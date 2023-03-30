U.S. markets open in 5 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,070.75
    +13.25 (+0.33%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,019.00
    +116.00 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,991.50
    +26.50 (+0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,790.70
    +6.40 (+0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.25
    +0.28 (+0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,984.70
    +0.20 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    23.75
    +0.29 (+1.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0857
    +0.0009 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5660
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.05
    -0.92 (-4.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2350
    +0.0038 (+0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.4710
    -0.2740 (-0.21%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,721.48
    +624.66 (+2.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    623.80
    +22.83 (+3.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,601.78
    +37.51 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,782.93
    -100.85 (-0.36%)
     

Zylox-Tonbridge Announces Financial Results for 2022: Revenue Increases by 87.8% YOY to RMB 334 million and Gross Profit Reaches RMB 253 million

PR Newswire
·6 min read

HANGZHOU, China, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 29, 2023, Zylox-Tonbridge Medical Technology Co., Ltd. (2190. HK, hereinafter referred to as the "Company") released its annual financial results for 2022. During the reporting period, the Company's operating revenue increased by 87.8% YOY to RMB 334 million. In particular, the neurovascular intervention business maintained rapid growth, with revenue rising 107.9% YOY to RMB 233 million. Revenue from the peripheral-vascular intervention business also showed a YOY gain of 53.4% to RMB 101 million.

In 2022, the gross profit margin climbed to 75.6%. Gross profit for the year rose to RMB 253 million, representing a YOY rise of 91.6%. The substantial increases in both operating revenue and gross profit have driven a YOY drop of 43.1% in net loss besides the continued investment in R&D activities. As of the end of 2022, the Company's capital reserve stood at RMB 2.69 billion.

Zylox-Tonbridge also delivered an outstanding performance in terms of R&D and commercialization. As of the date of the results announcement, the Company owned a portfolio of 57 products and product candidates, of which 25 had received marketing approval from the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA), an increase of 11 from the end of 2021. By actively participating in the volume-based procurement (VBP) bidding, the Company has rapidly increased its market penetration by covering over 3,300 hospitals in 31 provinces and municipalities across China. At the same time, the medical device provider has established a sales and marketing team in Europe, with revenue from ex-China markets growing by 125.2% YOY in 2022.

"2022 was a challenging year. With efficient product development, strong team execution, and improving operational capabilities, the Company has achieved substantial growth in financial performance by leveraging market opportunities," said Dr. Jonathon Zhong Zhao, Chairman and CEO of Zylox-Tonbridge. "We plan to continue developing innovative products with significant clinical value while, at the same time, enhancing our efficiency in all aspects of the business, to provide patients with high-quality and affordable solutions."

Strong R&D capabilities lead to the expansion of new therapeutic areas

With the launch and commercialization of several new products in 2022, Zylox-Tonbridge once again made great progress in R&D, driving its expansion into new therapeutic areas and positioning the firm to become a leading vascular interventional medical devices platform in China.

Zylox-Tonbridge's self-developed Carotid Rx PTA Balloon Catheter is the first in its Carotid Artery Stenosis product line to receive marketing approval from NMPA. Relying on the firm's leading balloon forming and manufacturing platform for its development, the solution received significant attention in the marketplace as soon as it was launched. Marketing approval for the Endovenous Radiofrequency Ablation (RFA) System as well as ZYLOX Octoplus® Vena Cava Filter is a testament to the success of the Company's expansion into the domain of peripheral venous vascular diseases treatment.

The results announcement shows that Zylox-Tonbridge completed patient enrollment for clinical trials of 5 products in 2022, including the Flow Diverter and Peripheral Detachable Embolization Coils. Currently, the Company has 13 products in the clinical stage and 11 in the registration stage. With the coming launch of several core products in the future one or two years, including Flow Diverter, Peripheral Venous Stent System, and Vascular Closure, the Company is accelerating sustainable growth driven by its strong R&D capability.

Increasing penetration in the domestic market while accelerating global expansion

Last year, with a flexible, effective market strategy alongside the team's efficient execution, Zylox-Tonbridge further grew its sales network in tandem with an expansion of its market penetration.

To date, Zylox-Tonbridge has established an extensive distribution network covering over 3,300 hospitals in 31 provinces and municipalities across China. The firm has increased its market share in third- and fourth-tier cities by actively participating in the national and provincial VBP programs which ensure faster availability and sales of its products. Most notably, the Company's neurovascular embolization coils won the bid as first place in the competing group during the provincial VBPs in Jiangsu, Fujian, and 21-province alliance last year. In the future, the medical device supplier plans to rapidly increase its market share and grow its influence by further leveraging the opportunities presented by the VBP programs.

With a deep commitment to Europe, Zylox-Tonbridge has established a sales and marketing team in Europe during the third quarter of 2022, to better serve local customers and increase brand awareness across the region. During the reporting period, the Company's neurovascular embolization coils product has submitted applications for the CE Mark and FDA 510K registration. With innovative product design and comprehensive solutions, Zylox-Tonbridge is gaining increasing recognition among customers outside of its home market of China, with revenue from ex-China markets gaining 125.2%YOY in 2022.

Focus on long-term growth strategy with improving efficiency

In 2022, Zylox-Tonbridge further enhanced its efficiency in R&D, manufacturing, and commercialization with an ongoing commitment to achieving long-term, quality-driven growth.

Relying on multiple innovative technology platforms across business units as well as integrated R&D and manufacturing processes, Zylox-Tonbridge has improved cost efficiency and product quality while maintaining its strong R&D capability. To better respond to increasing market demand, the Company is expanding larger-scale manufacturing facilities in Hangzhou and Zhuhai. In November 2022, the firm held an inauguration ceremony for its new research and manufacturing base in Zhuhai. The 58,000 square meter facility will include multiple production lines, with substantial capacity for intracranial stent systems and embolization coils.

Following the launch and commercialization of several new medical devices in 2022, Zylox-Tonbridge is enhancing its competence in offering a comprehensive range of medical device solutions and is well on track to becoming a leading vascular interventional medical device platform. The firm plans to continue expanding its innovative product portfolio as well as improving R&D and manufacturing capabilities as part of its efforts to benefit patients by providing them with high-quality and affordable solutions.

About Zylox-Tonbridge:

Zylox-Tonbridge is one of the leading players in the neuro- and peripheral-vascular interventional medical device market in China. The Company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

As an integrated medical device company supported by our in-house R&D and manufacturing capabilities, proprietary technological platforms, and commercialization capabilities, we strive to provide patients with high-quality and affordable medical devices and services, so that everyone has access to the high-quality life brought by advanced medical technology.

For more information, please visit our official website:www.zyloxtb.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zylox-tonbridge-announces-financial-results-for-2022-revenue-increases-by-87-8-yoy-to-rmb-334-million-and-gross-profit-reaches-rmb-253-million-301785606.html

SOURCE ZYLOX-TONBRIDGE

Recommended Stories

  • Will Bitcoin keep minting more millionaires or is this just a 'dead cat bounce'? Here's why Warren Buffett believes crypto 'will come to a very bad ending'

    The Oracle of Omaha never saw a future in cryptocurrency.

  • Cathie Wood Doubles Down on These 2 Stocks Under $5

    There’s no getting away from it, given the Fed’s policy of aggressive rate hikes, a soft landing for the U.S. economy appears out of the question. That at least is the opinion of Cathie Wood, who is therefore readying for a hard landing. “Money velocity is flattening,” the ARK Investment Management CEO said recently in reference to the recent banking mess while Wood also expects a marked deceleration in nominal gross domestic product. However, these are all blind spots for the Fed, she believes,

  • 'So absurd': Bernie Sanders says the top 15 hedge fund managers earn more than all the kindergarten teachers in the US — here are 3 of the richest hedgies and what they're invested in

    What we know about the world’s richest.

  • Elon Musk Says Warren Buffett Missed Out On The Best Stock

    Elon Musk doesn't seem all that impressed with Warren Buffett's stock picks. And he took to Twitter — of course — to say so.

  • First Republic Bank is not currently looking for a buyer

    First Republic Bank is no longer actively looking for a buyer as potential suitors are concerned about the losses they'll have to add to their books with no government backup.

  • Buy Alibaba Stock Because $130 Is Around the Corner, Says Top Analyst

    It’s all change at Alibaba (NYSE:BABA). In what represents the biggest recalibration of the organization in its 24-year history, the Chinese ecommerce giant announced that it will split its business into six different groups (Cloud Intelligence Group, Taobao Tmall Commerce Group, Local Services Group, Cainiao Smart Logistics, Global Digital Commerce Group and Digital Media and Entertainment Group). Each group will have its own CEO and board of directors. Each will also be able to raise outside f

  • A famous market watcher who called the subprime mortgage crisis is warning that stocks are about to crash: ‘It’s the highest probability since COVID’

    Larry McDonald developed a framework for analyzing stock market risk after his experience during the subprime mortgage crisis, and he says all his indicators are flashing warning signs.

  • ‘Charts Point to Higher Highs,’ Says Oppenheimer. Here Are 2 Stocks With Over 100% Upside Potential

    There are different ways to assess whether it’s time to lean heavily into a certain class of stocks, and according to Oppenheimer’s head of Technical Analysis Ari H. Wald, the charts right now are pointing toward a resurgence in growth. “Recent points of market discussion have included incremental cracks in value and concurrent relative strength in growth,” Wald noted. “Breaking down the components and their influence on the market, we see growth in a stronger position to the lead the S&P 500 hi

  • How much more will the Fed raise rates in 2023? Here’s what experts are saying

    Most officials see at least one more rate hike — but investors aren’t saying the same.

  • Intel Rallies After Saying New Server Chips Will Come Sooner Than Expected

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp., the biggest maker of computer processors, surged 7.6% after announcing that new products for the lucrative server market will come sooner than expected.Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida Cities$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot MarketFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpScotiabank Economist Excoriates Trudeau, Freeland Over $32 Billion Spending BoostThe company will

  • Top Dividend Stocks for April 2023

    This month's list of top dividend stocks consists of Latin American oil and gas companies like Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras (PBR) and Ecopetrol SA (EC), as well as Israeli shipping firm ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM). Dividend-paying companies tend to be well-established, with stable earnings and a track record of distributing a portion of them to shareholders in the form of cash or additional stock. One useful measure to gauge the sustainability of a company's dividend payments is the dividend payout ratio (DPR), which measures total dividends divided by net income.

  • Schwab Cash Sorting Woes Could Persist, Citi Analyst Says

    Shares of Charles Schwab have tumbled about 35% so far this year as investors reassess the impact of rising interest rates.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: GOOGL Among 46 Names On This Screen

    See who joins GOOGL on this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of Berkshire Hathaway's CEO.

  • Sleepy Schwab Bond Fund Notches $2 Billion of Flows in One Day

    (Bloomberg) -- A bond ETF with no meaningful flows since it was launched more than three years ago just got an injection of nearly $2 billion.Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida Cities$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot MarketFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpScotiabank Economist Excoriates Trudeau, Freeland Over $32 Billion Spending BoostAssets in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (ticker

  • DIV ETF Yields 7.3% and Pays Monthly. Here Are the Pros and Cons

    With a monthly dividend payout and a yield that beats inflation, the Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) is a tempting choice for dividend investors. However, there are several pros and cons that investors should weigh when it comes to this high-yield ETF. What Does the DIV ETF Do? DIV is another one of Global X’s family of monthly-dividend ETFs, which also includes the likes of the Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) and the Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NYSE:SRET). DIV “seeks t

  • In Case You Haven't Heard: Your Required Minimum Distributions (RMDs) Have Officially Been Pushed Back

    The SECURE 2.0 Act, signed by President Biden in December 2022, includes dozens of changes to provisions related to tax-advantaged retirement accounts. Among the most important changes is a provision, which took effect Jan. 1 of this year, that delays … Continue reading → The post Your Required Minimum Distributions (RMDs) Have Officially Been Pushed Back appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 3 International Stocks With Strong Dividends and Long-Term Growth Potential

    While U.S. stocks are often among the most popular among dividend investors, there is considerable value to be found among international stocks at the moment. This is due to several factors, including a relatively strong dollar, recent significant outperformance in the U.S. stock market that has outstripped fundamental performance according to several metrics, and fears over geopolitical instability in certain international markets. Below, we will cover three particularly intriguing international dividend stocks that could provide investors with a powerful combination of attractive income alongside long-term growth.

  • Here's How Much to Keep in Stocks, Bonds and Cash in Retirement

    There are many different approaches and strategies for retirement investing that might appeal to you. But how do you tell if a certain strategy works for your situation? When evaluating different approaches, consider how each strategy is put together and … Continue reading → The post Here's How Much to Keep in Stocks, Bonds and Cash in Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Microsoft Among 19 Stocks To Watch That Are Launching New Moves

    PANW and MSFT are among 19 stocks to watch on this screen of highly rated companies setting up potential new breakout moves.

  • Stocks moving after-hours: Electronic Arts, RH

    Here are some of today's after-hour movers.