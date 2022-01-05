Zymergen to Present at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

U.S. markets closed

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zymergen Inc. (“Zymergen”or the “Company”), today announced the company will be participating in the upcoming 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Virtual Healthcare Conference.

Zymergen’s management is scheduled to present on Monday, January 10th at 2:15 p.m. Eastern Time/11:15 a.m. Pacific Time. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the presentation on the “Investors” section of the company’s website at: https://investors.zymergen.com/.

About Zymergen

Zymergen is a biotech company that designs and produces molecules, microbes and materials for diverse end markets. We partner with nature to make better products, a better way, for a better world.

Investor Contact
Carrie Mendivil
investors@zymergen.com

Media Contact
Mike Dulin
mdulin@zymergen.com


