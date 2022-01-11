U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,667.25
    +5.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,971.00
    +19.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,633.00
    +25.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,167.60
    -0.40 (-0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.64
    +0.41 (+0.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,805.60
    +6.80 (+0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    22.58
    +0.12 (+0.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1344
    +0.0013 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7800
    +0.0090 (+0.51%)
     

  • Vix

    19.40
    +0.64 (+3.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3589
    +0.0013 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3400
    +0.1320 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,161.02
    +226.09 (+0.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    993.74
    -52.49 (-5.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,445.25
    -40.03 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,171.86
    -306.70 (-1.08%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Diving into DeFi as investors brace for volatile 2022'

DeFi expert Jim Bianco joins Jared Blikre to break down an interesting year ahead on Wednesday, 1/12 at 2PM ET.

Zymergen Debuts Automation Business and Shares Program Portfolio at 40th Annual JP Morgan Healthcare Conference

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Zymergen Inc.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Delivering platform expertise and developing novel microbes, molecules and materials for customers across a variety of markets

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biotechnology company Zymergen (ZY) today announced a new Automation business and updated portfolio, further refining the company’s focus on high-value solutions where its proprietary platform can provide distinct advantages.

Zymergen’s Automation business delivers proven automation technology to organizations interested in improving the throughput, efficiency, and reliability of their lab operations. Automation technology has advanced slowly over the last decade, resulting in largely under-automated labs, limiting scientific progress, growth, and scalability. Zymergen recognized this technology gap early in its history. Unsatisfied with existing off-the-shelf solutions, they created a patented full-stack automation system that meets the needs of dynamic lab operations with integrated hardware and custom software, dramatically improving performance and reducing workloads from months to days.

“We set out to solve our own lab automation and throughput challenges, and in the process, wound up developing a solution that we believe will help others across the industry,” said VP of Automation Commercialization, Will Serber. “Our Automation solutions have been developed in tight iteration with our lab scientists, data scientists and software engineers in a way that traditional vendors can seldom access. We are confident that our lab-tested Automation offering provides unique capabilities designed to deliver rapid improvement in our customers’ operations - regardless of organization size or maturity.”

Working in close partnership with its own internal experts and users, Zymergen’s Automation team created modern, robust software solutions with extensive and scalable data capture and handling tools, as well as the physical interfaces scientists need. The result is an integrated automation system that delivers the same technology and expertise used by Zymergen’s scientists to customers seeking to accelerate their own research and development. The SaaS-style offering is designed to match technology and services to each customer’s specific needs, helping reduce repetitive tasks, increase speed, and free scientific and research staff to focus on higher value work.

“Building with biology is challenging, and without the right tools, the technical and financial limitations can be insurmountable for young and mature organizations alike,” said Zymergen interim CEO Jay Flatley. “Our Automation business can help organizations lower the barrier to entry by providing scalable and fully supported automation solutions. We can help customers level-up their lab and process automation capabilities with tools that enable speed, quality, and growth rather than layering on additional technical burdens.”

Portfolio updates
In addition to the Automation offering, Zymergen provided investors with details around its refined product portfolio, expanding on updates shared at the end of Q3 and emphasizing a narrower focus on high-value microbes, molecules and materials for a number of markets.

Zymergen’s nitrogen fixation program continues to advance, with the company having achieved significant performance improvements; halving the time needed to onboard and improve strains while data collection wraps up on large scale field trials at over 50 sites in the US. Work is also progressing with a key partner on polymers to be used in electronics applications.

Additionally, in recent proofs-of-concept, Zymergen has received strong feedback from potential customers on the performance of its polymers for use in additive manufacturing applications, as well as for a biodegradable water repellency product using a family of molecules that binds to cellulose. And with its mRNA enzyme portfolio, early results are promising, achieving VCE (vaccinia capping enzyme) and 2’-O-MT at production targets exceeding industry benchmarks, with paths to further improvement. Manufacturing scale up work for the enzymes is underway and additional enzymes are being evaluated for scale up and improvement.

“We are pleased with the progress we made last year and believe our updated strategy gives us a strong path toward multiple product opportunities,” said Flatley. “We are focused on fewer high-value programs, have implemented rigorous processes, and have leaner teams with greater commercial intensity. We believe we are well positioned with our portfolio of products coupled with our new Automation and Drug Discovery businesses, and we are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead.”

About Zymergen
Zymergen is a biotech company that designs and produces molecules, microbes and materials for diverse end markets. We partner with nature to make better products, a better way, for a better world. For more information about the company or to listen to today's presentation, visit the Events section at https://investors.zymergen.com.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements are based on Zymergen’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to it on the date of this press release. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as “believe,” “may,” “can,” “aims,” “will,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “could,” “project,” “potential,” “opportunity,” “expect,” “designed to,” “developing,” “focus” or the negative or plural of these words or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release, include but are not limited to statements regarding the potential for our automation business, drug discovery business and portfolio of products, including our nitrogen fixation program, polymers for use in electronics and additive manufacturing applications, water repellency product and mRNA enzyme portfolio; our focus on high-value solutions and programs; our platform expertise and the advantages provided by our platform; and our updated strategy and strong path toward multiple product opportunities. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, risks relating to our ability to successfully commercialize or generate revenue from our products; our ability to develop or execute on our new strategic plan and our ability to reduce our operating costs and extend our cash runway. These and other risks are described more fully in Zymergen’s filings with the SEC, including Zymergen’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, and other documents Zymergen subsequently files with the SEC. Except to the extent required by law, Zymergen undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Investor Contact
Carrie Mendivil
investors@zymergen.com

Media Contact
Mike Dulin
mdulin@zymergen.com
502-777-2029


Recommended Stories

  • Expect more than 4 rate increases in 2022, and a lot of market volatility, says JPMorgan’s Dimon: ‘If we’re lucky’ the Fed can engineer a “soft landing.”‘

    JPMorgan Chase & Co. CEO Jamie Dimon says the consumer remains in great shape in 2022 but also said that volatility could be elevated in financial markets as the Federal Reserve aims to navigate a COVID-induced surge in inflation.

  • Buffett stays buoyant as Bitcoin plummets a staggering 36% — here are the top 3 stocks he's holding instead

    Buffett prefers assets with clear, material use, and these definitely fit the bill.

  • Rivian manufactured 1,015 vehicles in 2021, says COO retired

    Last month, Rivian said it expected production to be "a few hundred vehicles short" of its 2021 target of 1,200 because of supply chain constraints. The company delivered 920 vehicles by the end of 2021, according to the filing. Separately, Rivian said Rod Copes retired as chief operating officer.

  • 3 Green Flags for AT&T's Future

    AT&T (NYSE: T) was once considered a stable stock for long-term investors, but it lost more than a third of its value over the past five years. The pandemic exacerbated that pain by disrupting WarnerMedia's theatrical releases and its production of new content. All those headwinds made it tough to invest in AT&T, even as its price-to-earnings ratio dropped to the single digits and its dividend yield hit an all-time high.

  • A 27-year-old truck driver just became Robinhood’s first big headache of 2022

    Finra has ordered the zero-commission app Robinhood to pay Jose Batista almost $30K and found the company liable for his investment losses when it restricted trading on meme stocks in Jan 2021.

  • Rivian’s Stock Slide Deepens as Operating Chief Steps Down

    (Bloomberg) -- Rivian Automotive Inc.’s chief operating officer stepped down, extending a tumultuous stretch for the electric-vehicle maker. The shares fell in late trading.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameDip Buyers Drive U.S. Stock Rebound After Selloff: Markets WrapCyprus Finds Covid-19 Infections That Combine Delta and OmicronSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Mode

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Sank in December and Continues to Fall

    The stock of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) crashed 23% in December, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. QuantumScape stock is already down another 10.9% this month, as of the time of this writing. The passage of President Joe Biden's $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that earmarked $7.5 billion on building an EV charging network of 500,000 chargers sent EV stocks surging in November.

  • Why Tilray Stock Surged Today

    Shares of Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) jumped 13.6% on Monday after the cannabis company reported a significant improvement in its operational and financial results. Tilray's net revenue climbed 20% year over year to $155 million in its fiscal 2022 second quarter, which ended on Nov. 30. All told, Tilray's net income improved to $6 million, compared to a net loss of $89 million in the year-ago period.

  • Why Snowflake, CrowdStrike, and MongoDB Crashed at the Open, Then Recovered

    Shares of Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD), and MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) all fell hard again on Monday, down 8.6%, 7.5%, and 8.3% at their daily lows, respectively, before recovering more than half those losses by 2:10 p.m. ET. There wasn't much in the way of company-specific news today, although MongoDB management did present at the Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference this morning.

  • Why Palantir Stock Is Sinking Today

    Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) stock is losing ground again on Monday. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 index was down roughly 1%, and the even more tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index was down roughly 1.2% as of 2 p.m. ET. Palantir has gotten hit hard as the market has become more cautious about heavily growth-dependent stocks, and more volatility could be in the cards if risk-heavy investments continue to fall out of favor.

  • Why BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Jumping on Monday

    Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: BCRX) are soaring today in response to unaudited sales figures from the fourth quarter and projections for the entire year. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved BioCryst's first drug, Orladeyo, a little over a year ago. The first few quarters post-launch for the drug, which prevents attacks of hereditary angioedema, were less than inspiring.

  • Why Nio, Nikola, and Other EV Stocks Are Down Today

    Shares of many stocks in the electric vehicle space opened lower on Monday, amid a broader sell-off of technology stocks on concerns about upcoming inflation data and the beginning of earnings season. Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ: NAKD) was down about 10.3%. Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) was down about 6.9%.

  • Stock market is 'massively' overvalued, warns strategist

    Buckle up stock market bulls, it could be a rough January.

  • These Semiconductor Stocks Called 'The New Oil' Of The Economy

    A Wall Street firm sees a “bumpy yet rewarding ride” for semiconductor stocks in 2022 and named Nvidia stock its top pick.

  • Tesla stock pares losses on bullish Goldman Sachs note

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre discusses how Tesla stock is rebounding after Goldman Sachs raised their price target for the electric vehicle company.

  • Biden Approval Rating Relapses As Omicron Surges, Stock Market Slumps

    President Biden's approval rating fell as omicron cases and inflation surged and the stock market rally faltered, the new IBD/TIPP Poll finds.

  • Chicago-Style Hot Dogs Go National: Hear From Portillo’s President & CEO in Fireside Chat

    IPO Edge and the Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association hosted a fireside chat at the 2022 ICR Conference with the President & CEO of Portillo’s Hot Dogs, LLC (Nasdaq: […]

  • Stocks in focus: Take-Two Interactive, Lululemon, AutoZone, Ford

    Yahoo Finance Live hosts Emily McCormick and Adam Shapiro break down several of the trending stocks.

  • Why Nike Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of sportswear icon Nike (NYSE: NKE) are crashing 4% as of 11 a.m. ET on Monday -- and yes, I suppose that with the S&P 500 down 1.9%, you could say the whole stock market is in the red today. As The Fly reports today, an analyst at investment bank HSBC just cut his rating on Nike stock from buy to hold. Analyst Erwan Rambourg also trimmed the stock's price target to $182.

  • Why GameStop Stock Is Tumbling 13% Today

    Shares of GameStop (NYSE: GME) were plummeting 12.7% in morning trading Monday on no news specific to the video game retailer, but it follows the 22% spike in its stock last Friday (it closed up 7% at the end of the day) after it announced it was getting into the non-fungible token (NFT) market in a big way. The markets are reacting to expectations the Federal Reserve will start hiking interest rates as soon as March -- meaning there could be as many as four rate hikes this year -- as inflation continues to spiral higher. GameStop is looking to build partnerships in the cryptocurrency world and said it would be launching an NFT exchange for gamers by the end of the year.