facts, and that Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) during the qualification process for Hyaline, key customers had encountered technical issues, including product shrinkage and incompatibility with customers' processes; (2) though the qualification process was critical to achieving market acceptance for Hyaline and generating revenue, Zymergen lacked visibility into the qualification process; (3) as a result, the Company overestimated demand for its products; (4) as a result of the foregoing, the Company's product delivery timeline was reasonably likely to be delayed, which in turn would delay revenue generation; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/zy or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss inZymergen you have until October 4, 2021 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

SOURCE: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/658721/ZY-Shareholder-Alert-Bronstein-Gewirtz-Grossman-LLC-Notifies-Zymergen-Inc-Investors-of-Class-Action-and-Encourages-Shareholders-to-Contact-the-Firm

