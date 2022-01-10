U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,665.25
    -2.50 (-0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,053.00
    -54.00 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,600.75
    +19.75 (+0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,175.40
    -0.50 (-0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.96
    +0.06 (+0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,791.20
    -6.20 (-0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    22.28
    -0.12 (-0.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1339
    -0.0026 (-0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7710
    +0.0380 (+2.19%)
     

  • Vix

    18.76
    -0.85 (-4.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3584
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.8480
    +0.2980 (+0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,995.00
    -0.77 (-0.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,041.23
    -1.65 (-0.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,485.28
    +34.91 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,478.56
    -9.34 (-0.03%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Diving into DeFi as investors brace for volatile 2022'

DeFi expert Jim Bianco joins Jared Blikre to break down an interesting year ahead on Wednesday, 1/12 at 2PM ET.

Zymergen Announces Emerging Drug Discovery Business Enabled by One of the World’s Largest Metagenomics Databases and Proprietary Synthetic Biology Platform

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Zymergen Inc.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Exploring natural products for innovative therapeutics

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biotechnology company Zymergen (ZY) announced a new drug discovery business based around their proprietary synthetic biology platform and what is believed to be the world’s largest metagenomics database, combining both size and quality. This new business leverages Zymergen’s differentiated access to natural products as a source of diverse chemical matter and augments Zymergen’s existing advanced materials programs, capitalizing on years of prior research and development in synthetic biology.

Zymergen's metagenomics database - which contains a breadth and depth of metagenomic information rivaling all publicly available datasets combined - provides access to a vast reservoir of novel natural products, including molecules from uncultured microbes. With this resource, Zymergen scientists have been able to confirm currently marketed blockbuster drugs and molecules in late clinical development, and discover novel modulators of important oncology targets. By combining next-gen sequencing with proprietary machine learning and informatics, Zymergen’s platform transforms the search for structurally novel bioactive molecules from tedious screening campaigns to a rapid and accurate digital database search for a therapeutic target of interest.

“Zymergen is demonstrating the potential of a new discovery paradigm; moving from inefficient large-scale physical screening to rapid in silico database searching, which can greatly accelerate the pace of early discovery,” said Devin Scannell, VP of Innovation for Zymergen’s drug discovery business. “Whether for targeted protein degradation or traditional inhibitors, scientists are looking for access to new chemical space. Our platform provides access to molecules that have evolved to engage targets of interest with highly diverse mechanisms. In addition to extensive chemical novelty, the amount of optimization required to achieve drug-like properties for such molecules can be significantly less than for purely synthetic compounds.”

Zymergen’s initial drug discovery pipeline is focused on high-value oncology targets where precision medicine and Zymergen’s distinctive, complex molecules are expected to provide competitive and therapeutic advantages.

“We have sequenced and stored the equivalent of billions of previously unknown microbial genomes in a database that continues to grow,” said Zymergen VP of Metagenomics Oliver Liu. “Compared to companies that must rely on the same small slice of biodiversity that can be cultured in the lab, we can use our patented process to access and unlock a source for novel natural product discovery that has historically been out of reach.”

Zymergen’s position was strengthened by the acquisition of Lodo Therapeutics in mid-2021. Lodo Therapeutics brings additional expertise in metagenomics as well as an experienced drug discovery team and proprietary technology, including for natural products structure-based drug design. Their existing multi-target discovery collaboration with Genentech – part of the Roche Group – continues to build on their earlier achievements of preclinical milestones.

“We are excited about the opportunity to drive real advances in drug discovery with natural products,” said Zymergen’s interim CEO Jay Flatley. “We believe the size and diversity of our metagenomic collection - coupled with our unique bioinformatics tools and search capabilities - allows us to pursue challenging, high-value targets. This is clearly a great fit for Zymergen since our strength in synthetic biology will give us an advantage in expressing these complex molecules, but ultimately we see this as a win for patients in need of more effective treatments.”

About Zymergen
Zymergen is a biotech company that designs and produces molecules, microbes and materials for diverse end markets. We partner with nature to make better products, a better way, for a better world.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to it on the date of this press release. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as “believe,” “may,” “can,” “aims,” “will,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “could,” “project,” “potential,” “opportunity,” “expect,” “designed to,” “focus” or the negative or plural of these words or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release, include but are not limited to statements regarding the potential for our drug discovery business and the expectations for our metagenomics library. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, risks relating to our ability to successfully commercialize or generate revenue from our products; our ability to develop or execute on our new strategic plan and our ability to reduce our operating costs and extend our cash runway. These and other risks are described more fully in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, and other documents the Company subsequently files with the SEC. Except to the extent required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Investor Contact
Carrie Mendivil
investors@zymergen.com

Media Contact
Mike Dulin
mdulin@zymergen.com


Recommended Stories

  • My 3 Top Biopharma Stock Picks for 2022

    Thanks to the dual headwinds of sky-high inflation and the threat of rising interest rates, biopharmaceutical stocks appear poised for a turbulent 2022. Underscoring this point, investors have been dumping risky clinical and early commercial-stage biopharma stocks over the past several weeks in response to these closely intertwined macro variables. This year thus seems destined to be a bona fide "stock-picker's market" for biopharma investors.

  • 3 Big FDA Approvals to Watch For in Q1 2022

    Get ready for a deluge of important approval decisions. This year, before April showers get a chance to bring any May flowers, the FDA is expected to make a slew of important approval decisions. Cancer patients in the U.S. could get some important new treatment options.

  • 3 No-Brainer Big Pharma Stocks to Buy in 2022

    Here's why they chose AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX). Prosper Junior Bakiny (AbbVie): The bears have been predicting AbbVie's doom since the company lost patent protection for its blockbuster rheumatoid arthritis drug, Humira, back in 2018. While Humira's sales have been dropping like a rock in international markets, the drug continues to make headway in the U.S. During the third quarter, Humira's domestic sales grew by 10.1% year over year to $4.6 billion.

  • Lab contamination sparks false fears of new 'deltacron' Covid variant

    British scientists have urged caution over a so-called "deltacron" variant which has been discovered in Cyprus.

  • Mars Perseverance halts rock sample storage due to debris

    NASA's Mars Perseverance rover has run into trouble as debris risks preventing it from storing rock samples.

  • NASA finishes deploying the James Webb Space Telescope

    NASA has finished deployment for the James Webb Space Telescope, although you'll have to wait a while for images.

  • FACT FOCUS: Unfounded theory used to dismiss COVID measures

    In widely shared social media posts this week, efforts to combat the disease have been dismissed with just three words: “mass formation psychosis.” “I’m not a scientist but I’m pretty sure healthy people spending hours in line to get a virus test is mass formation psychosis in action,” reads one tweet that was liked more than 22,000 times. The term gained attention after it was floated by Dr. Robert Malone on “The Joe Rogan Experience” Dec. 31 podcast.

  • NASA's Webb Telescope Reaches Major Milestone as Mirror Unfolds

    NASA's Webb Telescope Reaches Major Milestone as Mirror UnfoldsPR NewswireWASHINGTON, Jan. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA's James Webb Space Telescope team fully deployed its 21-foot, gold-coated primary mirror, successfully completing the final stage of all major spacecraft deployments to prepare for science operations.

  • Astronomers breathe a sigh of relief after Webb Telescope unfolds its mirror in space

    Two weeks after its Christmas launch, NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope finished unwrapping itself today, delighting astronomers in the process. The deployment of JWST’s 18-segment, 21.3-foot-wide primary mirror marked the end of the riskiest portion of the $10 billion telescope’s mission. It’s still more than 300,000 miles from its destination, a gravitational balance point known as L2 that’s a million miles from Earth. It still has to fine-tune the orientation of the mirror’s gold-and-berylliu

  • Moon Cube Mystery: Chinese Rover Finds It's Just a Rock

    Last November, China’s Yutu-2 lunar rover spotted something curious on the far side of the moon. The image was blurry, but it was unmistakable: The object looked like a cube sitting on the moon’s surface. Its shape looked too precise to be just a moon rock — perhaps something left by visiting aliens like the monolith in Arthur C. Clarke’s “2001: A Space Odyssey.” China’s space authorities called it the “mystery hut.” Others called it the “moon cube.” Yutu-2 was sent for a closer look, and at the

  • IHU: How dangerous is new Covid variant and where has it spread?

    Researchers referring to B.1.640.2 as ‘new variant of probably Cameroonian origin’

  • U.S. administers over 518 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines -CDC

    Those figures are up from the 516.6 million vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Friday. The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine. Over 74.6 million people received a booster dose since Aug. 13, when the United States authorized a third dose of the vaccines for people with compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker protection from the two-dose regimens.

  • Dinosaur bones became griffins, volcanic eruptions were gods fighting – geomythology looks to ancient stories for hints of scientific truth

    A mythical creature born of a misinterpreted fossil? Akkharat Jarusilawong/iStock via Getty Images PlusEveryone loves a good story, especially if it’s based on something true. Consider the Greek legend of the Titanomachy, in which the Olympian gods, led by Zeus, vanquish the previous generation of immortals, the Titans. As recounted by the Greek poet Hesiod, this conflict makes for a thrilling tale – and it may preserve kernels of truth. The eruption around 1650 B.C. of the Thera volcano could h

  • SpaceX Closed 2021 With a Bang -- And 2022 Could Be Downright Explosive

    SpaceX set a brisk pace in 2021. Elon Musk's pioneering space company launched 31 rockets to orbit -- five more than its previous record -- and scored its 100th rocket landing back on Earth, a new milestone in reusable rockets. Since that rocket survived its landing, you can assume SpaceX will soon try to see if this dial goes to 12.

  • James Webb telescope completes epic deployment sequence

    With the unpacking of its big mirror, the $10bn telescope is on track to begin its historic mission.

  • NASA fully deploys new space telescope as it opens giant gold-coated mirror

    NASA opened a golden eye on the cosmos Saturday. The James Webb Space Telescope, the largest and most complex of its kind, successfully completed its final deployment stage by opening its 21-foot gold-coated, flower-shaped mirror. “Today, NASA achieved another engineering milestone decades in the making,” NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said in a statement. “While the journey is not complete, I ...

  • Op-Ed: In Ojai Valley, a glimpse of how to nurture land in a drier, post-hydrocarbon world

    For California agriculture to survive, we will need nothing short of a revolutionary re-envisioning of the future. The alternative is extinction.

  • Space telescope's 'golden eye' opens, last major hurdle

    NASA’s new space telescope opened its huge, gold-plated, flower-shaped mirror Saturday, the final step in the observatory's dramatic unfurling. More powerful than the Hubble Space Telescope, the $10 billion Webb will scan the cosmos for light streaming from the first stars and galaxies formed 13.7 billion years ago. To accomplish this, NASA had to outfit Webb with the largest and most sensitive mirror ever launched — its “golden eye,” as scientists call it.

  • NASA completes Webb telescope deployments

    Scientists elated with completion of complex Webb space telescope deploy sequence.

  • CDC director pushes back on calls for 4th COVID vaccine dose

    A study in Israel found a fourth dose of the Pfizer vaccine can raise antibodies five-fold a week after injection.